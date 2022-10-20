The Public Pulse: Canceling student loan debt; Care for the most vulnerable; Voting system integrity?

*Editor’s Note: Letters concerning the Nov. 8 election will not be accepted after Oct. 25. No election-related letters will be published after Nov. 2.
Student loan debt
I have never seen so many selfish people mad that the president has decided to relieve so many people of the burden of student loan debt. When corporations and big banks asked for handouts, not as much resistance came from the people or state government. I am ashamed that Gov. Pete Ricketts decided to join other states to try to block this legislation (Sept. 29). This has the ability to affect over 100,000 Nebraskans. When it comes to poor people, rich people have a tough time with helping.
People are also reading…
Andrew Williams, Omaha
Tipping point
The Oct. 13 article by Henry J. Cordes highlights the issue in our prison system. I feel if this same type of analysis was performed in the care of our developmentally disabled, we would find a similar situation. The community provider system in our state is broken, as it is across the nation. Their jobs are so very difficult to serve our most vulnerable adequately. As much as you hear negatives about the Beatrice State Developmental Center in Beatrice, Nebraska, it performs at such a higher level than our community integration system.
The entire system of care for this population needs to be examined and improved. Otherwise, it will experience the type of disaster we have seen in the foster care system in eastern Nebraska.
Joe Valenti, Omaha
Voting system
When Gov. Pete Ricketts says there is support for the voter ID measure because of "concerns about the integrity of voting systems stemming from the 2020 elections." Is he only referring to the presidential election? Despite no evidence, the former president remains convinced there was voter fraud. Were the elections of Sen. Ben Sasse and our three representatives also fraudulent?
More importantly, he states that if the measure is approved, the state legislature will determine how that affects absentee and mail-in votes. As a person who votes by mail, and has family members voting absentee due to military service, I can't support any measure that doesn't state how the new law will affect me. It's like voting for a tax cut, and then later we'll let the state legislature determine which taxes are cut.
Dave Peck, Bellevue
Beating the drum
Alex Jones sold a lot of product — and lived a very fine life — by dismissing murdered schoolchildren. Maybe the nearly $1 billion judgement against him will have him rethinking his decisions.
This will not be the end of it though. A drunk driver who is punished severely does not stop the future drunk driver from committing the same offense.
In the wake of the next, inevitable school massacre, there will be many other Alex Jones’ who will beat the omnipresent "fake news" drum.
Bob Winkler, Omaha
Green space
My wife and I were driving near the Missouri River earlier this month and noticed a packed parking lot at the Dam Bar. We stopped and spent the next several hours with hundreds of people enjoying the music of Blue House, dancing and viewing the river. The Dam Bar is also the mooring spot for the River City Star Riverboat. We were saddened to hear afterwards that the event was to mark the closing of the venue. The facility is slated to be destroyed and replaced with a green space as part of the Omaha Riverfront project. If one of the goals of the Riverfront development is to draw people to the river for recreation, I don't see how turning this property into a lawn is an improvement.
Jon Peters, Omaha
Sasse criticism
Senator Ben Sasse’s words to a student forum at the University of Florida seem to say that, as a Nebraska senator, he adapted to the background as he understood it. How well will such a chameleon fare among the Gainesville Gators? While some students raised a ruckus outside, the forum students expressed concern about the secrecy of the search process and that only one final candidate was presented. What Sasse may have said to the selection group the students have no way to know. I doubt Sasse’s words about subsets and metrics made things any better. This is not a hopeful start.
K. Michael Davies, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse September 2022
Pulse writer says Scott Frost's loyalty to his assistant coaches may have led to the Huskers coach's downfall at UNL.
Pulse writer says the public hearing about local property tax increases was a waste of time.
Pulse writer says HR 8717 will improve the long-term solvency of Social Security.
Candidate Angie Lauritsen is truly capable of rising above partisan politics if elected to Legislative District 36, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer questions the sense of fairness of the Nebraska Board of Pardons in the case of Earnest Jackson.
The University of Nebraska should stop wasting time and money and give the head coaching job to Mickey Joseph for the next five years, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says the formation of Charles Herbster's new PAC will make the Nebraska Legislature more partisan.
The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Husker football; Biden's divisive message; Disparities in healthcare access
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the the state of Husker football.
Pulse writer offers perspective as the parent of an LGBTQIA child.
Pulse writer praises editors of Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska daily newspapers for standing up for student journalists.
Nebraska's judicial accountability and oversight system is in need of significant reform, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness an economic drag; Support for Bacon; Unicameral anniversary
Pulse writer says President Biden's plan for forgiving student loans will create a drag on the economy.
The Public Pulse: Pillen is censoring himself; Thoughts on Scott Frost; National Assisted Living Week
Pulse writer says a debate is the best place and an most efficient way for candidates to convey their message to Nebraskans.
Tony Vargas brings a perspective that can better represent the interests of District 2, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer sounds off on Husker football, and offers to be the next head coach.
The Public Pulse: Paper carrier celebrates 50 years; Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month; NU fight song
Pulse writers give praise to hard-working newspaper carrier celebrating 50 years.
Congressman Bacon has a dismal voting record on Labor and Retiree issues, Pulse writer says.
Downtown jazz club is a “Jewell” in our midst, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Praise for religious-order schools; Value of home visiting program; The house of Husker football
Pulse writers praise Creighton Prep and Marian high schools for setting their own policies on gender identity.
Cancelling thousands of dollars of federal student loan debt is a mistake, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Malcolm X deserves to be the next induction into Nebraska's Hall of Fame.
Pulse writer says Nebraskans deserve a full investigation into the ethanol plant blamed for illness and widespread contamination in Mead.
Student journalists at Grand Island Northwest High School should be proud of their work, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer was inspired by article on Duane Hansen paddling an 846-pound pumpkin 38 miles down the Missouri River.
Pulse writer says that student loans should be the responsibility of the students, not the taxpayers.
Pulse writer says look to Husker volleyball to brighten your mood.