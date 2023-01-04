The Public Pulse: Buffett and streetcar; Our grim future?; Carbon neutral claims







Not on board

Thank you, Mr. Buffett, for succinctly articulating your position regarding Omaha’s proposed streetcar system. “Mistakes cast in cement” belongs in the pantheon of your most memorable quips.

Having experienced the non-railed trolleys that carry folks free of charge (last time we rode them) to and through some very historical areas and places in Alexandria, Virginia, and Dallas, it’s beyond my wife’s and my understanding how the political and developer poobahs can push such a huge cost ultimately onto taxpayers to maintain for a generation or longer.

In my opinion, some of Omaha’s biggest politicos who were formerly on record opposing a streetcar system and are now such devoted acolytes of this plan, must have imbibed a special Kool-aid at one or more of the “non-meeting meetings” before going on record with fevered support.

Yes, do let Omaha citizens have a vote on this boondoggle, and perhaps also citizens who live in the metro area and will be impacted tax-wise by costs’ ripple effects upon bodies such as MUD.

Scott Yahnke, Bennington

Streetcar boondoggle

Mr. Buffett hit the nail on the head. I have yet to hear any Omahan in favor of the streetcar idea.

Also, it’s obvious the double-sized buses are scarcely used, but the powers-that-be haven’t canceled them yet.

I hope the elected officials realize their political careers will be at an end come next election.

Lois Kimble, Omaha

Trolley folly

In the Dec. 29 Pulse, Warren Buffett expresses a very rare public opinion on the trolley project in Omaha. He has been one of the most successful individuals due to his expertise in finding opportunities. His concern of building a trolley in Omaha should be required reading for any individual promoting the trolley, including the mayor and city council.

At the very least, the project should be placed before the voters whose taxes will fund and maintain the trolley. It is called taxation without representation.

If the project does go forward, possibly the best name would be “Follies Trolley.”

Millard J. Carnes, Plattsmouth

Our grim future?

Record-breaking heat waves, droughts, arctic melting, ocean acidification, derechos, floods, bomb cyclones, hailstorms, wildfires, hurricanes and polar vortexes are just a prelude. Arctic warming disrupts the Arctic Oscillation, causing the jet stream, holding back the cold mass called the polar vortex, to break up. But the bigger threat is equatorial warming, headed toward 140-degree summers.

The CIA has long understood all this. Their April 2007 report warned “climate change threatens to create sustained natural and humanitarian disasters and political instability beyond the capacity of governments to cope ... the chaos that results can be an incubator of civil strife, genocide and the growth of terrorism.”

In response to chaos and uncertainty we become irrational. “When people are unable to control events with science and technology, they revert to magical thinking and behavior.” — W. T. Jarvis. Irrational behaviors that are especially dangerous are the right’s attack on democracy and climate-science denial.

Sensing the reality of a dystopian “Mad Max” future, we turn away from reality, watching magical fantasies on our screens, hoping to escape into the virtual reality of the “metaverse,” or descending into self-deception with conspiracy theories that grow increasingly wilder and more destructive.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Carbon neutral claims

The Dec. 29 Midland Voices column advocating grain ethanol exports to Japan raises questions. The claim that ethanol is carbon neutral needs to be challenged. How much sequestered carbon is expended when grasslands are destroyed to raise more corn? How much more carbon is lost to soil erosion due to climate induced heavy rains on the fragile land that is now growing corn? How much more nitrogen will be leached into our groundwater as we produce more and more corn? With drought and low water levels in the western U.S., where most of the U.S. fruit and vegetables are grown, should Nebraska begin to wean itself from corn for fuel and feed and produce edible food? How much fossil fuel will be used to export grain ethanol to Japan?

Check out this preliminary study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences released a year ago: insideclimatenews.org/news/16022022/corn-ethanol-gasoline-climate-change.

Ron Todd-Meyer, Lincoln

Rush to judgment

I was a coach for PACE this summer and got to see firsthand the work done by Richie Gonzalez and this amazing organization. I’m shocked to see the rush to judgement in this case (“Two officers on leave after FBI searches tied to charity,” Dec. 21). PACE saves and changes lives of underprivileged kids, bottom line. Richie Gonzalez, and the other cops that volunteer in this organization, have dedicated their lives to this mission. Let the process unfold before rushing to judgment, these are great people doing unbelievable work!

David Randall, Las Vegas

Trash it forward

During the afternoon of New Year’s Eve, a wonderful person driving slowly through a residential neighborhood rolled down their window and dropped a bag of trash in the middle of the street. I wonder what their mother would say.

James B. Vacanti, Omaha

Time for taxes

I would like someone to explain to me why the corporate tax code needs to be so complex. The total tax code is around 6,800 pages, of which around 1,000 were added by the Tax Act and Jobs Act (TCJA) in 2017. While the TCJA almost doubled the standard deduction, it limited or repealed many of the available itemized deductions. Simply put, the TCJA made the tax code for individuals more predictable and eliminated many deductibles, making it a fool-proof and reliable source of tax revenue, no doubt a goal of the authors.

On the other hand, the TCJA created new deductions for corporations. To name a few, a new provision allowing a deduction of up to 20% for pass-through income, a 50% business deduction for meals, excess business loss deductions and increased depletion limits. Corporate tax rates went from 35% to 21%.

While the tax code for individuals almost guarantees an unavoidable tax on individuals, it gives corporations new rules than can be “interpreted” to their advantage. Recently, Congress passed a bill authorizing $80 million for hiring new IRS agents to find estimated $540 billion lost from unpaid taxes. The new Congress has stated they would like to review this funding, no doubt at lobbyist request.

How about simplifying the corporate tax code to assure they pay all the taxes they owe? That would probably help the average taxpayer more than anything.

Joseph Slattery, Omaha

Ball drop

My husband and I came up to Omaha specifically to watch the fireworks. Much to our dismay, they only were active from 7 to 7:10. I don’t know who was in charge of this fireworks show, but I think they should be fired immediately. My husband and I were extremely disappointed. This was the whole reason my husband wanted to come. We specifically got a room facing in the right direction so we could see the fireworks. I used to choreograph fireworks displays, so please call me next year if you would like the job done correctly. Perhaps the City of Omaha could reimburse us for the charge of the hotel room. If not for the fireworks, we would’ve stayed home, and would not have paid over $200 for hotel room. Whoever was in charge of this really dropped the ball here.

Carolyn Olesen, Tecumseh

No to streetcar

We do not support streetcars in Omaha.

Shirley and Bill Neville, Omaha