The Public Pulse: Battiato retires; Whitewashing history; Biden ups 'royalty rates'

A big thank you

I have made the difficult decision to retire as your Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds, next January. I have thoroughly enjoyed being your public servant and having been able to make a difference. During my tenure, the office has achieved outstanding success but I believe this is the right time to “pass the baton.” As much as this is a bittersweet decision, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and exploring other opportunities.

I humbly thank all of you! I would not have had the opportunity to succeed had it not been for the friendship, confidence, and support you have shown me for the past 22 years.

It is my desire to leave the Assessor/Register of Deeds office in highly capable hands. Brian Grimm, my chief field deputy, is the candidate to do that! Brian has worked for the Douglas County Assessor’s office from the ground up since 2006, and specifically for me since 2015.

Brian’s skills, knowledge and work ethic are of the highest caliber, which is why I support his candidacy with no hesitation.

Brian has built a solid assessor foundation, which enables him to maintain an important operational balance in all areas of the office. But just as important, because Brian is a highly qualified internal candidate, the transition to his new position will be minimal. And that is a win-win for property owners and staff!

Vote Brian Grimm for Assessor/Register of Deeds on May 10 and continue receiving the outstanding service you deserve.

With all my gratitude,

Diane Battiato, Omaha

Massacres closer to home

The Nebraska Unicameral passed a bill that requires Nebraska schools to teach about the Nazi White supremist Holocaust in Europe but will not require the schools to teach about slavery, lynching and racial massacres in the United States.

Thus, American Jewish children will learn about a Holocaust in which their European ancestors were forcibly removed from their homes, sent to concentration camps, gassed and cremated but American Black children may not learn about a Holocaust in which their American ancestors were forcibly removed from their African homes, sent to the U.S., enslaved, sold, families separated, tortured, beaten, raped and massacred. Then after the Civil War, they will not learn how the freed blacks continued to be discriminated by Jim Crow laws that robbed them of equal education, employment, housing and voting rights.

I taught high school American history for 33 years. My students learned about the discriminatory and segregated treatment of Jewish American, African Americans, Native Americans and Japanese Americans, among others in the U.S. and my students understood they were not responsible. They learned a true accounting of American History and we discussed not wanting it to happen again.

If I were teaching today, we would discuss the presence of a number of White supremist groups in the U.S. today and the frequent use of guns to kill and wound Jewish, Black, Asian and LGBTQ Americans. The horrors continue, but our Unicameral buries its head in the sand.

Tom Black, West Point, Neb.

Federal land leases

I see that Biden is now going to open up federal land for oil drilling (April 16), something that should never have been stopped. However, he is also raising the “royalty rate” for new leases from 12.5% to 18.75%. All that is going to do is increase the cost of the oil that will just be passed on to the consumer. It seems that at a time when inflation is out of control, the fees should be less rather than more or even eliminated.

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

Simpler times

In the 1960s, I split my time between high school and work at a full service gas station. Back then the price of gas, to me, seemed reasonable. Not all of our customers shared my sentiment. One customer in particular would fill-up, without fail, every second Sunday of every month. He was accompanied by his wife and four kids, sometimes incensed because gas rose two cents a gallon to total 35 cents since his last visit. He would remind me he’s paying for full service and that’s what he expects. Driving the latest model, a 10-window, three-bench seat station wagon, he demanded I fill it up, check all four tires, check under the hood and wash all the windows. All six occupants gleefully tapping windows and pointing to spots I missed. Why me? A lowly servant earning a couple bucks an hour. I had no problem with a man trying to save to provide for his family. If we could only return to the good old days. Seriously.

Jeffry A. Simet, Elkhorn

Sickened by war

I cannot be the only person in Omaha/Elkhorn who is sickened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To turn on the television news and have to watch the progressively worsened tone of the war, and the murders of a people who have done absolutely nothing to warrant the destruction of their country and their ultimate deaths. To have to stand by helplessly and witness the genocide in Ukraine is sickening. Now it appears the war is increasing and a “butcher” is in command. Must we watch the trapped people of the Eastern side of Ukraine be murdered and we do nothing? We should be ashamed. Many years ago I learned that one must not wait for a crisis to happen before something is done about it; one must precipitate the crisis itself. We are shuddering in our boots, awaiting Putin’s next move—while afraid to beat him at his game and make the next move ourselves! We are so afraid any effort to stop him will result in World War III. If he is not stopped, Putin will go on to take over other countries; he is a madman. He must be stopped! I, for one, do not want to sit back and view the results of Putin’s war and then say, “I told you so!” Give Ukraine the planes they need, strafe the convoy of tanks strung out and headed for Eastern Ukraine, and then head for Russia. We know where Putin is; don’t let him continue this slaughter of perfectly innocent people and destruction of a beautiful, productive country. Act first—not last! And the other NATO countries should join in our action without any further delay.

Janice Russell, Elkhorn

EV predictions

I’m by no means an expert on this subject, but with the trend of moving to electric vehicles, I would like to project what is in the future for these vehicles. I can see the engineers designing a vehicle with a solar collector on the roof to store the energy in the batteries that are already in the vehicle and a generator that runs from the forward motion of the vehicle that will also store that energy in the batteries again that are already in place. No need for EV charging stations or additional cost other than the price of the original vehicle. Cost of gas: $0.00.

Ronald Rogers, Bellevue

Herbster beholden to Trump

Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster has received the endorsement of disgraced former President Donald J. Trump. He seems to be proud of this, but I think it should be the kiss of death for his candidacy. Who wants a governor who is beholden to Trump? I, for one, do not want a governor who takes his marching orders from this failed president. In fact, I do not want a governor who does not speak out against his party when it claims that the January insurrection was just a group of “ordinary citizens carrying out legitimate political discourse.” Who should we believe, this nonsense or our “lying” eyes?

Maureen McGrath, Omaha

Political stench

Whatever happened to Nebraska Nice? Or Nebraska, the Good Life? I am already recoiling in horror from the political ads we have to put up with each day and now here come the accusations of groping to add to the smell. Why is it just now being brought to the attention of Nebraskans — voting Nebraskans — that a candidate may be a terrible person? I have seen this happen before, and perhaps you can understand why I have my doubts. It does seem to fit in with the nature of the aforementioned political ads. It is getting very stinky here in Nebraska and this just adds to the stench in the air.

Mary Cormier, Omaha

On Lindstrom endorsement

This just in — the Omaha World-Herald has endorsed State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha for governor! In other late-breaking news, the sun came up in the east, and the wind blew in Nebraska yesterday!

Lee Rupp, Monroe, Neb.

Former state Senator

Consumption tax is best

I completely agree with Richard Lorence (Pulse, March 30) that a consumption tax is the way to tax. The “FairTax” — not flat tax — is a proposal introduced in Congress by John Linder in the past. It would solve many problems and inequities of the current system. The FairTax book is available on Amazon or maybe at the library. It’s not perfect, few things are, just so much better than the current mess.

Edward A Tusa, Omaha

Borer support

I would like to express my support for Robert Borer who is running for secretary of state. He is a retired firefighter captain. He has been standing up for our freedoms and demanding answers from our mayor and health director on COVID restrictions. He has been demanding answers from current secretary of state about what is being done to protect the integrity of our elections and researching where our tax dollars are going.

Robert has been a public servant most of his life and has expressed his desire to continue to serve our community and the state of Nebraska restoring integrity back in our elections. Robert is an amazing patriot who was awarded the medal of freedom by then-President Bush. He will be a great candidate to serve in this capacity. I will be voting for “the better Bob” May 10. We need people like Robert Borer in office as a public servant, not as us serving his needs like Bob Evnen.

Sherrie Rogge, Lincoln

Special thank you

I would like to make a public thank you and express gratitude to the staff of Bob’s Diner on 17th Street in Omaha. On April 21, I was taking a set of boxes to an office on the fifth floor of the building and it would have been very difficult to move these boxes one by one to the elevator. I inquired about the use of a hand cart from the staff at Bob’s Diner, and without any hesitation, they offered me a cart; even though I was a perfect stranger. I was so grateful for their assistance since this made my task so much easier. Since the facility was a diner, I did also purchase a sandwich and it was an excellent lunch! It is so encouraging to experience these simple acts of kindness that people can show to strangers. Thank you to the staff at Bob’s Diner — you made my day!!

Jerry King, Omaha

Candidates’ promises

Most candidates running for a state or federal office include in their campaign spiel their intent to lower taxes. The assumption is we are greedy enough to favor a candidate just for the possible tax benefits. Many who are already in office stated the same goal during their campaign; so doesn’t it follow that the reduction in taxes that could be done has already happened? Lowering taxes means that some group of disadvantaged citizens and/or vital government-sponsored activity is going to suffer reduced support. OK, Mr. Candidate, for which entity and/or group of citizens are you planning to reduce funding? Tell us.

Gary Welch, Bellevue

Open-minded Republicans

Hans Langer (Pulse, April 16) believes Sen. Deb Fischer didn’t vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson because she wasn’t a Republican. Let me remind Mr. Langer that three Republican senators did vote for Jackson. Did Mr. Langer have the same complaint with the vote on Brett Kavanaugh where just one Democrat senator voted for confirmation? It seems to me, when it comes to confirmation voting, it is the Republicans who are more open-minded and willing to cross the party line.

Harlan Holmes, Omaha

Farnam Street fiasco

When will enough be enough? Farnam Street was changed to a two-way street a few years ago to accommodate midtown accessibility. Since then, there have been a number of accidents. But our civic leadership has chosen to make buffer zones to slow drivers and make it safer for pedestrians. The reality of this does not exonerate the mindless motorist from speeding. It will not save the inattentive people crossing in the middle of the street, staring at their phones or walking against signal lights. People jaywalking do not deserve to be hit by a vehicle, neither do the legal crossing people.

But seriously, what is next? Hiring a crossing guard to stop traffic? People need to listen and heed what was taught to them by their parents: Cross at the corner after looking both ways.

William Dudzik, Omaha