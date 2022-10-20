The Public Pulse: Canceling student loan debt; Care for the most vulnerable; Voting system integrity?

*Editor’s Note: Letters concerning the Nov. 8 election will not be accepted after Oct. 25. No election-related letters will be published after Nov. 2.

Student loan debt

I have never seen so many selfish people mad that the president has decided to relieve so many people of the burden of student loan debt. When corporations and big banks asked for handouts, not as much resistance came from the people or state government. I am ashamed that Gov. Pete Ricketts decided to join other states to try to block this legislation (Sept. 29). This has the ability to affect over 100,000 Nebraskans. When it comes to poor people, rich people have a tough time with helping.

Andrew Williams, Omaha

Tipping point

The Oct. 13 article by Henry J. Cordes highlights the issue in our prison system. I feel if this same type of analysis was performed in the care of our developmentally disabled, we would find a similar situation. The community provider system in our state is broken, as it is across the nation. Their jobs are so very difficult to serve our most vulnerable adequately. As much as you hear negatives about the Beatrice State Developmental Center in Beatrice, Nebraska, it performs at such a higher level than our community integration system.

The entire system of care for this population needs to be examined and improved. Otherwise, it will experience the type of disaster we have seen in the foster care system in eastern Nebraska.

Joe Valenti, Omaha

Voting system

When Gov. Pete Ricketts says there is support for the voter ID measure because of "concerns about the integrity of voting systems stemming from the 2020 elections." Is he only referring to the presidential election? Despite no evidence, the former president remains convinced there was voter fraud. Were the elections of Sen. Ben Sasse and our three representatives also fraudulent?

More importantly, he states that if the measure is approved, the state legislature will determine how that affects absentee and mail-in votes. As a person who votes by mail, and has family members voting absentee due to military service, I can't support any measure that doesn't state how the new law will affect me. It's like voting for a tax cut, and then later we'll let the state legislature determine which taxes are cut.

Dave Peck, Bellevue

Beating the drum

Alex Jones sold a lot of product — and lived a very fine life — by dismissing murdered schoolchildren. Maybe the nearly $1 billion judgement against him will have him rethinking his decisions.

This will not be the end of it though. A drunk driver who is punished severely does not stop the future drunk driver from committing the same offense.

In the wake of the next, inevitable school massacre, there will be many other Alex Jones’ who will beat the omnipresent "fake news" drum.

Bob Winkler, Omaha

Green space

My wife and I were driving near the Missouri River earlier this month and noticed a packed parking lot at the Dam Bar. We stopped and spent the next several hours with hundreds of people enjoying the music of Blue House, dancing and viewing the river. The Dam Bar is also the mooring spot for the River City Star Riverboat. We were saddened to hear afterwards that the event was to mark the closing of the venue. The facility is slated to be destroyed and replaced with a green space as part of the Omaha Riverfront project. If one of the goals of the Riverfront development is to draw people to the river for recreation, I don't see how turning this property into a lawn is an improvement.

Jon Peters, Omaha

Sasse criticism

Senator Ben Sasse’s words to a student forum at the University of Florida seem to say that, as a Nebraska senator, he adapted to the background as he understood it. How well will such a chameleon fare among the Gainesville Gators? While some students raised a ruckus outside, the forum students expressed concern about the secrecy of the search process and that only one final candidate was presented. What Sasse may have said to the selection group the students have no way to know. I doubt Sasse’s words about subsets and metrics made things any better. This is not a hopeful start.

K. Michael Davies, Omaha