The Public Pulse: Bring nonpartisanship back to Legislature; one solution for older trees

Ruth McMaster, Omaha

Storm preparedness

When more than 150,000 OPPD customers were left without power because of a freak snowstorm on Oct. 25, 1997, it took more than a week to restore power.

Because of the proliferation of older, mature trees, especially silver maples, the east and north sections of Omaha were more vulnerable to downed lines and power restoration.

Now we find ourselves in a similar situation: A freak storm on July 10, 2021, pummeled Omaha with hurricane-force winds that downed mature silver maples, which resulted in downed power lines. More than 180,000 OPPD customers went without power.

OPPD crews got back to work to restore power. They are to be commended for their dedicated hard work.

But now, it has taken almost a week to restore power to the same areas of Omaha. Once again OPPD’s explanation is that the proliferation of older, mature silver maples crashing into power lines made power restoration very difficult.

What steps were taken since 1997 to ensure that the OPPD power lines would not be affected in the same way?