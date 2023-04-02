





Class act

Kyle Korver’s advice before the Princeton game to the Bluejays: “Any day you have a chance to make history, is a good day” will not soon be forgotten. But it might have been topped by Coach Greg McDermott’s: “We win with class, we lose with class” statement after the game, because that is what Creighton showed all of us on March 26.

After the gut-wrenching loss to San Diego State, Creighton proved they were all about class to the whole nation. In the biggest game of Creighton’s storied basketball program, the missed shots, the lost opportunities, even the fateful foul at the end may be forgotten over time. But what will never be forgotten is how hard they played, how they never gave up, and even in the painful loss, class they showed.

Creighton made Nebraskans — yes, even us Husker fans — proud, not only of the heart they showed, but of what a class act they all were. Next year, we might not be able to even remember the name all four teams that made it to the Final Four this year, but we will remember Creighton, and how proud they made all of us. They showed the nation what it means to play with all your heart, and even when its broken, to show class in defeat.

Yes, we all wanted to see them in the Final Four, but we will never forget their actions and how proud we were of them. The class they showed on that unforgettable day, truly makes them champions in the hearts of us all.

Thank you to the Creighton Bluejays staff and players for being a class act at the NCAA tournament.

Bill Richards, Geneva, Nebraska

Nothing has changed

Another school shooting. This time three little angels and three adults killed. This horrific act will be all but forgotten about in a few weeks after another shooting occurs. You would think that the slaughter of 20 innocent little children at Sandy Hook in 2012, would have brought about change, but it hasn’t.

Gun control, mental health programs, quality parenting and armed guards in all schools would surely make a difference. I believe prayer before each and every school day would make our children safer. I know that a lot of people want to keep God out of our schools, but we need to swallow our pride and ask Him back in and watch Him move. The Bible says, ”We have not, because we ask not.” What harm would it cause if we had one minute of silence before each day to pray to whatever god you believe in and ask for help? The government isn’t going to do a darn thing so let’s humble ourselves and let God back in.

Ed Volpi, Fremont

Repressive legislation

In response to Louise Douglas’s Pulse letter, “On Cavanaugh,” I would remind readers that if just one of the 33 lawmakers that voted for the cloture motion had instead abstained, this bill would have faded into oblivion, and the Legislature could have swiftly moved on to other business. But all 32 Republicans (and Democrat Mike McDonnell) decided this bill is such an important priority, it is worth advancing in spite of many cogent arguments against it (including the legal impossibility of enacting an unconstitutional bill). It is Republicans, not Democrats, in the statehouse that are failing Nebraskans by fixating on repressive, unnecessary, and overreaching legislation.

Mary Ann Folchert, Omaha

Isolationist policies

Entering boot camp in the 1970s, I was exposed to men from all races, religions, levels of society, education and geographical locations. Living and working with these men and women gave me a new perspective on issues we’re debating now. I learned that while we share many things in common, people have differing needs and perspectives that should be heeded and respected.

Today, few people join the military and people are pushing private/charter schools which limits/avoids interactions of more diverse individuals. While scholarships may benefit poor minorities as suggested by Sen. Wayne, they will be few with little impact on the majority minority population.

“Remember the Titans” was inspirational story about overcoming segregation, but few know that afterwards, White parents pulled their students into private schools to maintain their isolation. Diverting public funds for private schools will promote this isolation to our greater society’s detriment.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Nebraska

The old days

If we are going back 70 years to an antiquated form of transportation (the streetcars), why don’t we bring back the Omar Man to deliver Omar Bakery products and have our bread delivered to our homes. And also bring back the milk boxes and have Roberts Dairy and Sorensen Dairy deliver our milk. I’m old enough to remember all of these. We could cut down on all of the trips to the grocery store. This way we’ll cut down on all of the greenhouse gasses we produce.

Craig Jorgensen, Niobrara, Nebraska

OPS code

I find it funny that OPS has decided to make it harder for unauthorized people to enter schools, when at the same time, Nebraska wants it OK for anyone to carry a firearm without a permit.

Are our kids supposed to feel safer now? I’m confused.

Dave Peck, Bellevue

Irreversible outcomes

In my opinion, this Legislative session appears to be focused on the transgender bill. People who oppose allowing children to use drugs and surgeries to change their gender are concerned because it is a life-altering decision and children are considered minors for a biological reason — their brain development.

It reminded me of an adult friend who got bariatric surgery some years ago. He was required to understand clearly the risks and benefits, have a psychological assessment, medical clearance, a nutritional evaluation and agree to lifestyle changes post surgery. And this was for altering the digestive system.

I challenge anyone who wants to do the research on gender dysphoria to see how Sweden and many other European countries have pulled back on allowing children to get these procedures and drugs. They note the rapid increase in cases of gender dysphoria since 2018 and the irreversible outcomes. Something is amiss here.

Science and rational adults need to step up and protect children.

Machelle Williams, Bennington

Reasonable leadership

Mayor Stothert certainly seemed to be very proud of herself in her State of the City address, and rightly so! One of the few Republican mayors of a city in the United States, she has managed to preside over a lowering of the serious crime rate while dramatically growing our economic infrastructure and keeping taxes down. Civic leaders all over the country are taking notice of Omaha. What do you know, thoughtful, caring and reasonable leadership is dramatically effective in getting the job done. Thank you, Mayor Stothert!

Nina Head, Omaha

Constitutional republic

Many people erroneously refer to the United States as a democracy. It’s not. It’s a constitutional republic. There’s a huge difference. In a true democracy, the popular vote always prevails. In a constitutional republic, the Constitution has the final word, whether the popular opinion of the moment agrees or not.

That being said, a republic cannot survive as a permanent form of government. It will exist only until the voters find they can vote themselves benefits from the public treasury. From that point, the voters will always vote for the candidate who promises them the most benefits, leading to a collapse of the government from loose fiscal policies. This is almost always followed by a dictatorship.

The average age of the worlds greatest republics, going back to the Athenian Republic, 508-322 BC, and beyond, has been about 200 years. During those 200 years, these nations always progressed through the following sequence:

1. From bondage to spiritual growth. 2. From spiritual growth to courage. 3. From courage to liberty. 4. From liberty to abundance. 5. From abundance to complacency. 6. From complacency to apathy. 7. From apathy to dependence. 8. Then from dependence back into bondage.

I would suggest that right now a large percentage of the citizens of the United States are at complacency and progressing to apathy, and an even larger percentage are at apathy and moving to dependence, with a good share already at dependence.

Think about it. Scary, isn’t it?

Gene Gausman,

Milford, Nebraska

Nebraska Inc.?

Jim Pillen is not the owner of a private business called Nebraska, Inc. He is an elected public servant, in essence, a hired employee, and for a temp position, at that. Mr. Pillen works for the 1,967,923 residents of Nebraska. He works for us.

The “Schedule” page of the Governor’s website has this written across the top — “For more event information, click the event name/description.” However, there are no events listed. There is only a very large closeup photo of cows.

Gov. Pillen is both a servant of, and a representative of the people, and, as such he does not get to keep his meetings, speeches, and appearances under wraps until they are in progress or already over. He does not get to hide behind compliant spokespersons who describe his shameless behavior as “a different way of doing business.”

The only “business” Gov. Pillen should be engaged in is the business of the people and that must be conducted in the light of day and with the full knowledge of all Nebraskans.

Nancy Northcutt, Bellevue

Women deserve better

Rev. Richard Mannel could not be more wrong about LB 626 (“LB 626 is a political ‘camel’ that Nebraskans do not need”). He asserts the legislation is more about who makes decisions about abortion than abortion itself, but he doesn’t say what abortion entails. LB 626 simply says an unborn child with a beating heart cannot be purposely killed by abortion. It’s not about who gets to decide, it’s about what abortion is and what it does. Our Constitution doesn’t protect the right to kill the innocent. It does protect the right to life. Let’s work together to eliminate or at least reduce the problems that drive moms to consider abortion rather than accept their only answer is to eliminate the children growing in their wombs. Women deserve better.

Jeanie Miller, Spencer, Nebraska

Diverting funds

After 40 years of providing child and family services in Nebraska, I shouldn’t be surprised that the Department of Health and Human Services secretly diverted $6 million away from it’s intended purpose (March 24). After the St. Francis debacle, why does the Department get another pass having $6 million used for undisclosed purposes? Nebraskans fought hard for that money to be used to improve the deplorable lack of services for traumatized children and increase pay for hard-working child welfare professionals.

Christena Baker, Lincoln

We are the ‘second house’

Would certain politicians and their fans please use their thumbs to research some names? For the pressing problem of drag and cross dressing, search the following: Milton Berle, Flip Wilson, the Monty Python Show, “Tootsie,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and “Some Like it Hot” to name a few.

As for transgender examples through the decades, search “Renee Richards” and “Christine Jorgensen.” Let’s reflect on the level of attention that some politicians give these topics, which are neither new nor threatening to the general population. Why? Perhaps, as Flip Wilson in the persona of Geraldine, would say, “the Devil made me do it.”

We, the People, are the second house of the Nebraska Legislature. Let’s instruct the first house that we demand common sense, hard work on real problems and decency from its members. And while we’re at it, demand that its members stop pushing canned legislation drafted by out-of-state ideology tanks that want to inject state control into our private lives.

Patricia Zieg, Omaha

Stop screaming

Dear Mom, Dad and Politician,

I’m not one given to scripture, per se, however, there are some with timeless validity. Here’s a translated one: “If you try to guide the common people with coercive regulations and keep them in line with punishments, the common people will become evasive and will have no sense of shame. If, however, you guide them with virtue, and keep them in line by example, the people will have a sense of shame and will rectify themselves.” That kind of boils down to stop screaming, “Do what I say, not what I do!”

I would be happy if you just stopped screaming.

Larry Leeds, Omaha

Local taxing issue

I think property taxes are the biggest concern in this state. Do constituents really know the origins of them? Numbers from the Nebraska state revenue department for 2021-2022 are as follows in order of sourcing funding from payees:

Individual Income tax

Sales and use tax

Corporate income tax

Other sources

Excise tax

So Nebraska, what don’t you see? Property tax. The last sentence explaining this is as follows: the state does not collect any property tax as it is administered at the local level. Fact check all you want, it is available to all of us on the state’s website. A petition in 1966 successfully made it illegal for the state to collect property tax. Why then is it a state matter to fix? It’s a local taxing issue whether you have farmland or a home in Douglas County. County boards, school districts, resource districts, city councils, etc., actually control your property taxes, not the state or the governor. However, there is a state law that mandates property be valued at a certain percentage of its value. I haven’t, but should we be at these meetings more? Certainly paying attention to them when we vote should be the priority. Nebraskans are venting at the wrong entity.

Gerry Bowman, Omaha

LB 77

I have read many inaccurate Pulse letters regarding LB 77.

Clearly stated in the Nebraska State Constitution, “All persons are by nature free and independent, and have certain inherent and inalienable rights; among these are life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the right to keep and bear arms for security or defense of self, family, home, and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use, and all other lawful purposes, and such rights shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any subdivision thereof.”

When a person without a Nebraska CHP wants to purchase a handgun, they must get a purchase permit from the county sheriff, which requires a background check. That is the same background check that the State Patrol does when someone applies for a CHP. The Sheriff’s office charges $5. The State Patrol charges $100 for the same background check.

Nebraska is an open carry state; anyone 18 or older can do so without a training class anywhere in Nebraska, except the City of Omaha, without a special permit. Why does the State of Nebraska essentially tax people for their constitutional rights?

Honest gun-owning citizens are not the problem, criminals are. Criminals are the only ones terrorizing our communities. LB 77 will not allow restoring rights to those prohibited from possessing any firearm.

I believe in the value of training; I am an NRA and Nebraska CHP instructor and stress to my students to keep training after my class. But I believe in the Constitution more, and we should not tax our rights.

Michael O’Donnell, Omaha

Guns and books

Some in the Republican party are pushing legislation to allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom to protect the children. These same legislators have also made it clear they do not trust those same teachers to select books for the classroom. In what universe does this make sense?

Dennis Gehringer, Omaha