The Public Pulse: Blood fits the bill; Judge Jackson's confirmation; Wildlife services

Blood support

Jon Nelson (Pulse, April 5) calls out the Republican governor candidates’ “negative ads” attacking each other and targeting immigrants, transgender and the marginalized people in our state. He seeks a governor with “fresh perspectives, a true leader with sound ideas and strong ethical and moral values.”

Well, we are fortunate to have such a person already in the running: Carol Blood, a Democrat from Bellevue. Not only does she fit the bill ethically and morally, but she comes with extensive political and government experience. She served on the Bellevue City council for over eight years. She was a fair and forward-looking voice in this position and worked with Green Bellevue to start the farmers market in Washington Park, which is still going strong on Saturday mornings during the summer.

On the state level, Carol Blood has been a progressive voice in the Legislature representing District 3 for the past six years, elected two times. She has always been a strong voice for nursing in our state and has received several citations regarding her work. This in itself is quite significant during these times when we are facing such a crisis in nursing and other health care professions

So Carol Blood is the candidate to lead our state forward and competitively on the national stage. No longer does Nebraska need to “follow the party line.” This year vote for Carol Blood, the progressive candidate who will work for all our citizens, both urban and rural; Black, White and Indigenous; and all gender identities and religious affiliations.

Carole Lainof, Papillion

Know your history

Conservative senators who opposed Justice Jackson’s confirmation on the basis of her assignment as a public defender for Guantanamo prisoners show their limited knowledge of our history and Constitution. On our territory, including Gitmo, everyone gets a defense lawyer. The British soldiers involved in the Boston Massacre were represented by John Adams, our second president.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.

Protect wild animals

In 2019, Wildlife Services (arm of U.S. Department of Agriculture) killed 1.3 million native wild animals. This may read as something questionable because, to the average person, why are these animals being killed?

A study at the Weizmann Institute of Science reports, in the last 50 years, Earth has lost half of its wildlife as habitat is being destroyed, making grazing land for free-range cattle or to grow mono crops of corn or soy to feed to the livestock. It continues by listing sentient life on earth in the following percentages: humans’ makeup about 36%, livestock is 60% and wild animals are a dwindling 4%.

On April 23, 2022, there is going to be a Nationwide Wild Horse Freedom Project protest happening at state capitals at 3 p.m. CST to provide public awareness of how taxpayer money of more than $1.4 billion is being given to the Bureau of Land Management to manage (unfairly in my opinion) the population of wild horses and burros while allowing livestock such as cows and sheep to increasingly grow on public lands. It wasn’t until most recently I learned about these wild horses and burros — who earned their rightful freedom as equal contributors building America — being robbed of their freedom by being aggressively rounded up and, many times, sold as meat overseas.

“People cannot be free unless they are willing to sacrifice some of their interests to guarantee the freedom of others.” — Saul Alinsky

I believe the cost of doing nothing is turning the world into one big feedlot and then the only places to see once wild animals will be zoos.

Robert Rieck Jr., Omaha

Enough is enough

With the relentless and unprovoked attack on the sovereign country of Ukraine by President Putin and the Russian army, one has to question, “When will the United States and democratic nations put an end to this tragic deadly madness?”

The United States and NATO allies continue to funnel critically needed weapons and humanitarian supplies into Ukraine resulting in catastrophic results against the Russian army. To the point where Putin is threatening Ukraine and NATO with the possible use of tactical (small) nuclear weapons and chemical warfare.

As reported by the press, in response to Putin’s threats, it appears President Biden’s response is to announce, “what the United States won’t do?”

During the Civil War, General Ulysses S. Grant was fighting a most disastrous and bloody campaign called “The Wilderness” against Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Many of Grant’s generals were apprehensive and nervous about the outcome of the battle and voiced their frustrations and apprehension directly to Grant. He replied;

“Oh, I am heartily tired of hearing about what Lee is going to do,” Grant replied, “Go back to your command and try to think what you are going to do to him, instead of what Lee is going to do.”

It is time for President Biden and our nation’s leadership to use General Grant’s example and instead of telling Putin “What we are not going to do,” telling this ruthless dictator, “What we are going to do … and stick to it.”

John Witzel, Papillion

Lt. Col., USAF (retired)

Oil embargo

Here we are again! We fail time after time as a country to learn lessons from the past. In 1973, the OPEC oil embargo caused gas shortages and high prices for us. Then again in 1979, during the Iranian revolution, same outcome — an interruption in oil supply.

Lobbyist and their politicians have kept us hostage to a finite energy and the countries that supply it. Oil supply is susceptible to war and hostile regimes, but no one controls the sun or wind — it is ours for the taking.

We don’t drive Model T cars anymore because we made advances in research and use of technology. We must now do the same with solar and wind power. We could have been light years ahead if we had started 49 years ago.

China is playing the long game on us, they intend to win.

Mike Hermsen, Omaha

Sanctions mean nothing

In some ways, it’s gratifying to see so many governments, organizations and entities around the world come together to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

It all looks good on paper, but one thing that’s become abundantly clear throughout Putin’s reign is that sanctions, economic isolation and the threat of consequences mean nothing to him.

Whether you agree that they make sense or not, Putin had very deep-seated reasons for his takeover of Ukraine. His political aims supersede any kind of economic considerations, which are temporary.

Sanctions aren’t going to be any more effective than they would be against the U.S. if we were bent on some policy or another.

The extraordinary array of measures taken by the world is inspiring and will have some effect. But we’re already seeing how well they’re working to put a stop to Putin’s schemes.

Eric Foster, Lincoln