Remembering John Beasley

Thank you for featuring the tribute to John Beasley on the front page of the May 31 World-Herald. Mr. Beasley was truly a great and talented actor. He was, more importantly, a great man and father and remained true to his Omaha home. I briefly met Mr. Beasley many years ago when he first embarked on his acting career and have always enjoyed a sense of pride any time he "popped up" on the screen. His was certainly a life well-lived and my condolences to the Beasley family.

Dan Palmquist, Omaha

Property tax valuations

Have you all received your letter from Douglas County Assessor Walt Peffer yet? Now now, let’s not gang up on Mr. Peffer, he’s just doing his job and it is inevitable that residential real estate assessed values must be adjusted to meet the current market conditions.

It is the County Board of Equalization that sets the mill levy (tax rate) for the various taxing entities within the county. Those mill levies become the entity’s share of the "pie," which is calculated based on the total assessed value of the county. As the value of the "pie" grows due to increased assessed values, theoretically those mill levies should go down as the entities are each getting a piece of a larger "pie."

Just because an assessed valuation goes up, for example 25% to 50%, doesn’t necessarily mean our taxes should go up by the same percentage. An increase in the assessed valuation of the county should not become a windfall to the taxing entities within that county. The county commissioners that you have elected make up that Board of Equalization that calculates and sets the amount of your property tax. It is your county that sets, collects and spends your property tax dollars.

We can all complain about increased valuations and taxes, but unless we get involved and let our elected officials know we’re watching, we shouldn't cry when that tax bill comes. Contact your county commissioner and ask about their plans to control property taxes at the county level. Think about those answers when you vote next.

Mary Morinelli, Omaha

Lower mill levy

I received my 2023 property valuation notice in the mail on May 30. My valuation increased 28.5% from last year. Since 2018, it has increased over 71%. The total property tax bill increased from 2018 to 2022 almost 31%.

For 2023, if the mill levy remains the same, my tax bill could increase another $1,500. During the time period of 2018-2022, Douglas County’s mil levy has increased from 0.26062 to 0.28530 or $481 to $711 in property tax. The City of Omaha’s mill levy increased from 0.26579 to 0.28929 or $490 to $711 in property tax.

The county and the city both benefited from increased property valuations and increased mill levy. I will give credit to the Millard School District, they did decrease the mill levy from 1.11100 to 1.09500; but property tax increased from $2,049 to $2,693.

I want to encourage every property owner in Omaha and Douglas County to write to their city council member, county commissioner and school district member to lower their mill levy. These government entities do not deserve the majority of my potential $1,500 property tax increase or the increase in property tax of other property owners in Omaha and Douglas County.

Pat Welch, Omaha

McGuigan and band rocked

On May 27, Memorial Day weekend, at the Davies Amphitheatre in Glenwood, Iowa, Omaha's own Billy McGuigan and band -- which includes (in part) two of his brothers and his son -- "Rocked and Rolled" for two straight hours. What a night! We have seen Billy five times or so and this was his best concert ever!

Billy and band had just come off a two-month Beatles tribute concert tour and played a variety of rock 'n' roll songs from all of the famous artists, and a few of his own songs -- which were great as well. Instead of being worn out and tired, they were energetic and ready to rock the house, and they did just that.

Omaha is so fortunate to have Billy McGuigan and his band call Omaha their home. What a talent. Billy and band have played Davies Amphitheatre for the past 20 years, excluding the miserable COVID days. The coolest and nice thing is that Billy McGuigan and the band have not forgotten their roots.

My wife and I are so fortunate to have found Davies Amphitheatre in Glenwood, Iowa. A gorgeous park and one of the best places to take in a concert. Hanging under the Davies Amphitheatre sign are three U.S. flags! God Bless America!

Thank you, Billy McGuigan and band. You rocked the house this past Memorial Day weekend!

Joe and Dot Krajicek, Bellevue

Fantastic concert

My wife, Shirley and I celebrated our 51st wedding anniversary May 27 by attending the Billy McGuigan concert at the Davies Amphitheater in Glenwood, Iowa. It was our first visit to the amphitheater, and we were quite impressed with the venue. We arrived there early enough to get front-row seats.

The show was -- as is always the case with Billy and his band (which includes his two brothers and his teenage son) -- fantastic. Billy has an amazing voice, and the guitar players can pick it with the best. They play a wide-variety of songs, most that were Top 10 hits from years past.

The band has performed all over the country. What a gem Omaha has. If you haven't seen the group perform, you won't be disappointed.

John Fey, Plattsmouth

Open letter to trans youth

Dear transgender youth of Nebraska:

The legislation enacted against you by the Nebraska legislative and executive branches is severely hostile. It saddens me. You do not deserve this. It is pure meanness. But please, do not let their laceration of your access to freedom of identity lead you to harm yourself in response. You, not they, are the kind of people we need to be among us. You bring light; they bring darkness.

The reality that this legislative action is unnecessary magnifies its callousness. It seems to be derived from a goal of absolute control of culture. The first criterion of acceptability is that genitalia define gender identity, full stop. It allows no degrees of freedom to complexity of genetic influences on gender and identity. Hence, your expressions of freedom and creativity are therefore threatening. In my opinion, your plight concerns them no more than Putin rues Ukrainians. This destructive legislative action targeting you follows in the footsteps of the ancestors they seek to prevent you from reading about. It almost suggests shame.

I think they also believe you to be ignorant. Gov. Jim Pillen asserts that you have been “duped.” Senator Kathleen Kauth insists that you simply ride a wave of “social contagion.” She claims to “love” children, meaning, insidiously, children who fit her cultural template, not you. Senator Kauth demonstrates love oddly by violently undermining the lives of the very people for whom she espouses to love.

Ditto for your similarly duped parents, health care providers, teachers, close relations: everyone with an ounce of empathy for you.

I enjoyed the trans students in my classes. They were responsible, intelligent, creative, engaging and empathic. Such qualities characterize the template of people who shine goodness brightly through the cracks of autocratic governance. So, keep on keeping on because you are precious.

William Sturgill, Ph.D., Omaha

Professor of Psychology, retired