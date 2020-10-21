The Public Pulse: Boo to Sasse, Biden; Poor leadership on virus; A message of hope

Poor marks for Sasse, Biden
In reference to the Oct. 16 World-Herald article “Sasse trashes Trump during phone call with constituents”: I am offended with Sasse’s comments regarding President Trump and his failure to state implicitly that he will support President Trump. Since Sasse considers himself the smartest senator in Congress and is a self-appointed authority on the nation’s founding documents, I can only assume that Sasse is supporting Biden.
As a Black American, I would like to remind Sasse and the citizens of Congressional District 2 some of the comments made by Biden regarding Black Americans. In May 2020, Biden said that “you ain’t Black” if you vote Trump. In 2019, Biden said “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” In 2012, Biden said that Republicans “put y’all back in chains,” and in 2007, Biden said Obama “is the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.”
These are just a few examples of Biden’s opinion of Black folks.
As a former chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, 1993-1995, and current member the Central Committee, I have two concerns: (1) I wholeheartedly support the reelection of Congressman Don Bacon and (2) the Republican electoral vote in District 2. This is not a “diversity of thought.” I am offended and I will not support Sasse in November.
Glenn M. Freeman, Omaha
Poor leadership on virus
I didn’t think it possible for anyone to offer a less effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic than Donald Trump, but Pete Ricketts, Kim Reynolds and other GOP governors are proving themselves equally inept.
A once-a-century global pandemic requires strong action. Like any illness, it requires getting out in front of it from the outset. A forthright leader accomplishes this by laying out stringent restrictions, framed by clear, united, consistent messaging. Absent this, disaster looms.
Unfortunately, Ricketts, Reynolds and others of their ilk bowed to political pressure, prematurely allowing businesses and communities to reopen far too soon.
COVID-19 toys with politicians’ psyche, enticing them to believe they can “control” the virus by playing it “short,” implementing arbitrary attendance capacities and the like. The virus doesn’t care. It infects as many people as leaders decide to sacrifice.
Now as we enter flu season, we remain in “reactionary” mode, throwing money and resources around in an unorganized and incoherent fashion. With a health care system already stretched beyond its limits, I grieve the bleak future of our “land of plenty” that we’re leaving to our children and future generations because of the politicians, and very poor ones at that.
Steve Douglas, Omaha
Reject Bolz, choose Fortenberry
During the recent Congressional District 1 debate, candidate Kate Bolz mentioned as an example of her ability to work across party lines, the assistance I gave on her Community College Gap assistance program legislation. It would be correct to say that, as Education Committee chairman, I worked with her to refine and pass legislation to improve a program that puts to good use a portion of our state’s lottery funds.
The truth is, over the six years we have served together she has failed to work with me on a nonpartisan playing field. After giving her word to support Legislative Bill 147, the Teacher/Protection and Teacher Training Act, she reneged on her promise, bowing instead to the pressure from a small radical group of partisan Democrats in the legislative body to not support a Groene-sponsored bill. She chose partisanship over supporting a widely accepted measure to improve safety for our teachers and children in our public schools. The measure failed by one vote.
I endorse the reelection bid of Congressman Fortenberry. His thoughtful leadership is needed in Washington, D.C. The partisan politics of candidate Bolz and of the radical left should not be allowed to define the people of Nebraska.
Mike Groene, North Platte
state senator, District 42
Bolz would champion 1st District
We can count on Kate Bolz to be a champion to protect and defend the Affordable Care Act for everyone and Medicare and Social Security for all constituents, especially seniors, in Nebraska’s Congressional District 1. These policy issues impact everyone. Kate will defend and advocate for a stronger ethanol Renewable Fuels Standard and fight to protect ethanol during future COVID-19 relief bills. The RFS is vital for Nebraska’s economy, but especially for farmers and the rural areas that need more domestic corn demand, higher corn prices and the good jobs provided by Nebraska’s ethanol plants.
If you give Kate your vote, you can count on her to represent all of us in District 1 and be an independent voice for Nebraska on these critical federal policies.
Sally Herrin, Lincoln
A message of hope
Thanks to Kim Carpenter for her Oct. 17 article, “Powerful image stands taller as ‘display of hope’ for Omaha.” The impressive mural of the little girl indeed represents “the promise of a new generation of hope.” Yet, the original photo, from which the “stylized drawing” is taken, captures even to a greater degree the significance of the 7-year-old girl standing before the “Crossroads,” a place in time where hope for all humankind is sorely needed.
Rich Cupich, Omaha
