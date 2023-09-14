A difficult decision

Because we are Democrats, President Biden supporters, and admirers of the capabilities of senior citizens, we find our comments difficult to write. Our current view is that when it comes to winning elections, the reality of past accomplishments cannot always overcome public perception of future abilities. Currently, too many voters have an image of President Biden as a fragile old man, too old to be president for four more years. Americans don’t seem to care that the unemployment rate recorded a 50-year low under President Biden’s guidance or forget that economic growth has been strongly positive. President Biden also has a stellar list of national (infrastructure, lower health and drug costs) and international achievements (uniting NATO to support Ukraine).

Unfortunately, American voters seem to care more about President Biden’s future capabilities than his past successes. President Biden’s current approval rating is only 39%. No president has been re-elected with an approval rating that low. President Biden’s primary problem is his age. He will be 86 years of age if he completes a second term. The vast majority of Americans (73%) are seriously concerned about President Biden’s physical and mental competence. He can’t do anything about his age, but he needs to consider whether his candidacy will hurt Democrats’ ability to win the presidency. The times are too dangerous to lose the presidency to an anti-democracy, anti-Black, anti-Semitic, anti-gay authoritarian candidate.

We personally believe that President Biden is an excellent president. However, we hope that he will consider stepping down before it is too late. By conducting open primaries Democrats will provide opportunities to select an excellent presidential candidate who will inspire voters.

David and Barb Daughton, Omaha

Biden’s age issue

Jonah Goldberg (Sept. 5) never mentions that while President Biden is 80 years old, Donald Trump is 77 years old. Were Trump to be elected again he would be 79 at his inauguration. Should the same judgment apply? Let’s face it, they’re both old guys.

Elaine Beard, Omaha

Stop the insanity

An unprecedented and dangerous situation involving the U.S. military has placed our military readiness in peril. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has placed a hold on Senate-confirmed military promotions. Currently three of the U.S. military branches of the U.S. armed forces are without a confirmed leader.

Tuberville is holding more than 300 senior military positions vacant including the top posts in the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. He claims he is doing this in opposition to the military’s abortion policy. A single Republican senator is putting our nation and its military personnel in jeopardy and our Nebraska delegation has been silent on the issue.

On Oct. 1, 2023 the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will retire and a new one will need to be appointed by the president of the United States and confirmed by the Senate. It’s an extremely urgent matter and our delegation needs to step up and lead to get this fixed. Sen. Fischer after all is on the Senate Armed Services Committee. I call upon Sen. Fischer and our entire delegation to stop this insane Republican political ploy that places our nation and the men and women in our military in danger. We need leadership!

Craig Christiansen, Omaha

9/11 Pentagon plea

Tell me it isn’t true: The Pentagon’s recent actions suggesting plea deals are being considered for the five men, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the suspected mastermind of the various attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Thank goodness President Biden has rejected this proposal, at least for now.

The timing could not be worse. My sister and Nebraska native, Julie M. Geis, was murdered on 9-11-01 when the second plane slammed into World Trade Center II. What is intended is that these killers would accept criminal responsibility for their actions and plead guilty, in exchange for not receiving the death penalty for the terror attacks they instigated — killing nearly 3,000 people. More succinctly, they would admit guilt but escape the death penalty.

It’s outrageous that this plea option would even be a consideration. It’s painful enough for me and my family to realize that after 20-plus years, nothing has transpired resulting in justice for these criminals. We understand the delay is complicated by the CIA’s alleged interrogation of the suspects that critics called “torture,” and questions over whether the evidence extracted during those interrogations is admissible in court. This too is unfathomable and begs the question: Is our government more concerned about the perpetrators or the victims of the attacks that these criminals are admitting to have orchestrated? Even if these criminals underwent waterboarding early in CIA custody, that’s as severe as their punishment will ever be and they would remain alive without fear of execution. Julie merely showed up for work and she was given no leniency whether she could live or die.

Michael Geis, Omaha

The curse

In 1919, the Boston Red Sox sold Babe Ruth — thus beginning The Curse of the Bambino. It took 85 years for them to shake it. In 1945, a local tavern owner put the Billy Goat curse in the Chicago Cubs. It took 71 years for them to shake it. In 2003, Steve Peterson fired Frank Solich. It was the beginning of demise of the Cornhuskers. Shall we call it the Peterson curse? How many decades will it take for them to shake it?