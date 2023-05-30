Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.







Buffett on banking

We keep hearing that the banking crisis isn’t one — that everything is fine and dandy. But Warren Buffett isn’t so sure. At the recent Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, he said he is still cautious about holding bank stocks and recently reduced his exposure in the sector.

For a guy who has a track record of running to the rescue in various financial sectors, it is worth listening when he doesn’t. He went on to make the point that if those responsible don’t get punished for running their banks into the ground, if they keep their money and ride off into the sunset, it undermines confidence in the whole system.

Here! Here!

Scott Petersen, Omaha

Our disingenuous governor

Recently, Gov. Jim Pillen stated that LB 574 was simply about two things: protecting our kids and future babies. Hogwash, in his own words: “LB 574 is the most significant win for social conservative agenda in over a generation in the state of Nebraska.” If he actually cared about our kids, there is a lot that could be done instead of punishing a segment of our society that he seems to despise, namely transgenders.

Maybe he could try to do something about the kids that live in poverty and go to bed hungry or live in unsafe, substandard housing. If he really cared about saving babies, he could try to adopt programs that make abortions largely unnecessary instead of passing laws to punish people in a tough spot. For example, the woman carrying a baby with no chance for survival will get to suffer extreme agony until the baby finally delivers. In addition, there is the risk to the mother during this insanity.

Lastly, he will have successfully punished those members of our society who don’t have the option to go elsewhere. However, a large percentage of our fellow citizens will simply go elsewhere at considerable extra expense to their budgets and, by the way partially negating the goal of protecting unborn babies.

Great job, governor. I hope you enjoy your big win.

Robert S. Kramer, La Vista

Victory celebration

Regardless of a person’s position on these issues, abortion and transgender medical treatment are serious matters. Gov. Jim Pillen apparently does not recognize this. His gleeful behavior at the LB 574 signing ceremony would have been more appropriate if he were celebrating a Cornhusker football victory instead of signing a law that will significantly impact many women and transgender youths.

His statement that the passage of LB 574 was the “most significant win for social conservative agenda” was telling. Gov. Pillen is all about “winning” so that he can impose the “social conservative agenda” on all Nebraskans, with no regard for the many Nebraskans who do not share this agenda or who will be harmed by it.

Shame on Gov. Pillen and the Republican state senators (including Sen. Rita Sanders) who participated in Gov. Pillen’s tasteless “victory celebration” for LB 574.

Christine Smith, Bellevue

HIPAA and brain drain

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 is a United States Act of Congress enacted by the 104th United States Congress and signed into law by President Bill Clinton on Aug. 21, 1996.

But in Nebraska, HIPAA is no longer valid. The current State Legislature has decided to expand its reach into your family, your uterus, your personal medical life.

The current governor wants to make Nebraska more attractive, to get more Nebraskans to stay home.

I lived in Ralston from kindergarten in 1951 until moving to Omaha in June of 1968, after college graduation. I am third in a family of seven children who grew up in Ralston, but only two of us have stayed in Nebraska. None of the children of those seven who lived in Ralston now live in Nebraska. Thirteen children of Nebraskans. None of them. Where are they? Not in Nebraska. Where will their children settle?

If the governor and the Legislature are actually concerned about making the state attractive, they should follow the recent advice of fellow Public Pulse writer, Rebecca Boyd (Pulse, May 11): Be inclusive, instead of exclusive and get your hands off our bodies.

Helen Jordon, Omaha

Word association

Something occurred to me that I never associated before. At my local beauty salon, in their stack of magazines, one thing stood out to me. There was one about guns and one about hunting. I didn’t read them, I only noticed their cover stories and thought, “Wow, a magazine about magazines!”

Roda Elman, Omaha

Historic boulevard system

As a resident of the Minne Lusa area, I drive by/down Minne Lusa and Florence Boulevards on a daily basis. These roads are part of the historic boulevard system that once connected many of eastern Omaha’s parks and were a showpiece and assets to the city.

During excessively rainy spring seasons, it would be understandable that the mowing and weed treatment of the grassy medians might get a little behind, but this year has not been a wet spring by any stretch of the imagination, yet these areas have been mowed only once so far this year.

There are many beautiful historic homes that line these roads whose owners take great pride in caring for their properties. These residents contribute to the tax base that pays for the maintenance of these medians, yet they must look at these neglected areas daily.

With all the current discussion about rehabbing and creating new parks, it seems to me the city should pay more attention to taking care of what it already has.

Brian Leimbach, Omaha

Taking away rights

Some Republicans are creating transgender hysteria! Why would you be a member of a party that takes away rights and freedom from unthreatening people. Find something important to fix that helps people instead of creating unnecessary tension and division.

Jim Krueger, Omaha

Mirroring Europe

With the passage of LB 574, which bans abortion at 12 weeks in Nebraska, our state is now in line with the majority of the European Union. I am glad our state has aligned with the moral standards of the western world.

Kathy Rosene, Omaha

Social conservative agenda

I was struck with the astounding hypocrisy of the moment as I watched the Republican members of the Nebraska Legislature gloating over the passage of LB 574 (“Let them grow act”). They devoted the majority of the entire session to depriving 1% of Nebraskans of their health care, despite the testimony of numerous health professionals.

The disregard for these children’s lives is appalling. What is the leading cause of death for children in this country? Guns, not transgender health care. Yes, guns! Yet, Republican legislators propose nothing to curb the sale and use of assault weapons.

And they gleefully celebrated making it easier for people to walk our streets carrying guns? Something is wrong with this picture.

Julie Classen, Papillion

On spending cuts

During the current budget negotiations, Republicans in Congress are setting as a mandatory condition that there be a work requirement for adults living in poverty and receiving various welfare benefits.

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) has reported that 61% of this low-income group is working full- or part-time. Those who are not working often have one or more of the following situations: personal illness/disability (11%), caregiving (13%), school attendance (6%), with 9% retired, unable to find work or for other reasons.

Health status is the strongest predictor of inability to work full-time, with high rates of functional disability and serious medical or mental health conditions even for those not qualifying for Supplemental Social Security. Parents make up 44% of the Medicaid adult population and would often qualify for exemptions according to the proposed work requirements. Part-time workers frequently experience childcare problems and/or other family or personal obligations, as well as shorter available work weeks.

KFF analysis of potential nationwide reductions in Medicaid coverage, if all states implement work requirements, suggest that most disenrollment would be among individuals who would remain eligible but lose coverage due to new administrative burdens or red tape. Only a minority would lose eligibility because they did not already meet the work requirements.

This is a spurious demand that results in negative health and societal consequences for already burdened poor families, the sick and the elderly. This outcome would have minimal budget savings to impact the federal deficit going forward.

Does this stance seem compatible with the “Family and Christian Values” political claims of our conservative legislators?

Linda Ohri, Omaha

More freedom, more fear

This is in reply to Collette Tiar Black’s Pulse letter, “Florida of the Midwest,” who claimed that the constitutional carry law is giving us more freedom.

And she’s right.

The “freedom” to hide in a crowded class room, the “freedom” to get shot while in a sports bar, the “freedom” to get seriously injured walking across a parking lot.

I’m especially enjoying the “freedom” to be intimidated by people carrying weapons near a protest, outside a polling place, inside a courthouse, political rally, place of worship ... the list goes on and on.

But you are right Ms. Black, we are getting more like Florida.

Larry Brodahl, Omaha

Florida, really?

Reading the Pulse letter from Collette Tiar Black (“Florida of the Midwest”) and her comments providing praise and acclaim on Florida and wanting Nebraska to be the “Florida of the Midwest” made me cringe. Let’s see, how about banning more books, bullying big business, denial of U.S. history, disrespecting women’s rights, no funding for equity education in the university system, aligning with anti-medical evidence to legislate against trans population and let’s throw in a Florida governor that wants to be the furthest right candidate in America.

No, thank you.

We have plenty to work on in Nebraska like lowering taxes, supporting public schools, reasonable gun ownership and keeping religion out of government. If Ms. Black really wants less government restriction, let’s start with respecting women’s health issues, getting out of the way of parent decisions on the mental health of their children, and listening to science.

Nebraska does not want to be the “Florida of the Midwest.” How about Nebraska being the leader of secular government and seeking solutions where there are known problems?

John Thomsen, Omaha