The Public Pulse: Best drug approach for Nebraskans; Not free speech; GOP has lost its way

Being on the right medication gives me more quality time with my sweet boy, keeping his muscles as strong as possible so when I hug my son, I can feel his arms squeezing me back.

Lisa Rhodes, Utica, Neb.

Helpful website

After talking with friends in other states and reading about problems in additional places, I want to thank all involved with the development of the Douglas County vaccine website. The website is easy to navigate and reveals, clearly and concisely, which sites have openings at specific times. There are no fruitless, time-consuming searches. The sign-up is easy, not the least bit confusing. The site should be a prototype adapted throughout the country. Kudos to the developers!

Cathy Walling, Omaha

Not free speech

Stuart Williams’ Pulse letter on March 2 states Rush Limbaugh was a horrible person who should not rest in peace. Speaking ill of the dead is obviously acceptable in liberal circles these days.