The Public Pulse: Baxter Arena a great hosting venue; Election safeguards; Support freedom

UNO a great host
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has just completed “pod” play, completing 38 hockey games in 20 days at Baxter Arena. Omaha was selected to host the pod for many reasons: an outstanding physical facility with ample accommodations and dining opportunities in the nearby community, the proximity of medical support and the excellent support staff provided by UNO, Mike Kemp and numerous personnel needed to carry off such an endeavor.
Kudos to everyone involved in making the pod an exceptional experience for all.
Paul Hicks, Omaha
Beware this scam
Hello, fellow World-Herald paper readers. If you have your Omaha World-Herald delivered to your home: take note. We received a holiday greeting from our paper carrier last week with our paper and I sent an Xmas thank you. Yesterday a long letter was in our mailbox from someone fraudulently representing themselves as our carrier. I confirmed my carrier’s name with the OWH customer service.
Be vigilant and be sure that your thank you is getting to the right person. Our carrier is wonderful and delivers our paper timely everyday. A lump of coal to this other person who is trying to take both credit and money from a hardworking individual.
Dede McFayden Donahue, Omaha
Election safeguards
I would like to comment on my friend Chuck Peterson’s “Let’s not repeat this” letter (Dec. 19) in regard to voting. Voter laws are set by the individual states. If the states would get together and hammer out common voting laws which apply nationwide, voting as well as the counting of votes would settle any questions.
In a variety of states, polling places were purposely placed miles away for some voters. Polling places were understaffed so people had to wait for several hours to vote. Some states cut back on early voting, etc. In most cases these restrictions were put in place to limit minority voting. Some states require identification by voters (i.e. driver’s licenses) while others do not. There have been no proven cases of people lying about their identity in Nebraska.
Our system of voting here in Douglas County is airtight. Within several weeks last summer I was in attendance at a meeting where the Republican Douglas County election commissioner (who was appointed by Gov. Ricketts) was present. I asked whether it was possible to commit voter fraud in Douglas County. His answer was direct and to the point. It was “No.” A few weeks later I was at a meeting where the assistant election commissioner (a Democrat appointed by Gov. Rickets) was present. I asked him the same question. His answer was identical: “No.”
If the reader by chance still has an communication from the Douglas County Election Commission, look at the instruction for the mail carrier. It reads like this:” If the person to whom this is addressed no longer lives at this address return to The Douglas County Election Commission under penalty of law.”
In this era of instant communication, voting and ballot counting should be an easy task. Nationwide ballot recounts failed to change the results of the initial counting.
David Haar, Omaha
Support freedom
Belarus is in the middle of a political disaster. They are experiencing mass protests with thousands of people, loss of trust in a leader, and worst of all, they are losing hope.
Belarusians are protesting because Belarus’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, allegedly rigged the election to win by 80% of the vote in August 2020. The people of Belarus are fed up with Lukashenko’s lies, manipulation and cruelty. In late October, opposition leaders gave the president an ultimatum: To step down from his 26 years of leadership, or to face the entire country’s people. They want freedom and human rights.
The United States has worked with Belarus on many occasions, from trade to economic policies, sending Americans overseas to Minsk. The U.S. nominated an ambassador this year to represent them in Belarus, the first in 11 years. The United States most likely will not get militarily involved with Belarus because it could strain relations with Russia and ruin our relationship with other European countries. America strongly supports democracy, which is what the people of Belarus need in this situation.
As a global superpower, the United States must get involved. If the United States does not step in, the people of Belarus will weaken until they fall to a dictatorship. The Belarusians are losing motivation and the United States should be the driving force to help them find freedom.
Maddie Randby, Omaha
Select best teams
The current NCAA Division I football playoffs care more about viewer ratings than giving the best teams an opportunity to become a true national champion. Example: Notre Dame gets beat by 24 points in the ACC championship game, yet they are chosen as one of the top four teams to compete for a national championship despite teams like Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina going undefeated. Talk about your luck of the Irish!
Gregg D. Rhoades, Plattsmouth