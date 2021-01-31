The Public Pulse: Better way to debate; St. Francis fiasco; Biden's mistakes

We will never escape the seesaw of presidents counteracting each other until the House and Senate reclaim their authority by enacting effective legislation. It is the job of Congress to set policy and lead the country. It is the job of the executive to carry out their direction.

Until our legislators resume their responsibility to legislate in the national interest rather than their personal or parochial wishes, the country will not reunite. For example, immigration has been a national canker for 20 years. Congress must come together to pass a fair, workable reform. Please, write you representatives to encourage them to heal this division!

George Douglas, Omaha

Sasse is right

I applaud the vote by Sen. Sasse not to dismiss Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. At the same time, I am greatly disturbed by the vote of Sen. Fisher to dismiss. There are members of Congress who hold that it is unconstitutional to impeach a former president. This positions serves to remove the ability for Congress to exercise a check and balance over the executive branch. Having been impeached by the House, each senator has a sworn duty to vote for or against impeachment on the basis of evidence.