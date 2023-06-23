Beauty and the Beast

If you didn’t get to see “Beauty and the Beast” at The Rose, you have missed one of the all-time greatest bargains. I have never seen an audience become so entranced to join in for some of the musical numbers. The cast was perfect. The projections onto the stage were outstanding! So many folks came from all over our country to see this show. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Jerry Golmanavich, Omaha

Flying Old Glory

A Pulse contributor admonished readers to honor Old Glory without setting forth the rules to display our flag before conflating to decry former President Trump and his MAGA followers for appropriating Old Glory for their purposes.

We must remember our Old Glory represents all of us — left or right. Patriots have died for each of us to hold firm to our flag and to our freedoms!

The proper etiquette and rules for displaying America’s Old Glory at our homes are simple:

Never allow Old Glory to touch the ground.

Never fly Old Glory upside down, except as a cry of distress.

Never carry or display Old Glory flat, or to carry articles.

Never wear Old Glory as clothing.

Never store or allow Old Glory to become dirty.

Never use Old Glory as a cover, such as a table cloth.

Never mark or deface Old Glory with comments or emojis.

Never display Old Glory in inclement weather, unless the flag’s material is all weather.

Never display Old Glory at night, unless our flag is illuminated.

Rules for the public displays of Old Glory may be obtained from the VFW or from the American Legion.

Remember, we honor those patriots and all Americans when we fly Old Glory properly, just as Old Glory is placed at the grave sites of our fallen buried at our national cemeteries in America and those American patriots buried in foreign lands.

Matt Reres, Omaha

What’s the problem?

Hey Nebraska,

It is so nice to be in a state that does not have the problems that so many other states do. Yes, we have problems, but they are solvable. We have a government that certainly is not perfect, but a governor who knows and seems to understand the history of our state and country.

The questions are, what changed, what needs to change and what does not need to change? Change is not always pretty, but can work out for good. I wish we, as a state, knew the exact percentages of the people’s population that have the problems. In the past, the loudest noise came from 3% of the people, but sounded like 30%. Government can’t be everything to all the people. Democracy is all about majority rule.

What then about the little guy? I believe that’s when the “love thy brother and sister” rule applies. This is when we should take off our self-centered hats. We all have little money to give, but we have more time to give. Why not call your favorite charity/church/non-profit and ask, what can I do to help? Tell them that you’re not afraid to get your hands dirty. This is when you find out what the problems are versus the many blessings bestowed on dear old Nebraska, if we only humble ourselves and look around. You might realize that you may be one of the blessings, because you are doing it for the right, selfless reason and making a difference.

Caution: The results could be overwhelming.

Herb Rutz, Omaha

Equity theft

I read with great satisfaction the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to reverse laws allowing financial companies to “steal” home equity from mostly elderly disenfranchised home owners. Agreed, these investment firms earn a certain amount of fees however, I can’t imagine how they can sleep at night committing economic homicide.

Sometimes, the highest court functions not only with the scales of justice, but with a heart.

Gary Domet, Omaha

Support group

Bennington School Board member Steve Shannan and several parents proved just how badly the Bennington School needs an LGBTQ+ support group. If I was a transgender youth, I would not feel safe there. Instead of reacting out of fear, why not take some time to get to know trans youth and their parents, hear their stories and share your own concerns before jumping to conclusions? Everyone may benefit by showing some compassion and willingness to listen.

Anita Jeck, Omaha

Denigration of women

Concerning the passage of Nebraska’s criminalization of abortion after 12 weeks: is there anything in that law concerning the father of the unborn child? Or, is it only the woman who’s liable and legally responsible? Unless women have found a way to make a child on their own, why isn’t the father bound to assist the mother, financially at the very least, until the child is 18? The denigration of women is all over this law. The way the law is written shows pretty clearly, that men in Nebraska have more important things to do than help bring up a child. Why should one “mishap” change his life for the next two decades?

Whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, this law which enables the father to walk away without consequences to himself, screams sexism all women should fight against. And that a woman legislator introduced an even more stringent law, a six-week abortion ban with no male responsibility, baffles me completely.

I know the way this 12-week restrictive law was passed is being appealed. But whatever is decided, there is a father involved in making this child, and he must share in helping his child have a chance at a decent life.

Robert Bastarache, Omaha

Taxpayer expenses

Regarding Douglas Arthur’s June 13, "Defining health care," stating that he doesn’t believe taxpayers should be on the hook for sex change operations, where does it end? Nebraska recently has allowed open carry guns and is repealing helmet laws for motorcycles. Aren’t taxpayers paying for the bulk of these mass shootings and head injuries? It’s a small price to pay to live in “The Good Life.”

Dave Peck, Bellevue