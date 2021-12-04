The Public Pulse: Beware blight; Don't look west for library; Nightingale pledge

In 1973 the draft ended, and as a result, armed forces recruiting collapsed. The Pentagon had to raise entry-level pay by more than five times in order to continue to fill the ranks. Allowances for food and housing for families were also raised. So more and more of those in the lowest ranks married. The amount of on base housing still lags far behind what is needed for the many new families. And off-base housing is usually more expensive than the housing allowance will cover. Shopping at base commissaries and PX’s helps soldiers’ families to stretch their dollars, but money is usually tight. Community services such as food banks step in to fill the needs of these young families. Yet we still hear of their struggles to meet the housing and nutritional needs of these families.