America’s oldest president

When former President Trump was holding rallies during the 2016 campaign, he often said that the terrible state of our country was so bad, that "only I can fix it." Sadly, it seems that President Biden, without making that arrogant claim, seems to believe that even at 80 years old, if he runs in 2024, that only he can move our country forward.

Does he have so little confidence in other potential Democrats, that he refuses to step down? He may be the fittest and healthiest 80-year-old on earth, but I'll take a healthy 50-year-old anytime. It's a shame that Biden won't do what President Johnson did in 1968, when he refused to run for re-election for the sake of the nation. The polls at that time attest to the fact, that he would have beaten Richard Nixon easily.

A Trump-Biden race would be farcical for this country -- and to the world. It's past time we moved on to a new generation. My generation, the baby boomers, have made a horrible mess of things. Do the right thing, Mr. President.

Robert Bastarache, Omaha

Biden's reelection bid

Joe Biden referenced "saving the soul of America" as one of his reasons for running for president, and has referenced it again regarding his re-election bid. It seems this is what you get when a career politician has reached "deity" status in a human society. I think he actually believes he has the power to do that, whatever it is he is referring to. Being a career politician, I know he believes people will buy it.

Any salvation of my soul that is necessary, I will look elsewhere.

Ed C. Leahy, Bennington

Protect local journalism

Just reading the headline "Stop Big Tech from killing local news" made me want to cheer. I have been reading the paper-version of OWH since I was a kid looking for the cartoon section of the paper. When I dropped my paper copy , I transitioned unwillingly to the online version of my beloved newspaper. It was a struggle. Instead of sitting comfortably ensconced in my living room chair, I sat at my desk in front of my computer screen. No more sound of rustling paper, working on puzzles with a pencil, no satisfactory folding up of the paper when it was done and recycling it.

Now each time I read an article, what I miss even more than all that is the lack of people behind it. I miss the reporters whose names I watched for. I had favorites, some of them had been there a long time. I do still enjoy reading the articles of the newer reporters and seeing how they were doing.

Georgia Johnson, Omaha

Bullet tax

The OWH had an article about what gun violence costs all of us (April 2). While one may support the Second Amendment, Congress has the power to tax alcohol, cigarettes and gasoline. Why not the bullets that cause all this damage? We could make bullets and high capacity clips so expensive that few (especially the young) could afford them.

Please consider writing our Congress.

The Rev. Kyoki Roberts, Omaha

Parental rights

Some on the right refer to it as genital mutilation. Those on the left, and even the middle, refer to it as gender-affirming care. I prefer to call it a sex change. If I were a parent of a minor with gender dysphoria, I would do all I can to help them with the dysphoria part, but would in no way support a sex change. They can make that decision when they are 18, at which point they really mean it. But then that's my decision as a parent, assisted in part by the advice of a medical professional. Government does not belong in the process. The conservatives who supported parental rights when it came to school curriculum (with which I agreed) should focus their energy on parental rights when it comes to sex changes for minors. In other words, the prohibitions should be on government actors from encouraging or facilitating such medical procedures without the parents' knowledge and approval.

Andrew Best, Omaha

Reform, not expansion

So state Sen. Tom Brewer and his right wing Republican friends passed a no license and concealed carry handgun bill. They must be so proud of themselves, as I think this will surely add to gun violence. Over 75% of Americans seek gun reform, not gun expansion. The Second Amendment guarantees the right to own a gun, but no where in that amendment does it sanction conceal carry. The preamble of the Constitution guarantees that government must provide for the common defense and must provide for the general welfare. How does any thinking person believe this bill does either of those? The 15th Amendment guarantees the right to vote. If the reasoning behind concealed carry applied to that amendment we should then do away with age restrictions, and voter registration. Why can’t there be responsible conditions be placed on gun ownership as there is for voting?

No right in the Constitution is absolute. Each has conditions to be secured.

Senator Brewer, why don’t you work on what Nebraskans are most concerned about like funding for education, health care concerns and tax reform? But if concealed carry was your most important reform, you have ignored the wishes of a majority of Nebraskans! Tune into the real concerns, Senator!

Barbara A. Wagner, Omaha

Founding fathers' mistake

If the Supreme Court in 2022 can rule that the Supreme Court in 1973 "made a mistake" (Roe vs Wade), maybe it can rule that the Founding Fathers "made a mistake" in the Second Amendment.

James B. Vacanti, Omaha

Energy consumption

Recently, California companies Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric and San Diego Gas & Electric filed a joint proposal to change their rate structure from a usage base to an income base. In other words, they intend to socialize energy consumption.

Even though proposals like these have been tried and failed worldwide, and California's population has been declining at a rate of about 250,000 people per year, they still intend to push this proposal through.

Will they ever understand that the world can never be the socialistic dystopia that they want it to be?

Doug Wittmann, Dodge, Nebraska

Attacking history

I do not understand all the controversy about the statue being placed in Memorial Park depicting a sailor kissing a young woman on V-J Day (April 28). That was the day that the Japanese had surrendered. The sailor, in the photo, had just returned from sea where three months earlier he was involved in trying to save several fellow servicemen after they were attacked by Japanese Kamikaze pilots. He recalled the impact that the nurses had in saving lives that day. He was in New York City with his fiancé, also in the photo, when they received the word of the surrender. His immediate reaction was to grab and kiss a nurse as the result of what he had experienced.

The fact is, this was in 1945, a totally different time than now when such behavior could be considered a sexual assault. At that time, it was a young sailor being overcome by what he had witnessed and the news that the horror has come to an end.

We cannot attack history on today’s values. This is a time-honored photo, now a statue, that deserves it’s place in our celebration of our past.

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

Gun idolotry

Reading over all the Pulse commentary that is so supportive of the passage of LB 77, it’s almost impossible not to evaluate them as the very reason that bill should have never seen the light of day.

My word, these people are alarmingly hysterical. According to them, there is a distressing need to pack heat, without proper training or permitting, in order to defend themselves and the nation from thugs, deranged individuals and terrorists. As we are beginning to realize, to the psychologically insecure that characterization might describe anyone ringing your doorbell, retrieving a basketball from your front yard or opening your car door by mistake.

This country is awash in guns and we have long passed the course correction point. Recalcitrant Republicans insist on defending gun purchase over public safety. The people who are rationally afraid are citizens who are fed up with all the irresponsible gun ownership.

Over 80% of the nation wants more stringent gun policy. Legislative Republicans should take heed. On the horizon is a whole generation of young voters who are tired of lock down drills. Majority rule, restricted now, won’t always be.

Leo Miltner, Omaha