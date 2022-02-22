The Public Pulse: Canal concerns; Pillen takes aim; Halftime show

Canal concerns

Having recently attended a town hall meeting at Lake McConaughy, hosted by Gov. Pete Ricketts, regarding his proposed South Platte River canal, I have yet to see, hear, or read of a specific draft or design for this rather dubious project. May I see the actual plan? How about connecting some dots and lines, a map of where the canal will go, and the size and locale of the reservoirs it will feed? Where will it exit its course?

Most of what I hear now are typical scare tactics: “Colorado has 300 water guzzling undertakings ready to go; Lincoln and Omaha (300 miles distant) are going to have drinking water shortages; the John Gentleman hydroelectric plant (Nebraska’s largest) is going to run out of cooling water; crops are going to wither on the vine and stalk for lack of hydration.” And of course people are thrust into anxiety mode.

Please don’t panic, people. Nebraska’s two major cities’ water supplies are minimally impacted by the South Platte flows; John Gentleman has been cooled by waters from the Central Nebraska Public Power canal since 1979; and the huge majority of farmers located in the canal’s service area opted for center pivot irrigation years ago rather than use expensive and labor intensive surface water.

May I suggest that, rather than push the panic button, it might be better to just sit down at the table with Colorado and settle our differences without having to spend a half-billion dollars on a canal to nowhere?

Ron Holscher, Ogallala

Pillen ad

Saw gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen all dressed up in hunter orange brandishing a shotgun in one of his campaign ads, so I thought he would be talking about his plans to improve pheasant hunting in the state. I was wrong. Mr. Pillen never mentioned game birds in his ad. Not sure what the angry Pillen wants to hunt, but when he pumped a shell into the chamber of his gun, he made it very clear he wanted to shoot something. Hopefully, I’m not on his target list.

Tim Gross, Blair

Halftime show

I know that this letter may suggest that I am unwoke, but it is difficult for me to ignore the lack of caucasian singers and dancers in the last two Super Bowl Halftime productions. Last year, when The Weeknd was the headliner, there were absolutely no White performers. The show even included a solid wall of Black singers. Obviously, there must be some caucasian singers and dancers capable of participating. This year’s halftime show was much the same, but did have one token white performer named Eminem. Sponsored by Pepsi and OK’ed by Roger Goodell/NFL, the show was a salute to people of color, wokeness, and the impact of rap to music culture. The closed caption that ran across my big screen TV was white letters which enabled me to see some of the lyrics. Maybe I should have chosen black letters with a white background. I must really be out of step, because the show was a mishmash salute to Dr. Dre of unintelligible words. I am not sure what he was doing but he appeared to be simulating a session at a mixing board. Most of the performers were well past their prime and not relevant to the music scene of 2022. I would have been happier to listen to songs with lyrics that I could understand. The close captioning could not even keep up with the unintelligible words that were being rapped. I hope that the folks who paid $5,000 and up for tickets were pleased with the extravaganza. I was zoning out by the time that the last note and screamed word ended the show. The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show may very well carry forward the theme of wokeness for a three-peat.

Scott Long, Omaha

Inspiring story

The front page article about Colonel Ellis McClintick was inspiring. Like so many of his generation, he was humble about his involvement in the war. Thanks for sharing that story and for printing it on the front page.

Terry M. Theis, Elkhorn

Abortion debate

I read Andi Curry Grubb’s defense of abortion (“Keep abortion safe and legal in Nebraska,” Jan. 23).

She describes as “health care” a process that starts with two healthy patients, kills one, and damages the other. She does this without any discernible sign of satire, sarcasm, or even irony. In a further display of muddled thinking, she attempts to frame the process as a “medical procedure”, and in the very same sentence wonders why there are limits on who can perform it.

Thankfully, we have clear-minded and courageous state legislators who are not afraid of such rhetoric.

Walt Hamilton, Omaha

Library move

I fail to understand the cost benefit analysis of moving the current Omaha Public Library downtown branch and administrative offices to different locations, in aging buildings that will require millions of dollars in renovations. Additionally, it is my understanding that this relocation may only be temporary and may require additional relocations. On what planet does that make sense?

I believe that a critic of the relocation, someone who had been associated with the Yale library system, was concerned with the logistics and cost of such a relocation. It was pointed out that moving collections is a huge undertaking that requires massive time and costs.

Further, the current site of the library, adjacent to the new downtown mall, seems a perfect complement to the mood and character that the mall is being built to convey. How nice to be able to browse literature in the library and then perhaps take a stroll in the mall or do some reading on a nice sunny day. If anything, a massive office building at one end of the mall is a definite mood killer!

Joy Gunderson, Omaha

Nebraska law

The World-Herald Feb. 16, 2022, editorial states, “Nebraska has no law disqualifying a convicted criminal from office. An elected official at any level in Nebraska is not removed from office for even financial or violent crimes. The county attorney, mayor or state lawmaker could beat someone up, get probation and remain in office.”

That is an incorrect statement of Nebraska law.

Article XV, section 2, of the Nebraska Constitution states as follows. “No person who is in default as collector and custodian of public money or property shall be eligible to any office of trust or profit under the constitution or laws of the state. No person convicted of a felony shall be eligible to any such office unless he shall have been restored to civil rights.”

This constitutional provision can be enforced against most state and local officials by a Quo Warranto lawsuit using Nebraska statute section 25–21, 121. Such a lawsuit can be filed by a prosecuting attorney or individual citizen.

Article IV, section 5 of the Nebraska Constitution states as follows. “All civil officers of this state shall be liable to impeachment for any misdemeanor in office or for any misdemeanor in pursuit of such office.”

State constitutional officers, state legislators, and judges, who cannot be removed by a Quo Warranto lawsuit, can be removed by impeachment for a misdemeanor in office. According to the Nebraska Supreme Court, “A misdemeanor in office may consist of a violation of some provision in the Constitution or a statute, willful neglect of duty done with the corrupt intention, or negligence so gross and disregard of duty so flagrant as to warrant an inference that it was willful and corrupt.” State v. Douglas, 217 Neb. 199.

Clearly, the legal means already exist to remove Nebraska officials who commit serious crimes from office.

Don Stenberg, Gretna

Former Nebraska Attorney General and author of Eavesdropping on Lucifer