The Public Pulse: Celebrating in sorrow; Thank you, Dr. Kader; Talk radio

Our family is so grateful he survived. We met Dr. Kader 33 years ago when our 9-year-old son was diagnosed with a brain tumor. In those first frightening hours and for several years after, Dr. Kader provided professional guidance, warmth and hope as we navigated surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. Our son is a brain cancer survivor today thanks to a Holocaust survivor who “decided to honor his family and become a doctor to help other children.”

Thank you, Dr. Kader.

Dawn Nielsen, Blair, Neb.

Politicians’ failure

The letter to the Public Pulse from Luca La-Fata-Hornillos (April 20) in favor of more gun control in this state was so articulate, especially from someone who is just 16 years old.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t lived long enough to observe that too many politicians care about other people only if they are political backers. Based on their previous actions, the number one priority for them is, of course, themselves. Secondarily are people who will vote for their retention or perhaps advancement to an even higher office.

Margaret Nipper, Omaha

Chris Baker