The Public Pulse: Biden would make a terrible president; Leaving the GOP; Bostelman, Raikes

Our country doesn’t need Biden

You say Biden could speak to our country’s “better angels.” Well, that is pretty offensive and divisive right there. “Better angels” refers to those with the basic instinct to do the right thing. Biden is part of the deep state who have done nothing but undermine, disrespect and thwart our president since he took office.

As Americans, you would think the “better angel” in Biden would not let his family take huge sums of money from foreign governments and potential enemies. It’s a new day in politics. Voters are tired of backroom deals that make politicians richer.

I don’t know what you think is “decent and straightforward “ about Biden. Is it the way he criticized President Trump’s bold action of restricting travel in January and then later said Trump wasn’t doing enough? I will admit Biden was very “straightforward” when he said the voters didn’t have a right to know how he felt about court packing.

As for “unshackling GOP officeholders from the “slavish“ deference,” you are very unkind and provoking more division. Maybe you should take a sensitivity class.