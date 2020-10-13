The Public Pulse: Biden would make a terrible president; Leaving the GOP; Bostelman, Raikes

Our country doesn’t need Biden
You say Biden could speak to our country’s “better angels.” Well, that is pretty offensive and divisive right there. “Better angels” refers to those with the basic instinct to do the right thing. Biden is part of the deep state who have done nothing but undermine, disrespect and thwart our president since he took office.
As Americans, you would think the “better angel” in Biden would not let his family take huge sums of money from foreign governments and potential enemies. It’s a new day in politics. Voters are tired of backroom deals that make politicians richer.
I don’t know what you think is “decent and straightforward “ about Biden. Is it the way he criticized President Trump’s bold action of restricting travel in January and then later said Trump wasn’t doing enough? I will admit Biden was very “straightforward” when he said the voters didn’t have a right to know how he felt about court packing.
As for “unshackling GOP officeholders from the “slavish“ deference,” you are very unkind and provoking more division. Maybe you should take a sensitivity class.
President Trump isn’t perfect and neither is Joe Biden. President Trump loves America and is working for the American people. All the American people.
Sue Ward, Omaha
Biden’s troubling vision for country
Regarding your editorial endorsement: If Biden is elected and tries to force socialized medicine and expensive entitlement programs on the country, undermining our healthy capitalist roots; if he tries to turn us into a European-style country with power centered in the federal government, I guarantee you he will find it difficult to “lead Americans toward reconciliation.”
His vision is not my vision. His leadership would lead to economic disaster, and another Great Depression would ultimately hurt the poor the most.
Lynne Fees, Bennington
Leaving the GOP
I had been a 27-plus year registered Republican. I likely will move to Independent after the election but I am not messing with it while the POTUS and his enablers make wanton statements and issue litigation with regard to our fundamental rights to vote safely and securely. Telling people to vote twice — a felony — and assisting Kanye West to get on some state ballots?
The job of the POTUS should require high moral character. It’s a position that should always look to strengthen the bonds with our allies and hold all our adversaries accountable instead of cozying up to them whenever it’s convenient. It’s a position that should proudly represent all Americans, no matter what political affiliation, religious belief, age, race, gender, health status or tax bracket they may fall within.
The POTUS should never denigrate our brave men and women in the military, past or present, and which I am very proud to add that I have several in my family. It’s a position that shouldn’t actively lessen the importance of or proven experience of the inspectors generals, CDC, USPS, DHS,, FDA, DOJ, DOD, FBI and VOA to name a few. Many assigned to high positions in each of these American institutions aren’t Senate confirmed and/or have no prior experience. This is 3.5+ years into an administration that has no second-term platform and continues to blatantly mishandle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The party has knelt in line, but I am not. The Republican Party can do better.
Ted Hart, Omaha
Bostelman deserves reelection
I am writing to the voters of Legislative District 23 to encourage your support to reelect Bruce Bostelman to the Nebraska legislature!
Bruce is a great colleague and friend and has been a consistent and fierce advocate for the interests of rural Nebraskans. He has been adept at solving issues important to the residents of District 23. He has been a strong supporter of property tax relief, rural broadband deployment and numerous other issues important to rural Nebraska.
As a member of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee that I chair, Bruce has been a constant and persistent supporter of providing rural broadband solutions for the unserved and underserved areas of Nebraska. Our committee passed groundbreaking rural broadband legislation in 2018 and 2020.
We have created the position of a Nebraska broadband coordinator, a process to use existing electric easements for broadband development, and a means to better utilize excess fiber owned by electric utilities to lease to private broadband companies. We have considered alternatives for better deployment, including reverse auctions in areas with subpar service, leveraging federal dollars.
Public libraries will benefit from a special construction fund that will support installation of fiber-optic cable to libraries, and should assist in providing Wi-Fi “hot spots” for students and residents to use in accessing the Internet.
Our state needs Bruce Bostelman, and I hope the voters in District 23 continue to support him. His continued service is important to the citizens of Nebraska!
Curt Friesen, Henderson, Neb.
state senator, District 34
Bostelman’s troubling budget vote
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ budget line-item veto in May 2017 severely cut proposed funding that hospitals, nursing homes, and schools depended on for the developmentally disabled. These cuts also placed additional burden on local law enforcement.
Many conservative senators voted to override the line-item veto and to support continuing funding to medical facilities, schools and law enforcement. But the override failed with Sen. Bruce Bostelman’s help. He voted against the override and against rural Nebraskans.
Bostelman voted in support of cutting the proposed funds to schools, hospitals and nursing homes. His vote was a double cut since it also meant the loss of federal matching funds. This drastic cut has hurt medical facilities in our district, and placed further burdens on public schools.
Taking health care money away from those who desperately need it is not a pro-life stance.
Helen Raikes has put health care, education and thriving communities in the center of her campaign. She is a person of deep faith and holds sacred the sanctity of life. We can count on her to vote for our needs, not against them.
As UNL professor emeritus of child, youth and family studies, Helen is a nationally known researcher on education and children’s development. Instead of cutting school budgets, she believes it’s time we make sure our rural schools get their fair share of state funding.
Child care, health care, roads, broadband, senior care, affordable housing and small businesses and farms are all addressed in Helen’s Thriving Rural Communities Initiative, which will keep Legislative District 23 vital for many generations to come.
Let’s remember how Bostelman abandoned rural constituents when we vote this time. Let’s elect Helen Raikes to the Legislature. Please learn more at Raikes2020.com.
Nancy Meyer, Cedar Bluffs, Neb.
