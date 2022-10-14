The Public Pulse: Ballot wording; Neary support; Questioning party loyalty

*Editor’s Note: Letters concerning the Nov. 8 election will not be accepted after Oct. 25. No election-related letters will be published after Nov. 2.

Vague language

As a Nebraskan who votes by mail, I am very concerned about the wording of the initiative on the November ballot about picture ID. The sample ballot I saw showed the initiative asks if the Nebraska Constitution shall be amended to require that a qualified voter shall present a valid photographic ID before being able to vote in any election. The manner of presenting the ID is to be determined later by the legislature. It would have been simple to say those voters who vote in-person will present a picture ID, but it did not. Obviously a voter cannot mail in a driver's license each time a ballot is requested. I very much value my right and responsibility to vote in this state. There are many very good reasons to choose to vote by mail including age and health and November weather and more. I am concerned that this initiative goes straight to constitutional amendment level with such vague language. I cannot support this initiative. Nebraskans who have a right to vote should be able to do so in a reasonable manner.

Mary Sunderman, Omaha

Neary support

Access to a quality education in Nebraska is a right none of us should take for granted. The State Board of Education guides state education policy, provides oversight and upholds standards that allow all Nebraskans access to a quality education. It’s critical that the officials who serve on this board are centered on student learning, supporting teachers and staff, and helping school districts to develop our young people into well-rounded, productive members of the community.

State Board of Education candidate Deborah Neary serves District 8 from a place of respect: for students, families and teachers. Deb believes in supporting our teachers and working on long-term solutions for teacher recruitment and retention. She is focused on helping Nebraska students fulfill their potential. Deb respects the dignity of every student and stands up against discrimination.

It’s easy to get distracted by misinformation. When electing the leaders tasked with keeping Nebraska schools strong, it’s important to cut through the noise. Re-elect Deborah Neary, the best and most-qualified candidate for State Education Board District 8.

Carolyn T. Miller, Omaha

Candidate selection

More than usual this year, our country's political climate and slate of candidates for various offices begs the question: "Just how bad (based on character, experience, knowledge, etc.) does the candidate from your political party have to be before you will vote for his/her opponent?" There's nothing inherently wrong with party loyalty unless it's applied blindly. Reason and results of personal research should prevail. Failing to vote for your own party's candidate take courage. Sometimes it's the right thing to do.

Gary Welch, Bellevue

District 8 race

I learned in 2016 that Deborah Neary was an excellent candidate who, as a foster parent to eight youth and her work with youth in other areas, was a person who cared about young people and one who valued ensuring and respecting their worth and dignity. I wholeheartedly supported her campaign for the state board.

Since winning the election in 2016, Deborah Neary has demonstrated her support for teachers, students and parents as she has undertaken the duties of her office. Her reliance on data, research and communication are key elements utilized to ensure that policies determined by the state board are fair, equitable and provide students in Nebraska the skills and support they need to be successful as they continue their life’s and educational journeys.

Deb understands that part of her role on the state board is to utilize educational experts at every level of education as well as parents to establish educational standards that will best prepare students for their futures. The state board utilizes the approved process by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), that ensures that all voices are heard and considered in establishing what students should know and be able to do in specific content areas (standards), publishing them and allowing local school boards to review and adopt all or part of the standards as they see fit for the local school.

Deborah Neary understands and respects the process of establishing standards and acknowledges her responsibility as a state board member to follow that process. A lifelong public school educator (teacher, assistant principal, principal, superintendent and college professor), I recognize the quality work Deborah Neary has done on the Nebraska State Board of Education and encourage your vote to retain her in her position as District 8 representative to the state board.

Dr. Robert L. Meyers, Omaha

Football grumblings

All I’ve read since the Indiana game is grumbling . Nebraska fans whine and complain when they’re losing and complain even more when they win. A 35-21 victory was “ugly” and a 14-13 win is a “dumpster fire.” If I was Mickey Joseph, I’d leave ASAP. Nebraska doesn’t deserve him. In fact, we don’t even deserve Bill Callahan at this point. Makes me embarrassed to even call myself a fan.

Scott Bray, La Vista

Blood support

Our lives are filled with changes and we want the familiar. I can understand why many farmers and ranchers will vote for Jim Pillen who has experience raising hogs.

But thousands of us have larger concerns. We are concerned with topics that have long-term consequences, such as our incomparable groundwater, our education systems, our treatment of minorities, our care of women and our support for all who do basic work. These topics affect vast numbers of Nebraskans now and into the future.

We want someone who (with her running mate) understands what Alt-En portends, and has addressed it. We want someone who has a plan for taxes (unlike those who routinely promise — and fail — to fight taxes). We want a candidate who understands how our governing systems work (someone who was a member of a city council twice, and who is currently a senator in our Nebraska legislature). We want someone who wants to work with members of the other party to solve problems.

We do not want a candidate who is silent but has millions of dollars to blast right before the election. We want someone who is informed about the concerns of Nebraskans, and who will address them with reason. We want Carol Blood to be our next governor.

Nancy Packard, Lincoln

Correlation is not causation

Andrew Sullivan wrote another Pulse letter denying climate change ("Conflict of interest?"), but this time it came out on the same day that an investigative report, filled with facts and evidence stating that our utility companies were aware of the effects of burning fossil fuels decades ago and spent $500 million on misinformation and disinformation to maintain status quo.

That's called "bad timing". He also stated "If carbon is even a remote problem..." From the consensus of all the climate scientists in the world, the survey says it is!

I have a couple of very important questions for Andrew Sullivan, who later laments about "the climate change agenda." First, what is the theory of relativity's agenda? And most importantly, because I'm having trouble sleeping at night, what is gravity's agenda? Inquiring minds want to know.

During the 2008 recession and 2022 inflation, oil companies made record profits. Correlation is not causation, but is it possible they cause the problem or do they just profit off the world's misery. The U.N. Secretary General said the other day that all countries should windfall profit tax these oil giants to help pay for cleaning up their mess. That would be a good start. Voting out politicians who are unsure on climate change should be the next.

Scott Thomsen, Waterloo

Immigration reform

Our open border policy may be solving our labor shortage. The immigrants entering our country are mostly young males who are resourceful and energetic. On the videos you can also see some females and families crossing the border or exiting busses.

President Biden said he wouldn’t return migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. The dictators of these countries are probably pleased to get rid of the youths who may well be the greatest threat to their regimes.

However, these youths with their energy and vitality, properly channeled, are also the hope for a future development and expansion of their country’s economy.

Many of these youths, of course, will assist in improving our economy; their countries' losses are our gain. We need a plan to encourage rapid and legal emigration to our country.

Gene Kuhn, Omaha