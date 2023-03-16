Reduce carbon

World-Herald writers Nancy Gaarder and Julie Anderson reported how changing weather patterns are adversely affecting our health outlook (“Climate change is already affecting Nebraskans’ health”). The sources they cited showed or talked about worsening disease, drought, mental health, flooding, heatwaves, allergies and asthma. It was pointed out in the article that human activity has contributed to raising Nebraska’s average temperature and causing changes in our environment. We are adding pollutants to the air with the ways we produce energy.

But now, because we have the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), there are steps we can start taking to move us to clean energy. Rewiring America, an electrification nonprofit focused on electrifying our homes, businesses and communities, offers a way to get started by going to rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculator. Individuals can enter their situational information into the website calculator and see how the IRA can be applied to receive tax credits and rebates. This is a good step toward using clean energy and reducing the build-up of carbon pollutants in the air.

Steven Hultman, Crescent, Iowa

Southern border

Last month, U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts traveled to Texas to visit the southern border. They were a long way from Nebraska, but they’re addressing an incredibly important issue that has affected our community and state. Lethal drugs like fentanyl are being smuggled into our country from Mexico every single day. Besides heart disease and cancer, fentanyl is among the leading causes of death for adults ages 18 to 45 in the United States — and that’s not going to change without action from Congress. Securing the southern border is the only solution to shutting down the flow of fentanyl and saving lives. It’s an issue that is getting plenty of attention from the media, but not enough action from leaders in Washington. Nebraska is lucky to have two leaders in the Senate who are committed to solving this crisis.

Brandi Burkett, Omaha

Property taxes

I’m writing in regard to Henry Cordes’ March 5 article “The affordable housing puzzle,” although it accurately outlined the lack of affordable housing in the Omaha area, it appeared to miss the “800-pound gorilla in the room,” which is that Douglas County property taxes are out of control.

The county does not provide the courtesy of a mailing to inform property owners of intended assessment value changes. In mid-January of this year, Douglas County released such values for 2023 — mine went up a whopping 28%. This will be a significant shock to many homeowners, as the increases were inappropriately based upon the recent real estate boom which has now severely cooled. Using some of the information in this article, the cost of the real estate taxes alone in a West Omaha neighborhood can add well over 40% to the 30-year mortgage payment on a relatively modest home.

Likewise, the recent increases were not applied equitably (seemingly targeting homes west of 180th and Dodge with some of the new, more desirable neighborhoods) and could well force folks from their homes with increases at the level like we had (28%+). This is likely one of the most important issues in our state right now and seems to be ignored by those that could do something about it, such as the Douglas County Commissioners and the Legislature.

Gregory Weideman, Omaha

Casino gaming

Only the state of Nebraska, along with our Unicameral, could be 25 years behind the casino gaming curve, yet still bungle the task by not comprehending the implications of enacting poorly constructed legislation.

The current situation is primed to lead to proliferation of race track facilities in multiple contiguous counties, quickly over-saturating the market and diluting potential economic and tax benefits to residents before the programs even get off the ground.

And to think we now “need” multiple horseracing tracks around the state, when we couldn’t even support and save top 10 track Ak-Sar-Ben from the wrecking ball.

Steve Douglas, Omaha

Carbon capture

Nebraska farmers are a critical piece of the energy transition — and we are set to reap the economic benefits of the state’s resources. We saw in March, as United Airlines announced the largest ethanol-to-jet fuel deal in aviation history in partnership with two Nebraskan powerhouses, Green Plains and Tallgrass.

These efforts are good for business. Consumers across the globe are bearing in mind the carbon footprint of the products they use and the food they eat. This is creating increased demand for responsible food, fuel, and fiber — all things we do well here in Nebraska. Projects that capture and transport carbon dioxide from Nebraskan agribusiness will increase the global demand for our products and increase the value of our farms.

Carbon capture and sequestration efforts, like the Trailblazer pipeline conversion project would capture 10 million tons of CO2 a year, driving up the value proposition for our products and driving down the harmful effects of pollution.

Our state is ideally suited to serve as a hub for these investments, with numerous ethanol plants, industrial facilities, and power plants. By capturing and storing carbon dioxide, we prepare ourselves for the future.

Nebraskans understand the importance of planning ahead, particularly our rural communities, where it’s often a matter of survival. We understand the importance of protecting our access to domestic and foreign markets and staying ahead of market demands. Carbon capture and sequestration is part of that future, providing significant environmental benefits, while also ushering in new economic opportunities for our farmers.

I’m fighting for Nebraska in Congress, to make sure policies support these investments in our future. Investments that will solidify Nebraska’s leadership role and long-term success.

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, Omaha

Nebraska District 2