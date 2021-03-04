The Public Pulse: Best drug approach for Nebraskans; Not free speech; GOP has lost its way

Best drug approach
Imagine knowing that your child’s life will be cut short by a disease that there are few treatments for, and no cure. You would work to make every day as good as it could possibly be for them.
For some families dealing with debilitating diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy, it’s not that easy. They are forced to fight for medication to slow down the progress of their child’s disease.
My oldest child Layne was diagnosed in 2014 at age 2. The disease is a genetic disorder that primarily affects boys and is characterized in the progressive loss of muscle. Life expectancy is 30 years old.
The established treatment for Duchenne is steroids, but the side effects of long-term use can be significant.
In 2016, another steroid became available. The medication offered the benefits of treatment, but with fewer patient side effects.
However, a health plan protocol known as step therapy required Layne fail on the traditional steroid before being granted coverage for the new treatment. It took over a month for our doctor to go back and forth with the health plan to appeal the decision.
Nebraska lawmakers are working on a potential solution. LB 337 is aimed at improving patient access to medications their doctors prescribe by providing common-sense guardrails to step therapy.
Being on the right medication gives me more quality time with my sweet boy, keeping his muscles as strong as possible so when I hug my son, I can feel his arms squeezing me back.
Lisa Rhodes, Utica, Neb.
Helpful website
After talking with friends in other states and reading about problems in additional places, I want to thank all involved with the development of the Douglas County vaccine website. The website is easy to navigate and reveals, clearly and concisely, which sites have openings at specific times. There are no fruitless, time-consuming searches. The sign-up is easy, not the least bit confusing. The site should be a prototype adapted throughout the country. Kudos to the developers!
Cathy Walling, Omaha
Not free speech
Stuart Williams’ Pulse letter on March 2 states Rush Limbaugh was a horrible person who should not rest in peace. Speaking ill of the dead is obviously acceptable in liberal circles these days.
He goes on to say the Rupert Murdoch media empire needs to be broken up. Fox, Fox News and other media outlets owned by Mr. Murdoch are the only conservative voice on the airways. By banning them, only liberal viewpoints could be heard or seen on radio and television. I heard a commentator on CNN say that he hates reporting about the allegations of Gov. Cuomo but that he is forced to. If the accusations would have been against a Republican governor, he would gladly shout it out 24/7.
I assume this is Mr. Williams’ liberal idea of free speech in America. Only allow one side, his, to be heard.
Jeff Miller, Omaha
Companies, speech
I am responding to the Public Pulse letter in the Sunday World-Herald (“Safeguard our rights,” by Donette Jackson). In her letter Ms. Jackson proposes that Americans are losing their First Amendment rights because companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon have limited speech from certain persons or organizations. In actuality, these are private companies and have every right to withdraw from speech they feel is inflammatory or untrue.
For example, if someone says on a social platform to “hang Mike Pence for being a traitor,” than that platform can censor this, especially if the language provokes lawlessness and hate.
What these social media companies are guarding against is malicious slander, suggested lies and half truths about a public person, labeling someone a traitor or communist, or calling someone by the “N” word. Hilary Clinton is not a child molester, and Dominion voting machines did not steel votes for Biden. Statements to the contrary are simply lies. Unfortunately, lies spread like wildfire on social media, and this is very bad for our democracy. I believe the restriction of lies on these private platforms is a positive step toward healing in our country.
What the First Amendment is is abolishing any restriction by our government, not a private company, to limit our right as citizens to petition, to protest peacefully, to practice our religious faith, or to write to or call out our government representative. But a private company, such as a restaurant, say, may ask you to leave its premises for shouting derogatory slurs at another patron.
Charlotte Shields, Papillion
Great clinic
Just a short note to say thank you to the many volunteers and staff at the One World Community Health Center on South 30th Street. My husband and I got our first vaccinations last week, and the entire process was respectful, pleasant and efficient. We look forward to returning for our final shots. We also think the “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” buttons are a nice addition and may be helpful to encourage others to get the vaccine! We are wearing ours! Thanks.
Monica Baxter, Omaha
Iowa wins again
As sports betting takes off like a rocket, the big winner once again is Iowa. It is no surprise that the three Iowa casinos are recording record wagers on sports betting, and you can easily assume that the majority of the bettors are from Nebraska. Just driving through the parking lots of the Council Bluffs casinos will show you that the majority of vehicles have Nebraska plates on them.
While Gov. Ricketts, coach Osborne and Pat Loontjer have the delusional idea that keeping gambling out of Nebraska is going to stop Nebraskans from gambling, the reality is that they are only stopping the gaming tax dollars from staying in Nebraska.
Rick Madej, Omaha
Ethanol boost
My family has farmed near Audubon for many years and we’ve seen the good times and bad. Mother Nature and foreign trade markets have brought blessing and curse, high prices and low. After all the ups and downs, I think It is time we take matters into our own hands and do more to create stable demand for our crops right here in Iowa.
The Iowa Biofuel Standards legislation, HSB 185/SSB 1179, would do exactly that. These bills would establish a minimum E10 standard for gasoline and B11 standard for diesel in Iowa, creating new and stable demand for ethanol and biodiesel made from our corn and soybeans.
According to a study, the Iowa Biofuel Standards will increase Iowa household income by $550 million over the first five years and many, if not most, of those households will be farm families in rural communities like ours. We know Iowa can feed and fuel the world — so let’s start in Iowa.
Matt Chambers, Audubon, Iowa
GOP has lost its way
Although citing a litany of policy-related reasons, the Nebraska Republican Party in reality rebuked Sen. Ben Sasse because he had the courage to stand up to a corrupt president. This is the same party that, while espousing false claims of election fraud, is attempting in numerous states to make voting more difficult for people of color, the elderly, the disabled, and working-class individuals of all backgrounds.
It is a party that Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan or even the Bushes would no longer find hospitable, a party that has lost its soul and knows it can no longer win a free and fair election.
Ken Keith, Omaha
Respect the people
It was discouraging to read two Feb. 26 OWH articles — Iowa passes limits to early voting, and Nebraska Medicaid expansion delayed. Both articles showed a willingness by each state government to thwart the voice of its citizens.
In Iowa, it allows voter roll purging, reduces early voting dates and polling station times, restricts mail-in ballots, and eliminates many satellite voting sites. Its true name is voter suppression.
In Nebraska, we voted for Medicaid expansion in 2018, and it still hasn’t been fully implemented. Our government purposely delayed with a “study” and added two-tier requirements unrelated to health issues. Meanwhile, many tens of thousands citizens can’t use it. Do our votes even count anymore?
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Senate run ahead?
Guess who is running for Senate? Coy at press conferences, Gov. Pete Ricketts is otherwise pretty darn transparent. For example, he warns Nebraska ag producers about imagined horribles with President Biden’s plan to combat climate change and misrepresents the Texas power grid mess.
Ag producers are dealing with floods, fires, drought, derechos and disease in the form of a crippling pandemic. They know adversity and they want solutions. Nebraskans need leaders who do not choose to live in ideological straitjackets.
Stoking the politics of grievance with partisan talking points isn’t a solution.
The Ricketts administration has shown its incompetency repeatedly — mismanagement of the child protection system, failed audits, inaction for months on poisoning by the Mead ethanol plant, botched Medicaid expansion and lackluster management of the COVID-19 crisis. Quite a litany!
When his term as governor is done, Ricketts needs to return to the private sector, where he can do less damage.
Patricia Zieg, Omaha