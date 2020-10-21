The Public Pulse: Boo to Sasse, Biden; Poor leadership on virus; A message of hope

Poor marks for Sasse, Biden

In reference to the Oct. 16 World-Herald article “Sasse trashes Trump during phone call with constituents”: I am offended with Sasse’s comments regarding President Trump and his failure to state implicitly that he will support President Trump. Since Sasse considers himself the smartest senator in Congress and is a self-appointed authority on the nation’s founding documents, I can only assume that Sasse is supporting Biden.

As a Black American, I would like to remind Sasse and the citizens of Congressional District 2 some of the comments made by Biden regarding Black Americans. In May 2020, Biden said that “you ain’t Black” if you vote Trump. In 2019, Biden said “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” In 2012, Biden said that Republicans “put y’all back in chains,” and in 2007, Biden said Obama “is the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

These are just a few examples of Biden’s opinion of Black folks.