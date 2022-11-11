The Public Pulse: Bravo Company reunion; On Veterans day

Vietnam veterans reunion

My husband was one of the Vietnam veterans attending the Bravo Company, 1-22 Infantry reunion at the Marriott Regency in Omaha (Oct. 5). First, I want to thank OWH for taking the time to talk with these very special gentlemen.

Several nice things happened during this reunion that they greatly appreciated. There were several sports teams staying at the hotel as well as the reunion.

The football team from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, took time to come by the meeting room one night and shake hands with the Veterans. I am sure these special young men have no idea how much it meant to these gentlemen after the greeting they got coming home from Vietnam. Their coach advised us that they did this on their own and he did not suggest they do it.

There was also a group of young soccer players from St. Louis who were there for a tournament and asked if they could meet real war heroes. They were sixth- and seventh-graders and full of ambition. That was also quite special.

Another night, four couples went to the Cheesecake Factory for dinner. As we were sitting there, a couple across the aisle from us kept looking our way.

After they left, our waitress came up and said they had purchased a gift certificate to help pay for our dinner and after we were through, she would bring the check and settle up. Well, when we were through with dinner, she came back and the gift certificate they had purchased for us more than covered the meals for the eight of us.

We have no idea who this couple was but I would like to extend a thank you to them.

Steve & Becky Enfante, Fort Morgan, Colorado

Welcome them home

Veterans of today have a lot in common with those of WWII, they’re volunteers. Veterans of Vietnam were pressed into service due to greed and folly. They were mostly 18 and 19 year olds who had no connections or money like several of our recent presidents. Those who came back were not welcomed home, but were spit on and called “baby killers.” Back home, the news media described them as having lost the war, when in actuality, they won every major engagement and forced the enemy to the peace table in a war that was not measured by capture of territory and victory but body count (war should be the last resort and victory its only acceptable conclusion). Two years after the war and they left Vietnam, U.S. Marines were brought in to evacuate the embassy when South Vietnam fell. Ho Chi Ming was our ally in WWII, but we sold him out after the war by helping the French to recolonize, leading to Ho aligning with the USSR. This lead to one of the biggest blunders in American history and the loss of over 58,000 Americans. This Veteran’s Day, thank a Vietnam veteran and welcome them home.

Pat Schneider, Omaha

Veteran’s day

I was drafted and served my God and country as a conscientious objector to killing from 1958 to 1960. I received an honorable discharge by my draft board as a selective service participant and in accordance with our pledge and our common goal of “liberty and justice for all.” I have attempted to remain true to that pledge, as have many of my counterparts in the armed forces. Thus, the highest respect I can give to my fallen counterparts and those standing is to continue our quest that there will be “liberty and Justice for all.” This bequest falls on the shoulders, serving or not serving, on every American citizen.

Elvin Siebert, Omaha

On Storm Chasers

Responding to Fred Taylor’s letter (“Game attendance”) regarding Omaha Storm Chasers, I don’t disagree with his conclusion about the ramification of lowering attendance, but differ on his reasoning. Location of the ballpark is fine considering the metro area is rapidly growing in that direction and there are already enough community attractions downtown. Maybe the lower attendance is due to concession prices, fewer Royals fans than Cubs fans or maybe it’s the quality of play. During a game I attended this year, Chaser players didn’t even hustle to first base on a ground ball or defensively go aggressively after balls hit to outfield. Amongst all the talk about providing a total family experience, the basic experience should included a quality effort by those playing the game. Nonetheless, it would be a tremendous loss to Omaha to ever again be without an organized baseball franchise.

Yano Mangiameli, Omaha

Bird flu scare

The aviary has been closed since March 2022. Where did this disease come from?

An article entitled ‘Why unprecedented bird flu outbreaks sweeping the world are concerning scientists,’ states “the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain emerged in commercial geese in Asia in around 1996, and spread in poultry throughout Europe and Africa in the early 2000s.” This disease is now killing wild and domesticated birds all across the world!

Eating meat is not necessary according to the American Dietetic Association and the fact 83% of global caloric consumption is plants.

Unfortunately, animal Farmers have signed chicken farming contracts in relation to Costco’s rotisserie chicken. This means industrialized sheds with thousands of chickens in a congested factory farming setting.

Keith Hamilton, head of the department for preparedness and resilience at the World Organization for Animal Health says “regions with large poultry or migratory bird populations are at high risk of further outbreaks no matter how good their surveillance is.” That’s us now here in Nebraska!

As of right now “virus (bird flu) infections are uncommon” to be transmitted to people, however, Ian Barr, deputy director of the World Health Organization (WHO)-collaborating influenza centre at the Doherty Institute in Melbourne, Australia describes the changing mutations of avian flu as “...ticking time bombs” if there is a “gradual gaining of function” of these outbreaks.

Our unquestioned traditional animal farming practices are noticed by individuals across the world. Thich Nhat Hanh said “every day 40,000 children in the world die for lack of food. We who overeat in the West, who are feeding grains to animals to make meat, are eating the flesh of those children.”

Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln

Nebraska elections

I am so proud of Nebraska. We do not have the Arizona problems of guns at polling places and racial intimidation. When other states resist having other people vote, our Douglas County kept a West Omaha polling place open beyond the deadline of 8 p.m. Instead of Arizona vigilantes, voters were comforted by the presence of our sheriff’s department. Nebraska can be proud of our elections.

Dennis Kerr, Omaha

On election deniers

Quick question: If election deniers win their elections, should those elections be opposed and not certified with no factual evidence required?

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Nebraska

Safe staffing

We have all seen the headlines that there is a nursing shortage leading to increased wait times in hospitals and ERs. But there isn’t a nursing shortage, there’s a shortage of nurses willing to work bedside because of the vast amount of pressure that is put on them, not to mention the abuse by patients. Nurses right now in the Omaha area on a standard acuity medical surgical unit are having nurse to patient ratios of 5 to 6 patients on day shift and 6 to 7 on nights. Multiple studies have concluded on floors like this for every patient above five, there is a 16% increased chance of mortality and prolonged hospitalization. The pressure to care for more patients with the same — and sometimes less — staff than adequate leads to serious burnout and mental health problems amongst staff, which many get physically abused by patients. Nurses do not feel like valued members of the healthcare system because of the way they’re treated and honestly because of the way they’re paid. Some nurses who’ve been on the job 20-plus years are only making about $10 more than new graduate nurses, which is not how it should be. Hospitals are worried about increasing there bottom lines over patient safety, an article related last July said that, “In 2020 at the height of the pandemic, hospital CEOs made $3 billion in bonuses while cutting benefits for staff and even going as far as asking staff to donate to the hospitals who were ‘losing money.’” To save the system, we need to mandate safe staffing ratios for nurses and other support staff and start putting money in the place where saving lives should be.

Andrew O’Shea, Plattsmouth

Nitrate problem

As a southwest Iowa corn and soybean farmer, I appreciated both the Oct. 29 article from the OWH/Flatwater Free Press and Helen Jordan’s response (“Nitrates and childhood cancers”) to its content. I frequently submit that most of our population’s health issues can be traced back to poor soil health and farming practices that do not honor this incredible gift we have been given. If you are a citizen concerned about these issues, please talk with your local farmers. I would also encourage you to form long-term, honest, and mutually respectful relationships with those who are entrusted with the care of what we all depend on for our shared well-being.

Jon Bakehouse, Hastings, Iowa