The Public Pulse: Bullying and name-calling; Biden's overreach; Thank you from a veteran

Bullying and name-calling

“Holocaust quip leads to teaching moment,” (Nov. 13) tells a troubling story of some students’ anti-Semitic language and how it was widely broadcast. A number of helpful community responses to teach moral lessons resulted. However, we wonder whether there was any response or correction of the athletes specific to the name-calling of their teammate over a period of time.

We have observed leaders at high levels be bullies and name-callers. So, have we as a society accepted this as normal? Hopefully not.

We need to teach values of dignity and human worth at all levels.

Gloria Austerberry, Omaha

Biden’s overreach

In the Nov. 15 OWH, it is reported that the student debt deal is dealt another blow. A decision by a federal appeals panel upheld the decision of a federal judge that the deal was an overreach by the President of the United States. The article states that the three judges, in the panel, were Republican appointees. The fact is, this was an act by a President that needed the approval of Congress so therefore, it was illegal and the political affiliations of the judges who decided that has no significance.

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

Thank you

I would like to thank the person(s) who paid for mine and my wife’s dinner on Veterans Day at Firebirds. I suspect that the couple who sat across from our booth were the generous people as they are the only ones that I briefly talked to. I had my Vietnam-era veteran hat on at the time and they both said “thank you for your service.” I replied thank you and said something like it would have been nice to hear that when I got out of the Army in 1968. Again, thank you for your generosity if it was you or someone else — because the waitress would not tell me when I asked who did this.

Gary Stevens, Omaha

BEARCAT vs. Military tank

I fully agree with Weysan Dun on his excellent commentary (Nov. 13) concerning the differences between OPD’s recent purchase of the BEARCAT and a military tank. Non-military members of the public are often confused on the differences by Hollywood films. Take two Hollywood films in particular —1981’s “Stripes” and 1988’s “Die Hard” wherein police BEARCAT-type vehicles were referred to as RVs (recreational vehicles). Even the Army’s self-propelled artillery howitzers are confused with military tanks (look up M109 self-propelled howitzer). The Germans help confuse the issue by referring to almost every armored vehicle moving on caterpillar-treads as panzers, regardless of whether they were true military tanks or self-propelled artillery pieces (tank destroyers). Lastly, the political cartoon above Mr. Dun’s article only helps confuse the issue by suggesting that BEARCAT-type vehicles can squirt water like fire hoses when breaking up domestic disturbances — not that I have anything against that.

Greg Casady, Council Bluffs

Voter ID complications

Thank you, OWH reporter Martha Stoddard for explaining next steps to implement Nebraska’s voter ID per Initiative 432. She noted the to-be drafted legislation must decide which IDs may be valid, expiration date consequences, effects on voting by mail, etc. Stoddard only touched on related, increased number of provisional ballots. Anyone caught voting fraudulently (has this ever happened in Nebraska?) faces a potential felony charge. Can implemented voter ID regulations reduce actual fraud? With luck, our legislature will take its time to implement this expensive, unnecessary initiative.

Sandra W. Zdan, Omaha

Tremendous opportunity

I hope our senators and representatives take full advantage of this tremendous opportunity. Since both Houses are so evenly divided; this is the time to work together and pass bipartisan legislation. They can spend the next two years ignoring the noisy extremists on both the left and right to pass legislation the majority of Americans want. Working together is the American way.

Mike Buchman, Plattsmouth

Government overreach

People of Nebraska, you voted to have voters show an ID to vote, costing millions to administer and creating another hurdle to cast a vote.

What happened to the Republican motto of a smaller government and fiscal responsibility?

This is another overreach to control the electorate in our state. This makes it harder to vote, but that is the point.

There is virtually no voting fraud in Nebraska.

The money that is going to be spent on this government overreach is completely unnecessary and could be spent on programs to benefit the needy.

Dale Rezac, Omaha