The Public Pulse: Big tech chokes off speech; hold Republicans accountable

The reason is because “liberal” media reports actual verified news, not made-up stuff, while her favorite media, such as Fox and their ilk, broadcasts twisted and deranged conspiracy theories, vomited up whole.

Greg Kosmicki, Omaha

Sizing up the president

I watched in shock as thousands of people essentially pulled a coup, invading the U.S. Capitol. I thought, how can that happen in this country? It looked more like what you would see in a Third World dictatorship. How could people who claim to love America do this?

I’m still not sure exactly what President Trump said that supposedly sparked this. I think it was more what the conspiracy-theorist crowd, and some political fringe groups, said online.

I’m certain there were some irregularities in the election. These situations all need to be investigated, to see if something needs to be corrected. But I don’t think it was anywhere near enough to change the result this time. Joe Biden won. As a Republican, I don’t like that, but it’s the truth. People can accept this without liking it.

Nothing in my preceding paragraph justifies the insurrection in Washington. There is no excuse for that. Those involved need to be arrested on various charges.