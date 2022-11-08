The Public Pulse: Blue Star Memorial Highway; What's in the stars for Election Day







Blue Star Memorials

As you drive Interstate 80 across Nebraska, you are driving on a Blue Star Memorial Highway — a highway which honors all United States military serving or who have served. In Nebraska, there are a total of 14 Blue Star Memorials. Blue Star Memorials are located at five rest stops along I-80: westbound — Gretna, Grand Island, and Brady; eastbound — Milford, and Ogallala. In addition to I-80, Nebraska Blue Star Memorials are located on Highway 83 and Highway 75.

Blue Star Memorials are a result of efforts by the National Federated Garden Clubs, which maintains authority over the memorials. Memorials began in 1944 honoring WWII veterans and have been expanded to honor all veterans and those now serving. In addition, each state has a Blue Star Representative as part of the state’s federated garden clubs. When asked to represent Nebraska, I accepted but had no idea what I should be doing. First step was to learn locations and dates memorials were placed, then make a visit to some sites. I learned the I-80 memorials were placed 50 years ago and needed restoration.

With information from the National Federated Garden Club officers, I learned restoration could be done on-site by a veteran from Florida who has made it his mission to restore memorials at a cost of $750 each for the cast aluminum sign portion, but not including the posts. With a small team from Sunset Hills Garden Club of Omaha, we started a fundraiser to restore the sign portion. We have been successful, and restoration will begin early 2023.

A big thank you goes out to all that contributed financially: families of veterans, Marine Veterans of Nebraska, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Posts and Federated Garden Clubs of Nebraska.

Mary L. Carlson, Omaha

United States Army Nurse Corps retired

Sunset Hills Garden Club of Omaha

Nebraska Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Representative

In the stars?

Does astrology have a lesson in the making? Election Day Nov. 8. Full moon (as well as a blood moon) and a possible change in the majority of the elected folks in Congress. Let’s see what’s in the stars for the nation.

Ronald Rogers, Bellevue

Kindness of strangers

I want to thank the two women who separately stopped to help me on the service road close to 132nd and Dodge last month as I fell off my bike while riding at a moderate clip. Both women were incredibly kind and supportive as I was, in retrospect, seriously dazed by both the fall and my slide on the concrete. I was immediately reminded of the Tennessee Williams quote about the “kindness of strangers” as I was offered and accepted a lift home.

John Kretzschmar, Omaha

Game attendance

Based on recently released figures, attendance at Omaha Storm Chasers home games in 2022 was 294,511. This ranks 27th of the 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. with AAA baseball franchises. Home attendance at Iowa Cubs games in Des Moines, a smaller population area than Omaha, was 437,543.

One of the problems in Omaha is the location of the ballpark. The team generally had larger attendance at more centrally located Rosenblatt Stadium, abandoned after the 2010 season.

Continuing attendance problems in Omaha downgrades the value of the franchise and leaves open the possibility of transferring the team to greener pastures.

Fred Taylor, Creston, Iowa

Reproductive choices

I would like to thank Mike Dworak (“Reproductive Freedom”) for “mansplaining” my reproductive choices to me.

First, he seems to not take into account that no contraceptive on the market is 100% effective except abstinence, which isn’t realistic in a marriage.

Second, abortive procedures aren’t always about a viable fetus. Women will have a D&C procedure after a miscarriage or for medical cases such as blighted ovums. It can also be used as a diagnostic tool.

I would like these medical decisions to be left up to me and my doctor. The government (and Mike) should stay out of my health care.

Marijo Malesa, Omaha

Who are we?

When Congressman Steve Scalise (R) was seriously wounded by gunfire, Congress and America was outraged. Americans condemned the violence and voiced their support for him. When Nancy Pelosi’s husband was brutally attacked, we saw the opposite. Political ads attacking her should have been pulled out of respect. Instead, we saw conspiracy theories and unbecoming comments about her. Please God, don’t make this an America that supports this kind of behavior.

Vicki Krecek, Omaha