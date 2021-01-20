The Public Pulse: Better justice ideas; No to Crossroads Mall concept; Great UNO swim news

Better justice ideas
Yes, Nebraska has a prison overcrowding problem, a big one. But the state has failed to address the many other ways to reduce the prison numbers.
What is needed is a massive new approach to sentencing and subsequent confinement — a theory that could be called “get out of jail free,” from my old Monopoly board game. Some releases are very obvious and humane. Inmates that are wheelchair or walker users. Inmates over a certain age, say, 70 years old. Prisoners that have taken a high school or college degree and have shown model behavior.
But there are two factors here that would be even more effective. First, return the sentence of crime to the local judge and eliminate mandatory time penalties. Second, the change of attitude of the state parole board, which seems to believe that the original punishment should be held. A one-time board of citizens and/or state legislators might be more open to pardons than the present board of three. Let’s give it a try; new prisons can always be constructed.
And a third thought: fewer long-term sentences for minor drug offenses, domestic abuse and juveniles serving time as adults. There are better ways to solve this problem and much saving of taxpayer dollars.
Jerry Freeman, Omaha
Wrong plan for Crossroads
I cannot adequately express my disappointment at the decision to build a 10-story office building at the Crossroads less than 50 yards from my house. The density and congestion created by this project make it impractical for this area, which is as much residential as it is commercial. If the developers think they need $79 million in tax-increment financing to make the project viable, then the entire project should be questioned.
A multi-use campus may be fine at 144th and Dodge on a site which is 15 times larger than Crossroads, but 72nd and Dodge is too small for all the buildings they have planned. This area does not need or want 1,000 more cars per day.
Dale Oviatt, Omaha
Benson recognition
In reading The World-Herald, I was especially pleased recently to find I’m familiar with the historic areas added to the National Register. Omaha has such a rich history.
Being Benson born and raised — and all of my family as well — I’m proud to see my favorite corner of town honored. Benson has grown and changed so much, but it still has a strong core. I don’t live in Benson anymore, but my daughter and her family do. We are true to our little corner of Omaha and proud to be Omaha natives.
Carol Martig Sanderhoff, Omaha
No to violence
The assault on and anarchy at our nation’s Capitol must be strongly condemned by all Americans, regardless of political persuasion. Furthermore, those responsible should suffer the consequences with the aggressive pursuit of our legal system. Our country cannot continue with such anarchy.
The seeds of this were planted for a different cause with the killing of George Floyd. Peaceful protests too often morphed into riots, violence, looting and the destruction of property in many of our cities, frequently without condemnation by politicians and the media.
We cannot tolerate violence from either the far right or left.
Vic Massara, Omaha
Hypocrisy
In response to readers who publicly bash President Trump and his supporters in this newspaper, consider this. As you attack conservatives for supporting a president who stands for “America First” and campaigned to drain the swamp of political corruption, you conveniently ignore the hypocrisy and double standards that define your own party. Specifically, how is it that a brash outsider to the Washington establishment is somehow worse than a career politician who accomplished little in 40-plus years of public service other than using his office to enrich the Biden family?
How is “Make America Great Again” worse than politicians wasting billions on self-serving interests and worthless programs while small businesses and out of work Americans struggle to survive? How is pardoning patriot Michael Flynn worse than giving a pass to a congressman who had relations with a Chinese spy? How is fair reporting of the news worse than mainstream media ignoring the Hunter Biden scandal to help his father’s bid for the presidency? How is defending our First Amendment rights worse than the censoring of conservative ideas by liberal institutions? How is conservativism worse than Democratic leaders calling for violence against fellow Americans simply because we disagree with them?
Does control of Washington give anyone the moral right to target Trump supporters for retribution now that the election is over? Is that not a call for an end to democracy and the ushering in of a one-party system that suppresses individual freedoms? Is that what you really envision for America? If so, then history has taught you nothing except maybe, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”
Ray Salinas, Omaha
UNO swim news
Thank you for the excellent and uplifting Sunday story by Henry J. Cordes on the decision to expand UNO Division 1 swimming by adding a men’s team to the existing women’s program under coach Todd Samland. The story made my day, and I am sure many other Midlands readers would agree. Todd Samland is a great coach and leader, and Trev Alberts and UNO Chancellor Dr. Jeffery Gold are to be commended for responding and adding men’s swimming to the university’s athletic program. A big win for UNO and Nebraska.