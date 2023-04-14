





Blame for Afghanistan

I believe President Joe Biden has no guts. He should take advice from the late President Harry S. Truman who said: “The buck stops here.” Trying to blame his botched Afghanistan withdrawal on Trump is just ridiculous.

Chris Lewis, Omaha

Riverboat no, streetcar yes?

I recently read in the OWH that the River City Star riverboat lost its lease because, according to the director for parks, recreation and public property for the City of Omaha, “... the bar wasn’t in compliance with regulations governing city property.” Let me get this right, the City of Omaha is spending a lot of money to redevelop the riverfront area, but oh, no, we cannot have a riverboat with a bar that is not in compliance with some city regulation. I think this is total insanity.

Let me remind the city that it is a boat. Why spend money on a riverfront development, when you cannot rent a riverboat for a party, function or just to enjoy the area in and around the river. Not everyone in Omaha has a boat, lake home, etc. Young kids and families love riding on a boat. However, we can spend millions and millions on streetcars that nobody seems to want except Mutual of Omaha, the mayor and the Omaha City Council.

If this is a true development of the riverfront area, there should be three or four riverboats that could or should operate from the area to attract visitors to the riverfront area. There is so much space down there that could be utilized for this, but the City of Omaha in their great wisdom says no.

If you visit any other good-sized city, with a river running by or through it, you will see some type of watercraft in use for visitors or functions. According to the riverboat owners, last year was the best year ever for the company that operates the riverboat. Would that not tell you something, that people and companies want a riverboat for parties and/or functions or just a boat ride?

I live in Bellevue, but own property in Omaha and pay taxes on our property so I feel I have a right to defend the riverboat.

Joe Krajicek, Bellevue

Lost faith

Along with millions of Americans, I watched in horror as Donald Trump was elected president. From day one, he showed his pathology by insisting his press secretary lie about the attendance at his inauguration. His ego wouldn’t allow the truth. His shocking tenure, an embarrassment to us all was roundly supported by most of the Republican Party, no matter what.

I totally support Clark Squires’ letter to the Pulse (“Indictment Talk”). A lot of Republicans that support him appear to have no integrity or belief in the truth. As I watched his tenure play out, his inciting the attack on the Capitol, was no surprise to me. I believe the ugly underbelly of our country has been advanced by Trump and his supporters.

Many of us have lost faith in our government and fear for the future. The damage has been done.

Jannette Davis, Omaha

Waging war

After 37 years in federal law enforcement, I have heard all my working life “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.” We need a revision of that statement. People with AK-47s and AR-15s kill people. Weapons of war are waging war on our own people. Will America, like other mighty nations in history, go down in flames because of our own stupidity?

Terri Nesselrotte, Omaha

Rental tax credit

Senator Megan Hunt asked her peers in the Legislature to give property tax relief to renters (April 1). If it hadn’t been reported in our local media, I would have assumed that news to be from the Babylon Bee. Not surprisingly, colleagues seeking tax relief for property owners voted down her amendment. Landlords pay property taxes by embedding that tax cost into rent. Senator Hunt, a renter herself, was proposing a measure to allow renters to, in effect, double-dip on property tax relief. Homeowners in Sen. Hunt’s district should register their objections to this attempt to divert relief intended for them.

Michael Moran, Omaha

Turn it down

Can anyone who controls the sound decibels for television commercials understand that they are defeating their purpose to bring attention to the product? People turn off or mute the sound or change the channel when the loud irritation is forced on the viewers. I’ve heard unbelievable reasons and excuses for the increased decibels, but the problem is never resolved. The effect is negative. I keep my remote handy and never know what is being advertised. Wake up and turn down the sound, please.

Mark Nekonchuk, Omaha

Praise for senators

Later this summer, Congress will be faced with yet another battle over raising the U.S. debt limit. Currently, the ceiling is set at $31.4 trillion — a number that would have astounded Americans of both parties just a few short years ago. Now it seems to many to be simply “part of the process.” Our nation’s fiscal health is in disarray. We owe it to future generations to do better.

I applaud U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts for signing onto a January letter indicating they will not support any debt ceiling increase without “real structural spending reform.” The federal government should have to operate under the same set of rules as the State of Nebraska and families all across our nation. In Nebraska, we are constitutionally obligated to produce a balanced budget each year, a practice most families do each month. Washington should be no different.

I encourage all Republicans in D.C. to join with our Nebraska senators in restoring order to the budget process to get America back on track.

Doug Strohmeyer, Omaha

Party tactics

I trust Nebraska’s elected leaders understand the difference between the role of a loyal opposition in a democracy and the temptation to turn a majority into authoritarian control. We cannot achieve the common good by silencing opinions that challenge us. Yes, both parties may yield to this temptation. Some may point to the recent filibuster in the Unicameral. Of course, the GOP has used the filibuster recently to limit much legislation in the Senate.

I urge the leaders of the GOP to question the tactics of their party, such as in Tennessee.

Paul H. Moessner, Omaha

On fascism

Fascism is never completely defeated or eliminated. It just goes to ground and gnaws at the roots of law, reason and civility, making dead patches to emerge from again at the first opportunity.

Dan Prescher, Omaha

Correcting the carnage

I want to start off by saying that I am a firearm owner/collector, have been for a number of years. I enjoy the sport of hunting and target shooting. I am disturbed by all of the carnage inflected by individuals who do not have any fear of the consequences of their actions with firearms.

Even worse is the pathetic attitude of our nation’s lawmakers to turn away from doing something to help curtail the access of firearms to those who should not be able to obtain or have them. I am wondering what will happen if, God forbid, one of these lawmakers’ sons, daughters or grandchildren are victims of these actions? Will there then be a renewed interest in finally passing laws to correct this carnage?

Norm Kaspar, David City, Nebraska

Realistic on guns

In reply to Jody Pedersen’s Pulse letter (“A good bill”): why in the world would we possibly want to make it any easier than it already is for people to carry a concealed weapon? The Second Amendment right has nothing to do with it, as the law is currently set if you want to carry a concealed weapon you can certainly do so. It appears pretty obvious that we have more than enough random shootings. Are people carrying more guns going to slow that down? How abought being realistic?

Dennis Klatt, Bennington