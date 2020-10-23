The Public Pulse: Casinos' harm; Sasse is a disappointment; 'Law and order' in Omaha

Casinos would harm Nebraskans

Sometimes one needs to “call a spade, a spade.” Casino gambling is a dirty business. It is one business that some states approve of, and thus are complicit in, an activity that preys upon its citizens.

It can hardly be considered gambling in that the random act of betting does not give one an equitable chance of winning. In the case of slot machines, the one placing a bet has a less than 50% chance of winning, and the odds of winning are controlled not by chance but by the intricacies of an electronic device programed to maximize a player’s expectation of winning. This is all obvious stuff, but somehow some states have allowed the gaming industry to distort their sense of decency toward their citizens.

Now comes The World-Herald editorial that casinos ought to come to Nebraska, and this is in order that we can take 14% of gamblers’ losses for property tax relief. The editors exhibit a very shallow understanding of the commercial gambling issue, in that the discussion is totally about the proceeds, the revenue generated. For every credit there is a debit, and all this revenue that is generated is on the backs of those people who are vulnerable to being deluded into bringing their hard-earned money in hopes of hitting the big win.