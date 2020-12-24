The Public Pulse: Baxter Arena a great hosting venue; Election safeguards; Support freedom

If the reader by chance still has an communication from the Douglas County Election Commission, look at the instruction for the mail carrier. It reads like this:” If the person to whom this is addressed no longer lives at this address return to The Douglas County Election Commission under penalty of law.”

In this era of instant communication, voting and ballot counting should be an easy task. Nationwide ballot recounts failed to change the results of the initial counting.

David Haar, Omaha

Support freedom

Belarus is in the middle of a political disaster. They are experiencing mass protests with thousands of people, loss of trust in a leader, and worst of all, they are losing hope.

Belarusians are protesting because Belarus’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, allegedly rigged the election to win by 80% of the vote in August 2020. The people of Belarus are fed up with Lukashenko’s lies, manipulation and cruelty. In late October, opposition leaders gave the president an ultimatum: To step down from his 26 years of leadership, or to face the entire country’s people. They want freedom and human rights.