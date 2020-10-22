The Public Pulse: Biden has no substance; Biden is genuine; Bacon/Eastman contest

Biden has no substance
As the presidential election campaign winds down, it seems as though Joe Biden is relying heavily on two main lines of attack on President Trump.
First, he tells us that he would have done a better job in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Oh yeah, Joe? Says who? It’s pretty easy to say you would have done something better when it is impossible to prove. It’s like me saying I could do a better job of quarterbacking the Kansas City Chiefs than Patrick Mahomes. A little absurd, don’t you think?
His second primary line of attack is that President Trump will take health care coverage away from people with preexisting conditions. Again, says who? I say no, he won’t! But Joe seems to believe that if you repeat a lie often enough, it will become the truth in the minds of many.
Joe, instead of attacking President Trump, why don’t you talk more about the positive things you will do to make this a better country? Are there any? Besides raising taxes, bringing back suffocating government regulations that will hurt U.S. businesses large and small, thus wrecking the outstanding economy that was created by President Trump, what else will you do, Joe?
My guess is that you will do nothing more than bring back many policies of the Obama-Biden era, policies that almost ruined the country between 2008-2016. And, that you will move further to the left than any other president ever in order to appease the radicals in your party — thus further damaging our economy and overall well-being as a nation.
Voting for Joe Biden will be a vote for the worst president ever. He is the definition of an empty suit.
R.H. Davis, Omaha
Biden is genuine
Thank you to The World-Herald for your endorsement of Joe Biden for president. I have had the honor of meeting “Joe” on several occasions and have found him to be genuine with a real concern for our country.
We desperately need someone who has his compassion and understanding about what our country really needs. He’s in this race for us, not for his own narcissistic glorification.
Barbara Chambers, Shenandoah, Iowa
Bacon’s troubling votes
The last four years have given us a new word, a word we would be better without. The word is “gaslighting,” the act of making to someone’s face a claim both speaker and listener know to be false. It is unfortunate to see the technique being used in our 2nd District congressional race.
In 2016, Don Bacon stated repeatedly he wanted to repeal PPACA (Obamacare). He explicitly rejected modifying or reforming it. Repealing PPACA eliminates its guarantee that those of us with preexisting conditions can still buy insurance.
In 2017, he voted “hell yes!” to replacing PPACA with the Republican substitute ACHA, which would have allowed states to move people with preexisting conditions into “high-risk pools,” with exorbitant costs. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found this would effectively eliminate coverage for people with preexisting conditions. But Bacon and the GOP were too impatient even to wait for the CBO report before voting.
Then President Trump and 20 Republican attorneys general filed a lawsuit to completely overthrow PPACA, again eliminating coverage for preexisting conditions.
Twice, Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., in 2019 and 2020 filed amendments to cut funding for this lawsuit. Twice, Bacon voted against the Underwood amendment.
So Don Bacon has, over his four-year career, consistently acted to eliminate coverage for preexisting conditions. Now he says he favors protecting such coverage.
That, my fellow Nebraskans, is quintessential gaslighting.
Gerard Harbison, Lincoln
Bacon has impressive integrity
Last Sunday’s “debate” with Congressman Don Bacon and Democrat Kara Eastman was more like a professor lecturing an ill-prepared student lacking in knowledge and facts.
After her early comment that my plan is Joe Biden’s plan, the rest of her presentation was a litany of talking points, a wanna-do list, criticizing President Trump and falsely attacking Bacon as she became increasingly agitated.
In stark contrast, the congressman on every topic calmly responded with accomplishments completed, action in progress and plans for future policies. A proven record of bipartisan representation.
While Eastman was still in school and moving toward her altruistic goal of becoming a social worker, Don Bacon was serving this nation as an Air Force officer, eventually commanding the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base, the most operationally tasked unit and second-largest in the USAF. A titanic difference in responsibility and experience.
He is a leader with rock-solid integrity.
I have known Don Bacon for more than 20 years. He is a dedicated family man, righteous in his convictions.
It has been my observation over the years that some people who get into public office become politicians. Don Bacon has not changed in any way from the person he has always been.
Voters must return him to Congress.
Max R. Moore, Bellevue
Lieutenant colonel, USAF, retired
Not getting anywhere
In regard to the pandemic virus crisis, President Trump keeps repeating, “We are rounding the corner.” Obviously, then, he is going in circles.
Steven J. Riekes, Omaha
Incredible artistry at Kaneko
Two must-see exhibits in one location! The Kaneko has an exhibit by Watie White of his wood panels which are thought-provoking and fascinating. The most recent opening is of the artwork by Pamela Conyers-Hinson, who has the most extraordinary show with African masks, wood pieces, bronze pieces, paintings — each piece absolutely spellbinding.
Omaha’s artistic talent rivals that of anywhere else. Make a reservation and experience an uplift.
Anne Carroll, Omaha
