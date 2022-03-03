The Public Pulse: Caring for Nebraska seniors; Russian invasion thoughts; Mutual plans

Caring for seniors

Every day, more than 20,000 people receive care in one of Nebraska’s nearly 500 nursing homes and assisted living communities. These facilities are hubs of activity and health care for residents and their families; collectively employ 30,000 Nebraskans; and positively influence local economies.

Those who work in a nursing home or assisted living community have chosen the most selfless of professions. They come to work each day to nobly care for our most vulnerable citizens.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll, and it can be seen in the growing number of staffing shortages within these settings. January 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates nursing homes and assisted living communities have experienced the greatest loss of employees among all health care sectors since the start of the pandemic.

The senior population growth (i.e., “Silver Tsunami”), skyrocketing costs related to COVID-19 response (e.g., personal protective equipment, staffing agencies, testing equipment, supplies, additional staffing to conduct visitor screening), caregiver burnout, and chronic underfunding have all played a role in creating this crisis.

We must now ask the question, “Who will care for Nebraska’s seniors?” It is time to prioritize Nebraska’s nursing home and assisted living community residents.

We turn to you and our state’s policymakers to help us in this fight by ensuring Nebraska’s nursing homes and assisted living communities have the resources needed to provide the high-quality care our seniors deserve, in the communities they call home.

Chances are high you know someone who has needed or may one day need the services of a nursing home or assisted living community. Please contact your Nebraska senator and express your concerns related to this crisis. If you have a heart for service, please consider working in a Nebraska nursing home or assisted living community. You are needed.

District Chairs, Nebraska Nursing Facility Association/Nebraska Assisted Living Association

Civilized actions

Civilized countries do not bully and invade border countries with military might. Civilized persons do not consider that uncivilized action as “genius.”

Jim Day, Omaha

Russian invasion

Russian Premier Putin, may be doing a virtual redo of the Cuban Missile Crisis, with Ukraine being the target. Hopefully, the next 13 days will provide a different, but similar peaceful result as nearly 60 years ago. Hopefully, cooler heads in Russia will persuade Putin of the errors of his ways. I kept thinking he was making up for the mistakes made 60 years ago, but Lord only knows why he truly has acted in Nazi-like fashion.

Let us pray for and support the Ukrainians who are defending their country’s democratic independent republic from autocratic dictatorial imperialism. For they show they care in sharing the same small planet, breathing the same air as we all do. They also cherish their country’s and children’s future. For they also realize freedom can be mortally fleeting as we are.

Philip O’Brien, Omaha

Mutual plans

It came as a shock to me that Mutual of Omaha is asking for a huge amount of tax increment financing for their proposed building downtown (Feb. 26). Just joking. As one of the most profitable companies in America, if not the world, Mutual hardly needs the public’s help with our tax dollars in building anything.

The entire enterprise seems not well thought out and rushed. Kind of like more of a public relations effort to stave off opposition to the Dale Clark Library demolition than a serious proposal. Most of Mutual’s employees want to work remotely. What workers that do remain at their current location will only be moving a couple miles east; they won’t be new jobs.

Their proposed “skyscraper” comes with 2,200 parking stalls financed by the taxpayers. What is the purpose for a streetcar system then?

If CEO James Blackledge wanted to change the image of Mutual of Omaha from an admired company to a company loathed by Omahans’, this would be a good start.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

Candidate questions

I would like to hear more from our gubernatorial candidates about the plans for some of the issues plaguing Nebraska.

Gun violence has increased in Nebraska during the pandemic. Will some of the candidates brandishing their hunting guns decrease that number?

More than 2,000 college graduates have left the state every year for over a decade? What plans do the candidates have to reverse that trend — called our “brain drain?”

A couple of the candidates have cried out with disdain the “chaos” at the border and the cost to our state of the undocumented immigrants. Twenty four percent of the immigrants in Nebraska are college graduates and provide along with other immigrants 6% of our state’s revenue. That amount outweighs what it costs our state in revenue to educate and provide essential supports.

Many of the Republican contenders seem to be concerned with the “liberals” in Washington. What role did any political position play when it comes to the housing crisis, the almost million who have died in the U.S. from the virus, the nursing and teacher shortage, or the brain drain? There is need for a new type of prison and some additional space. More than 80% of those in prison will return to our towns and cities. Will a $230 million prison help prepare them for re-entry? These are the issues I want to hear the candidates discuss. Our candidates will need liberals and conservatives to resolve the above.

Carol E. Richart, Omaha

Pillen ad

My wife and viewed with astonishment the “Jim Pillen for Governor” TV advertisement. What possible content filter would have allowed this strong-armed, threatening ad to air on any responsible network (over and over again)? I daresay had his face been that of a Black man or any other minority, the ad would never had been carried. After speaking disdainfully about Present Biden and Dr. Fauci, he blatantly cocks his shotgun and assures the viewer that he will handle things the “Nebraska way.” We agree with Helen Jordon’s pulse letter (Feb. 2) when we assure Mr. Pillen that we too are Nebraskans and we want no part of his dangerous campaign.

Peter and Pam Parkert, Omaha