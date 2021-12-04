The Public Pulse: Beware blight; Don't look west for library; Nightingale pledge

Omaha ‘blight’
Residents of downtown Omaha, beware. Keep the women and children off the streets. Just east of 16th Street, and west of the doomed public library, and further west of the multi-million dollar renovation of the gateway to the riverfront mall, lurks a dangerous menace. Tucked between two Class A office buildings on a sliver of land is the dreaded blight. The blight will mutate into a “much needed” office building.
What is blight you may ask? Well, just like beauty, it is in the mind of the beholder, as long as the beholder is a real estate developer. Is there a cure for blight, you may ask? Yes, it is TIF, tax increment financing, a tool which reduces real estate taxes for around 15 years and helps provide bankers with a less risky loan to the developer. Is blight contagious? Not directly, but it is harmful to the Omaha Public Schools system, which relies upon real estate taxes for much of its support. The city and county have enough federal COVID relief dollars, which do not constitute federal overreach into local issues.
Is there a vaccine? Apparently not in Omaha, as the Planning Board and the City Council approve TIF financing whenever requested. Where will the dreaded blight mutate next? Only the developers know. Be alert, citizens, be very alert
Tom Prohaska, Omaha
Go west?
Regarding Andy Bock’s letter, (“Look West,” Public Pulse, Dec 1)
I hope you’re kidding!
Christine Montez, Omaha
Nightingale Pledge
I solemnly pledge myself before God and in the presence of this assembly to pass my life in purity and to practice my profession faithfully. I will abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous and will not take or knowingly administer any harmful drug. I will do all in my power to maintain and elevate the standard of my profession and will hold in confidence all personal matters committed to my keeping and all family affairs coming to my knowledge in the practice of my calling. With loyalty will I endeavor to aid the physician in his work and devote myself to the welfare of those committed to my care.
Help me understand with what this Oath means to health care workers.
Anthony Koziol, Omaha
Medical fascism
It’s incredible to me that those promoting medical fascism still believe they hold the moral high ground.
Evan Trofholz, Columbus, Neb.
Anthems
If Alberts, Williams and Hoiberg are so all-welcoming, where’s the Australian (women’s team) and Japan (men’s team) anthems?
I think we can all see past the phoniness.
Burton Venema, Lincoln
Best wishes
Sincere thanks to Geitner Simmons for your many years of strong, thoughtful, insightful, informed editorship of the World-Herald editorial page. I have greatly appreciated your work these 21 years, as well as enjoyed knowing you and your family. You will surely be missed, but I will look forward to your continuing columns in The World-Herald. Very best wishes, Geitner and Jackie, in this new step in your lives and career.
Karen Johnson, Omaha
Military families
Concerning the Nov. 16 article article, “Military families struggle with food insecurity,” there was a time when soldiers lived in barracks, ate in mess halls, and their work and leisure activities revolved around the base where they were stationed. Very few of these people on their initial enlistment period of two, three or four years got married, probably because a private soldier earned $17 a week plus room and board. The system was stacked financially against those in the lowest ranks who started a family before they were patently ready to support it.
In 1973 the draft ended, and as a result, armed forces recruiting collapsed. The Pentagon had to raise entry-level pay by more than five times in order to continue to fill the ranks. Allowances for food and housing for families were also raised. So more and more of those in the lowest ranks married. The amount of on base housing still lags far behind what is needed for the many new families. And off-base housing is usually more expensive than the housing allowance will cover. Shopping at base commissaries and PX’s helps soldiers’ families to stretch their dollars, but money is usually tight. Community services such as food banks step in to fill the needs of these young families. Yet we still hear of their struggles to meet the housing and nutritional needs of these families.
More on base housing is needed. Food allowances should be raised to better reflect the cost of feeding a family today. Finally no amount of counseling will prevent young families from falling into the trap or heightened and premature expectations. Driving to the food bank in a brand new Buick is an irony that doesn’t escape those who see it. Reaching out for a handout with an arm decorated with a thousand dollars worth of tattoos is a paradox that gives one pause. Buying groceries with a credit card that carries 25% interest is a recipe for quick bankruptcy.
The soldier would be wise to consider waiting to start a family before that soldier has moved up the promotion ladder to a point where the financial burdens are at least manageable.