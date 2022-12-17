The Public Pulse: Catholic understanding of gender; Choosing to live; God-given gifts







Revised gender policy

After reading the newspaper account on the Omaha Archdiocese’s revised policy on gender for schools (Dec. 9), I am left wondering what religion the Archdiocese is practicing. More to the point, what’s the relationship of the policy to the Gospel teaching of Jesus found in the Catholic bible?

Do you think Jesus would condone a policy that, purposefully, is meant to publicly belittle and demean a segment of the community? And having accomplished that would then kick students out of school?

Is that Christ-like? You know, WWJD?

The “policy” is reflection of all too human bigotry and natural prejudice with a complete lack of divine intervention.

Not a very Merry Christmas for those who appreciate the Gospel and are looking for Christian hope this time of year.

Michael McClellan, Omaha

Choosing to live

I write in response to John M. Crisp, “Who gets to decide when and how to die?”

At the age of 21, I survived a suicide attempt leaving me being a C5 quadriplegic.

Initially, in this body state, I was drawn back into finishing the job (successfully killing myself). Being surrounded by loved ones, I made a deal if I do not walk in four years; I am going to exit life.

However, I chose to live! I wrote a college persuasive paper against legal euthanasia, even while, another paralyzed acquaintance was trying to qualify for legal euthanasia.

I felt that if this other paralyzed person wanted to die, then they just need to devise their own suicide attempt, rather than seek legal euthanasia because of the negative consequences this would have on many other paralyzed people who have constructed meaningful lives for themselves and rightfully exert themselves as equal citizens.

Existing as a wheelchair-using individual in an able-bodied community, I would hear from many able-bodied people that they would rather die than live with paralysis. This made me believe it may be too easy for someone with severe paralysis to convince their doctor life is not worth living and thus get the euthanasia script. This would be a downhill slide for the Americans with Disability Act and quite possibly how able-bodied members of the community may negatively view other people in wheelchairs choosing to live. For example thinking: “Why don’t you just die instead of living off the system?”

I’m so glad during those four years following my paralysis, I was able to make a mental adjustment and discover a meaningful life worth living in the service of others.

Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln

God-given gifts

“God-given,” is a beautiful, grace-filled modifier but in the Archdiocese of Omaha’s policy, it harmfully divides human biology into artificial spheres of God and not-God. Gender expression congruent with gender assigned at birth isn’t what makes humans godly. The Holy Spirit gifts humans with holiness that is seen in the expression of love, joy, peace, patience and kindness in their lives. I am sad to see another example of religion ostracizing rather than honoring God-given differences. I pray that religious people use better — dare I say God-given — criteria such as Galatians 5:22-23 in determining and modeling goodness.

Rev. Sarah Dickinson,

Papillion

Preferred pronouns

When you meet somebody and they tell you their name, you have no idea whether that was the name they were born with or is the name on their ID or is a nickname. You just accept that is what they want to be called and continue because it is irrelevant. There is absolutely no difference, when they inform you of the pronouns they prefer to use.

The only thing people are upset about is the perception that the people who tell you their pronouns are people they feel are inferior, and not worthy of the dignity of deciding how they would like to be addressed.

If you consider yourself an ally, make sure you are expressing your preferred pronouns. Every introduction, every email signature, every chance you get. Make it so common that it seems odd if somebody doesn’t tell you their pronouns.

Like every positive change forward in society there will be haters wanting to go backwards, who will need to be dragged, kicking and screaming towards progress.

Roger Doerr, Lincoln

Definition of free speech

After listening to Adm. John Kirby, spokesperson for the Biden administration, answer a question about the administration’s efforts to suppress free speech on social platforms, to Shannon Bream this weekend, and as a former soldier, I find it unconscionable that anyone who has taken the oath of a military protector of this country, would espouse agreement with a political position that supports the unconstitutional attempts of an elected official, especially the president, at suppressing the right of free speech. Just because a military person, ex or not, and his boss, an elected representative, think it is hate speech is irrelevant. The admiral should stand down and decide who and what he really stands for. Free speech has been defined and he needs to support that definition, not that of political party.

Dan Brandt, Plattsmouth

No street destruction

Why can’t you use rubber-tired electric buses with overhead wires as Washington, D.C. did during the 1950s when I visited there. No street destruction. Just mark a lane.

George Ketner, Stella, Nebraska

We need pools open

To those in charge of our city pools, please begin hiring your lifeguards now. Offer lifesaving classes at the high schools or community centers. Pay the going rate for staff. We need the pools open for the young people and families of this city. If we can spend millions on a streetcar, we should be able to use tax dollars to keep our pools open in the summer for its citizens. Not everyone lives in gated communities with private pools.

Penni Negrete, Omaha

Griner’s release

This is in response to two letters to the Public Pulse on Dec. 14 from Kealoha Crytser (“Better treatment”) and R.H. Davis (“Prisoner exchange”) regarding the prisoner swap of Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout.

First, the Biden administration tried to get both Griner and Paul Whelan released, but Russia only agreed on one. We should appreciate the release of Griner as a success, rather than look at it as an appeasement of the LGBTQ or Black communities.

Second, Paul Whelan was arrested in 2018 in Russia. There was no attempt from the previous administration to secure his release at any time.

Third, as a 22-year veteran of the military, I resent the accusation of Ms. Crytser that we should do better than kicking our veterans to the curb. Mr. Whelan was court-martialed 14 years ago and received a dishonorable discharge from the Marine Corps for larceny. His status in Russia had nothing to do with his military career, despite Ms. Crytser claiming that he was a soldier “deep in enemy territory, with bullets flying around [him].”

Let’s keep the facts straight.

Dave Peck, Bellevue

ORBT buses

Too many ORBT buses have no one on them. The pollution alone makes me wonder why Omaha people are not more concerned about this? I live by Dodge Street and it’s a running joke to look inside one and always see one or two people are in them. They run them every 10 to 15 minutes. Think of the money spent and pollution that places upon our city. Why isn’t the city cutting back on so many buses?

Kathy Harris, Omaha