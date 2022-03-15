The Public Pulse: Caring for developmentally disabled; Streetcars not the way; Lindstrom support

Disability care

Across Nebraska, we have vulnerable individuals and families who need help in caring for their loved ones. I will address primarily those who need a level of care which you may not be aware of which is offered in our state.

In a small percentage of individuals with developmental disabilities, we also experience significant behaviors which are very challenging to manage by parents, guardians and caregivers. This service need can sometimes be facilitated by approved group home providers in the community as well as independent providers who are hired by the individual’s family.

There is another wonderful option which you may have heard of.

The Beatrice State Developmental Center (BSDC) in Beatrice, Nebraska, is an intermediate care facility which is operated by the state. BSDC was established in 1885 as a completely self-sustaining state institution for the “feeble-minded” youth. Today, BSDC is a 24-hour state and federally funded residential treatment facility dedicated to the provision of specialized psychological, medical and developmental supports to persons with IDD.

BSDC is located on 100-acre campus offering care which is delivered in small, homelike settings, along with needed services and supports, which offer residents considerable space and freedom. The staff at BSDC have a long and caring history of offering some of the best care for some of our most vulnerable. Yes, there have been times in the past where there have been some challenges to the level of care being offered. These challenges have been resolved years ago. Today, the residents and the guardians experience an environment and level of care which is at the highest level.

Joe Valenti, Omaha

Streetcar question

I’ve driven in San Francisco. The streetcars are either in your way or wanting you to get out of there way. Las Vegas has shuttle busses which are about half the size of regular busses. They can weave in and out of traffic as opposed to streetcars, which are forced to lumber along on one set lane. What will they do if confronted with a stalled car, a wreck or street repair? For less than the cost of one streetcar, you can have two or three shuttle buses running the the same route twice as often. Would you rather wait 15 minutes for the next shuttle bus or 30 minutes for a streetcar?

Terry Stork, Omaha

Lindstrom support

I am a conservative Republican but when I see the ads being run by Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen for governor, I get the same queasy feeling I got when I read President Trump’s Twitter posts. In both cases, I just feel something is not right.

However, when I view the ads for Brett Lindstrom those feelings evaporate. Mr. Lindstrom is also a conservative Republican, but comes off as being much more reasonable in his message of how to lead Nebraska. He graduated from Millard West with my son and his family attended the same church as my family did. I met them only briefly but they seemed like a well-grounded, down-to-earth family.

Brett Lindstrom will be getting my vote in the primary as the people of Nebraska do not need a Trump wanna-be or a Pete Ricketts clone in the governor’s office for the next four years.

I hope and pray he can overcome the monetary advantage that Herbster and Pillen have, but, unlike lifetime Republican Michael Zack (Feb. 11 Pulse), I will not be voting for Carol Blood in the general election, no matter who the Republican candidate is.

Jeff Miller, Omaha

Climate change

The World-Herald editorial cartoon published on March 8 was spot on. Back in the ‘60s, my high school teacher, pointing out the smog when the sun was rising, stated that this problem wouldn’t affect him, but would cause problems for my generation if not reversed. Twenty years ago, the majority of Americans said that there was no climate change. Still today, the majority of Americans, who now believe that climate change is occurring, still do not believe that it is man-made. While I can predict that this won’t be catastrophic for me, my grandkids’ generation will probably suffer the most.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Concealed carry

I feel compelled to weigh in on the issue of unrestricted concealed carry. I’m against it. Even though I grew up on a farm in rural Nebraska where firearms and hunting were a way of life, and also spent 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, I’m well aware that there are people who are legally ineligible to own any firearm, much less carry a concealed handgun, for any of a variety of reasons.

To obtain a permit to purchase a firearm in Nebraska, one must present oneself at the local sheriff’s office and fill out and sign a form attesting that you are not an undocumented immigrant, not a convicted felon, have not been charged with domestic abuse, and some other similar questions. You then pay a $5 fee and undergo a background check. Assuming you are able to answer the questions properly and pass the background check, you are then issued a permit to purchase firearms for three years. When the purchase permit expires after three years, it is not automatically renewed. One must start over — from scratch — filling out a new form and undergoing a new background check to ascertain that you have not been into any mischief in the previous three years.

Why wouldn’t a system like that work for concealed carry? It would relax the requirements for obtaining a concealed carry permit, yet weed out the persons who are ineligible.

Gene Gausman, Milford, Neb.

Comic relief

I so enjoyed having the original “Heart of the City” back. I had really missed it. Any chance we can have more of her? Such a clever, delightful strip. I love the energy of the drawings.

Marylyn Felion, Omaha