The Public Pulse: Better justice ideas; No to Crossroads Mall concept; Great UNO swim news

How is “Make America Great Again” worse than politicians wasting billions on self-serving interests and worthless programs while small businesses and out of work Americans struggle to survive? How is pardoning patriot Michael Flynn worse than giving a pass to a congressman who had relations with a Chinese spy? How is fair reporting of the news worse than mainstream media ignoring the Hunter Biden scandal to help his father’s bid for the presidency? How is defending our First Amendment rights worse than the censoring of conservative ideas by liberal institutions? How is conservativism worse than Democratic leaders calling for violence against fellow Americans simply because we disagree with them?

Does control of Washington give anyone the moral right to target Trump supporters for retribution now that the election is over? Is that not a call for an end to democracy and the ushering in of a one-party system that suppresses individual freedoms? Is that what you really envision for America? If so, then history has taught you nothing except maybe, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”

Ray Salinas, Omaha

