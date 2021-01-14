The Public Pulse: Big tech chokes off speech; hold Republicans accountable

‘Free speech’ in 2021
On Friday night our tech oligarchs initiated a digital Night of the Long Knives, making us all safer by eliminating websites and digital platforms with content that qualified experts decreed to be dangerous, inaccurate or just plain irritating. I hope that the OWH will publicly support this initiative because by now we know that it is impossible to protect our First Amendment rights unless we can first eliminate speech that we don’t agree with. We should also assemble other free speech experts such as Sen. Sasse and faculty members of the UNL English Department to address related issues in a public forum.
How can this important movement best be expanded to cleanse print and broadcast media as well? Will Nebraska’s new prison be large enough to house those individuals that continue to publish or consume information that we aren’t comfortable with? There is a lot to be done before we achieve the level of free speech that we really deserve!
Richard Leech, Omaha
Not time for unity
As a Jewish American and a District 2 constituent, I would love to hear advice from Congressman Don Bacon on how I am supposed to come together in unity and healing with people like rioter Robert Keith Packer, who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt. These people are Nazis and don’t care to hide it.
Seriously, Congressman Bacon, this man would be more than happy to see me and others in my community dead, or put back in camps. How do you propose that I come together in unity with the likes of Mr. Packer?
You stated that it is time “to take a deep breath and provide steady leadership.” You have now had time to take your deep breath. As my elected leader, how will you hold Nazis in America accountable? What type of steady leadership will you provide us?
It is no longer time for “unity and healing.” That comes after action. We can be the shining beacon on the hill or we can devolve further into chaos. You have the power to actually do something productive for our country, and I implore you to do it.
Justin Spooner, Omaha
Smith’s failure
I am sickened and dismayed that Congressman Adrian Smith chose to join a quixotic Texas lawsuit and then participated in a political stunt under the false pretense that he was representing his constituency. If he truly believed either event had merit, his ability to discern truth from fiction is clearly nonexistent.
On the other hand, if he knew they had no merit but hoped they would reap him dividends in his future prospects, then he is a peddler of mendacity. In either case, there are no logical reasons to trust his abilities, and he is equally responsible with all the other GOP conspiracy fabulists for the reprehensible acts that took place upon our nation’s capital on Jan. 6.
His legacy is now forever intertwined with a cabal that attempted to overthrow a legitimately elected United States government.
I voted for him and I regret it. I have joined the Veterans for Responsible Leadership and will do whatever is within my power to see he never holds public office again.
Richard McMullen, Stella, Neb.
Why pressure is building
More than 1,000 American citizens signed affidavits describing election malfeasance, Rudy Giuliani has stated. Four states ignored the Constitution regarding election laws. Neither you nor I know if the results would have changed, but an investigation, prosecuting anyone who broke election laws would have told America that the country’s ruling class will accept nothing other than lawful elections. Instead, they told half of the country they only cared about getting rid of Trump.
Since 2016 all we heard was Trump colluded with Russia. The Mueller investigation failed to prove it. For months the national media and Democrat leaders refused to admonish rioters, looters or to denounce the burning of businesses and churches, the killing of dozens of citizens and police officers, and the injuring of over 1,200 police officers. Their response — implement no-bail policies for the perpetrators. Add in social media censoring conservatives, leftist groups publicly harassing conservatives and corporations black-balling conservatives from employment opportunities.
So pressure had been building — inevitably the lid was going to blow. Trump was definitely the primer. However, I encourage you to read Trump’s speech transcript (it’s online) and see if you can honestly say he incited insurrection. Every single person who entered the Capitol Building illegally should be arrested and prosecuted. Period. That said, if marginalization of a large number of Americans continues, the lid will blow off again and again, and each time with even worse results.
Dennis Swanson, Glenwood, Iowa
Facts, not fake
The Jan. 9 Public Pulse carries yet another letter from Cheryl Bartek in which she once again wonders why we don’t have a “two-party” press. She bemoans that “99% of the press … is liberal” and that they all “promote the far-left agenda.” She repeats Fox talking points about Biden being asked only softball questions, and she can’t understand why the Omaha World-Herald would caution readers against Parler, a free-wheeling platform spewing white supremacy along with other sewage.
World-Herald readers such as Bartek, Sister Mary Hlas and many others think that the “real” news is being withheld from the public by the biased media. They never can figure out why the “liberal media” doesn’t report the same “news” that Fox “reports.”
The reason is because “liberal” media reports actual verified news, not made-up stuff, while her favorite media, such as Fox and their ilk, broadcasts twisted and deranged conspiracy theories, vomited up whole.
Greg Kosmicki, Omaha
Sizing up the president
I watched in shock as thousands of people essentially pulled a coup, invading the U.S. Capitol. I thought, how can that happen in this country? It looked more like what you would see in a Third World dictatorship. How could people who claim to love America do this?
I’m still not sure exactly what President Trump said that supposedly sparked this. I think it was more what the conspiracy-theorist crowd, and some political fringe groups, said online.
I’m certain there were some irregularities in the election. These situations all need to be investigated, to see if something needs to be corrected. But I don’t think it was anywhere near enough to change the result this time. Joe Biden won. As a Republican, I don’t like that, but it’s the truth. People can accept this without liking it.
Nothing in my preceding paragraph justifies the insurrection in Washington. There is no excuse for that. Those involved need to be arrested on various charges.
Also President Trump needs to leave office on Jan. 20. He has done a number of things I like, highlighted by his three excellent nominations for the Supreme Court. He has also stopped our slide towards socialism, pointed out radical Islamic terrorism for what it is, held back attempts by some to take away our religious freedom, and stood political correctness in the face without blinking. However he lost me over with his brutish, highly egotistical personality. Because of this and the insurrection, I beg my fellow Republicans not to nominate Donald Trump in 2024.
Joe Mlnarik, Omaha
Pelosi sows division
The storming of the Capitol was disgusting, and so is Nancy Pelosi. She can’t resist adding to disunity in our country, with her vile accusations. She herself uses the color of skin, “Whiteness,” to condemn Republicans. That is racist!
Democrats want “healing” of our country. Yet their leaders like Pelosi spew hatred. She seeks revenge. It is not pretty, and it is not helpful.
Professional politicians like her do not represent citizens. She has become what she feigns to protest.
We are Americans; skin color is moot.
Diane Davis, Omaha
Need for accountability
Per Gov. Ricketts “No good purpose would be served by forcing DJT to step down”:
Politicians have enabled and benefited from the gaslighting and normalization of white supremacy and racism for decades. To hold hate groups and their leader accountable means they must acknowledge their own complicity. And that, not insurrection, is the line they will not cross.
Those who lived through the Nazi regime know that not all who enabled or tolerated fascism were Nazis, but their complicity undeniably made them stronger. Countries that encouraged appeasement gave Hitler more time, freedom, and power to carry out his horrendous strategy.
Calls for unity with terrorists displays an extreme tolerance for white males, inherent in our culture and institutions. There was no such tolerance for mostly peaceful demonstrations for BLM. Though there were isolated incidents of violence, most if not all were caused by the police themselves; it is a false equivalency to compare those incidents to storming the Capitol, with the full House and Senate in session and gallows set up for the vice president.
There can be no unity or healing without accountability. Letting the abuser avoid the law for the sake of unity only helps the abuser. I should not need to remind Republicans that the U.S. does not negotiate with terrorists. Patriotism means to stand by the country, not a party or a president. We are supposed to be about the rule of law, an ideal we have not always lived up to.
Rachel Dowd, Omaha