The Public Pulse: Both words and silence hurt; Safety patrol history column; South High Arts Center







Words and silence

I just read the article about Britt Prince, an accomplished athlete at Elkhorn North High School (“Holocaust quip leads to teaching moment”). It’s clear that she was being harassed by teammates who repeatedly called her “Brittler” to the point of sticking a microphone in her face and asking her how many Jews she had killed. In a moment of frustration, she responded with the number “six million” — the number she remembered learning about.

She has acknowledged her mistake, publicly apologized and has already had one possible scholarship revoked, yet throughout the article neither of the teammates involved has been named. Their infractions in this situation far outweigh Miss Prince’s, yet their names have remained unpublished. Shouldn’t they receive the same unfortunate publicity and ramifications of their actions that she did?

Renee Johns, Omaha

School Safety Patrol

Stu Pospisil’s history column about the school Safety Patrol brought back memories for me (Nov. 13). It was a big deal to be chosen to be on the patrol.

I attended Castelar grade school at 18th and Martha. I was a patrol member while an eighth grader in the 1960-61 school year. My corner was 16th and Martha. It was a busy street for traffic, but I will say the drivers did watch for us. When you learned how to properly fold the belt, you knew you were truly a member of the Safety Patrol.

Thanks for the memories.

Lois Hurd, Grinnell, Iowa

South High Arts Center

I am writing this in response to a letter, “Wrong Direction,” by Douglas Arthur. I fervently support the South High Magnet School Visual and Performing Arts Center. In my opinion, Elliot Eisner presents the most compelling argument for the arts in his “10 Lessons the Arts Teach”:

1. The arts teach children to make good judgements about qualitative relationships.

2. The arts teach children that problems can have more than one solution and that questions can have more than one answer.

3. The arts celebrate multiple perspectives.

4. The arts teach children that in complex forms of problem solving purposes are seldom fixed, but change with circumstance and opportunity.

5. The arts make vivid the fact that neither words in their literal form nor numbers exhaust what we can know.

6. The arts teach students that small differences have large effects.

7. The arts teach students to think through and within a material.

8. The arts help children learn to say what cannot be said.

9. The arts enable us to have experience we can have from no other source and through such experience to discover the range and variety of what we are capable of feeling.

10. The arts’ position in the school curriculum symbolizes to the young what adults believe is important.

I believe that the arts make us better human beings. Please consider the benefits that the arts have for our students. Go Packers!

Pat Miltner, Omaha

On school lunches

The moment election results were confirmed, I heard a community member raise a concern regarding the quality of school lunches. This is surprising to me. So many have voiced their concern regarding the role of education on one hand and our high taxes on the other hand. While a quality lunch is important, it is costly and outside of the scope of the three R’s, and should not be the responsibility of education in the first place. Maybe it sounds insensitive to say, but school lunches are socialist. Furthermore, moving on so quickly from a Truth in Taxation hearing and a heated election cycle regarding public education, is insensitive to overburdened taxpayers, many of which are on a fixed income. I take the responsibility to feed my children seriously, and I have the opportunity through benevolence to feed others. However, using force to take my money for your lunch is the most classic depiction of bullying there is. Hearing measures right away that would raise taxes is not a great start.

Ben Stangl, Fort Calhoun, Nebraska

Animals are suffering

The report on the unwanted animals dumped off at the Omaha Humane Society and other pet rescue organizations was pretty upsetting (Nov. 6). In the last 41 years, we have adopted five dogs, mostly shepherds. They were all loved and lived long, happy lives.

The state of Nebraska is derelict in it’s duty by not inspecting and enforcing the regulations regarding puppy mills. There is no reason to allow them to operate with or without a license. Equally disturbing are those that buy animals from pet shops and mills with no clue of how to care for them. Pets are not unfeeling things that you can just drop off anywhere when you no longer want them.

James Byrk, Plattsmouth

Free ID

First, I am not against having a photo ID to vote. We need an ID to do about everything else; however, I am against disenfranchising our fellow citizens with limited economic means. It is especially galling since there is no problem to solve here. It is simply a not very well-veiled attempt to keep folks from voting. They can easily prove me wrong. Provide a free ID card which can be obtained from home without jumping through a thousand hoops. This ID would merely have to be sufficient to protect their right to vote either in-person, early or on election day, or by mail. Anyone needing to drive, bank, or do anything other than vote would need to follow the customary process to get the already available ID card.

Robert S. Kramer, La Vista

Grey area

I was very disheartened (but not surprised) to read the anti-abortion letter “Misleading rhetoric.” Sandra Brichacek Kelley seems to be under the impression that there is only black and white (protecting lives and “appropriate medical intervention”) and never areas of grey. You’d think a medical professional would know that. What vital functions need to stop before a termination can occur? How many people lie in agony waiting for a miscarriage that never comes? Pregnancy is rarely clean and almost never easy. Can’t support be given to pregnant people and those who wish to terminate?

Rachel Vanness, Omaha

Causes for inflation

The United States public has an amazingly short memory. All the polls say that “inflation” is their No. 1 concern, but the Republican Party blames Biden and the Democrat Party for it. There are two main causes of the current inflationary economy: the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupting the world’s supply of oil. Neither of which the Biden and Democratic Party had anything to do with (except an admirable vaccine distribution response once it became available). Concerning the pandemic, the past Republican administration spent their efforts telling the American public “Nothing to see here — just a flu, “and trying to hide the fact that POTUS tried to blackmail Ukraine’s president by withholding military aid for information. Democracy depends on an educated and rational voter, one who is not in denial of facts that are obvious and easily seen. God help us as a nation to attain this, because this has never been one of our strong points.

Thomas Steffes, Omaha

Child welfare caseloads

I’m writing in response to the article “Child welfare caseloads grow in Omaha area after troubled private contract ends.” Most who read this will not have much feeling, but this situation — like so many others in our state — is a critical issue. These are children who are not being properly served. With the case loads being so burdensome, who is following up on their care? We have mental health needs in our prisons, in our welfare services and the list goes on. It will take money and significant oversight to see the work is completed properly. Limiting spending and taxes is not always the answer.

Joe Valenti, Omaha

Sand battery

Ordinary sand is being used to store renewable energy as heat, by a start-up company in Finland. I would encourage readers to Google “Polar Night Energy” to read about this simple, yet game changing “battery.”

Think corn silo, but insulated and filled with untreated common sand, with pipes running in it. Solar and wind power are used to heat up air (600c) and send it through the “sand battery”. It can store this heat for months or longer, and they say heat up to 100 homes. It could be used here as well.

It is a step in a cleaner, renewable energy system that is cheap.

Mike Hermsen, Omaha

End of election season

Democracy prevailed. Violence was rejected. Common sense prevailed. Election deniers were rejected. God bless the United States of America.

Richard Kujath, Omaha

Economic security

Shawntell Kroese, in her Nov. 13 Midlands Voices column, supports a Child Tax Credit plan that has been proposed by Sen. Mitt Romney. While the plan would simplify the welfare bureaucracy and would be offset by cuts in other programs, it goes too far in whom it benefits. The income cutoff is not until $200,000 for individuals, $400,000 for couples. I’m generally against any wealth redistribution, direct or indirect. But if I’m going to support a child tax credit, it needs to benefit the needy, not the comfortable.

Andrew Best, Omaha

Nebraska’s caregivers

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, offering an important reminder to support Nebraskan caregivers. Alzheimer’s disease is devastating — not only for the more than 6 million Americans living with the disease, but also for the 11 million family and friends serving as caregivers. Here in Nebraska, there are 61,000 family caregivers supporting people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. As director of communication for Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, I hear the challenges these caregivers are facing every day.

This November, I invite all Omaha residents to join with the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter in supporting these caregivers. Take time to support a caregiver you know. Run errands, help with a household chore, give caregivers a break by spending time with the person with dementia, and educate yourself about the disease — the more you know, the easier it will be to help. These small gestures can make a big difference and offer well-deserved support to those who give so much.

If someone you know needs help and support, particularly with the stress of the holiday season fast approaching, suggest they call the 24/7 Helpline on 800-272-3900.

Angel Horton Frank, Papillion