The Public Pulse: Biden has no substance; Biden is genuine; Bacon/Eastman contest

Biden has no substance

As the presidential election campaign winds down, it seems as though Joe Biden is relying heavily on two main lines of attack on President Trump.

First, he tells us that he would have done a better job in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Oh yeah, Joe? Says who? It’s pretty easy to say you would have done something better when it is impossible to prove. It’s like me saying I could do a better job of quarterbacking the Kansas City Chiefs than Patrick Mahomes. A little absurd, don’t you think?

His second primary line of attack is that President Trump will take health care coverage away from people with preexisting conditions. Again, says who? I say no, he won’t! But Joe seems to believe that if you repeat a lie often enough, it will become the truth in the minds of many.

Joe, instead of attacking President Trump, why don’t you talk more about the positive things you will do to make this a better country? Are there any? Besides raising taxes, bringing back suffocating government regulations that will hurt U.S. businesses large and small, thus wrecking the outstanding economy that was created by President Trump, what else will you do, Joe?