Saving the old

As Omaha residents, we are blessed to have the new and innovative Gene Leahy Mall and amazing RiverFront project open to the public. Our city investments are proving to be dynamic catalysts for actualizing an inclusive place where all people are welcomed to come together, enjoy the same access, to the same things, with added bonuses of rest rooms, ongoing maintenance, and personal choices for their own enjoyment. It’s a rewarding and uplifting experience to witness what a great investment in people can accomplish!

While new investments are vital to keep our city progressing, the preservation of our old investments are equally important. As an Old Market resident, I often take morning walks when the streets, sidewalks, alleys and businesses are not crowded with patrons and visitors enjoying the authentic old world charm of the area. However, an observant morning walk clearly reveals conditions that require ongoing maintenance to preserve and protect aging, historical districts like the Old Market.

The recent local news reporting the inspection, code violations, and closure of an Old Market business on Howard Street publicly exposes the escalating need to require ongoing city inspections, assessments of poorly maintained properties, and enforceable citations to responsible building owners or property managers.

Old places require, and deserve, ongoing maintenance and upkeep to ensure the preservation and relevance of landmark destinations, like the Old Market. So, as we celebrate the dynamic new parks, new construction, new businesses, it’s imperative that we also celebrate the “old” places that keep our city uniquely different.

We often mistakenly assume that beloved “old things” will be around forever — until they aren’t.

Sharon Martin, Omaha

Fond memories

The World-Herald Aug 26 piece on Ord's WWII-era aviatrix Evelyn Sharp brought back one of my fondest memories. 50 years ago this summer, I accompanied a couple of UNL ATO fraternity brothers, one of whom was from Ord, to that lovely Sandhills town. We three had decided to participate in a bike race, one of the events then in Ord's "Land, Sea and Air Show" which highlights and honors Ms. Sharp.

Unbeknownst to me, my 10-speed bike that I'd hauled out to Ord the night before on the back of my low-slung British sports car had had its rear wheel strike the I-80 pavement a few times, leaving me with one wheel. Fortunately, my college roommate from Ord who talked us into doing the race together got a spare wheel for me from a young friend of his in town on race morning. I slapped it on my bike a couple hours before the race and ended up winning the big prize of $25.

After touring show events and forming a quick, deep respect for Miss Sharp, I followed through that evening on the pledge the three of us had made — that if one of us won that race, he'd supply "refreshments" that evening. So, on a Sandhills gravel road under an ocean of stars with a car's AM radio and 70's music, laughter, and familiar and new friends, we all enjoyed the beer I purchased with my race winnings.

The Sandhills remains one of my favorite places on earth, and the Nebraska folks out there among the nicest I've ever met. A special shout-out to Burwell, where as a boy I experienced my first grass-field, small-plane takeoff and landing with pilot Leo Clinch — and the hospitality of his wonderful Burwell family many times.

Scott Yahnke, Bennington, Neb.

Standing up for women

How proud I am of Riley Gaines for standing up for women. She is hitting the nail on the head when she says that a man is a man, and a woman is a woman. There is no time in human development that a transgender woman is not a man. That person has the same DNA as before, the same body build as before, the arms and legs did not shorten, the physical strength did not decrease.

As we all know, some men have larger lung capacity than a woman; men usually have longer arms and legs than a woman; and some men have more strength and endurance than a woman. Yet some want to compute against women. Not fair. Not right.

Angie Wingert, Omaha

Letter response

I agree with everything that Mick Kratochvil (“Make GOP great again”) says regarding Donald Trump. I will be voting for Ron DeSantis or Nicki Haley in the primary, not sure yet which one. However, if Trump becomes the nominee I will vote for him because we cannot withstand another four years of Biden and Harris. I hope Mick feels the same way.

Chris Lewis, Omaha

History will be the judge

To quote Trevian Kutti, the Omaha native featured in an Aug. 24 World Herald article and a Donald Trump advocate: "Trump has four indictments in four different jurisdictions, yet 90 million Americans will vote for him in 2024. What does that say about Democrats, Republicans, or our justice system in this country?"

Well, honestly — and I think history will be the judge — this has nothing to do with a justice system that is attempting to enforce laws, carry out the Constitution, and do what they have to do. The statement says volumes, however, about those 90 million American voters whose definition of justice is apparently a reward for misdeeds, corruption, cheating, lying, poor sportsmanship, neglect, greed, and abusive treatment of human beings.

Fortunately, for Kotti — who urged Trump on January 6, 2021 to "unleash every military and executive power to save our Republic" — justice resulted in a Georgia indictment for solicitation of false statements, influencing a witness, and racketeering. Justice is being served.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala, Neb.

Google data centers

I'd be curious about the true economic benefits realized for the whole metropolitan area over the next decade coming out of landing technology data centers? Yes, the initial large investment and initial construction benefits look very impressive. What is the state or the city giving these huge technology corporations in terms of benefits to win these contracts? Once the plant is built out, there are minimal jobs created. (The local corner pharmacy creates as many jobs.) What taxes are these technology corporations paying?

As the Lincoln Google announcement states, the data centers use huge amounts of our energy supply. And yes, OPPD can budget their expansion needs to generate more power, but ultimately the citizens pay for that expansion in terms of utility bills. These companies are interested in Nebraska because we have done a good job at keeping our energy costs on the low end of the nation.

Energy consumption estimates are exponential for next generation technology, AI (artificial intelligence). It strokes the egos of the community representatives to land huge projects, but over 10 years and longer, is it emptying ratepayer pockets, especially given the very small number of long-term jobs created? Maybe we should use our low-cost power generation benefits to lure companies who offer greater employment.

Mark Swanson, Omaha

Can we lead ourselves?

President Biden is often portrayed by the right as senile and inept, even as the economy thrives, voting opportunities for all citizens are defended, the country regains global respect, we initiate overdue infrastructure projects, and fight to secure constitutionally guaranteed rights for all Americans of every spectrum.

Even in the unlikely event that Biden would suffer a debilitating event limiting his function as president, we would continue under an administration of responsible and devoted public servants, holding our highest principles in accordance with our constitutional proscriptions and moral values.

In the event that former president Trump is elected, we would become a pariah in the modern world. We could also expect an administration comprised entirely of sycophants, schemers, failed businessmen, totalitarian sympathizers, and crooks — like we have seen under the previous version.

Our common future depends not upon either of two individuals, but what comes with them. One would bring to bear deep and overarching philosophical principles, while the other would bring only mayhem, division, violence, institutionally mandated ignorance and bias in education, and the end of representative governance through election subversion.

The coming election is not one pitting Biden against Trump, but light against darkness, progression and inclusion against regression and supression, honor against depravity.

We are the United States. We once led the world. Can we even lead ourselves? Pay attention. This is on you.

Roger duRand, Omaha

Technology fails

For the first time, our University of Nebraska volleyball season tickets are mobile. Imagine my chagrin that the only way to access your digital tickets to gain entry to the event you paid for, is to first place them in your Google wallet, whatever that is. Why does the University of Nebraska force you to put yet more of your personal information in virtual space? We have Kansas City Royals and Omaha Storm Chasers season tickets. We also purchase tickets to other various events. You open them in the Ballpark app, the "my account" tab of your Storm Chasers account, within the Ticketmaster app, the Lied Center app, the list goes on. None of them force you to send your tickets to Google, who already knows too much about all of us. NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts says this is the future. How about putting our tickets on the Huskers app directly, giving customers the ability to also print at home. We have the ability to do neither at this time. We'll save the numerous times technology fails for another discussion.

Jim Bunch, Lincoln

Non-violent abortions?

For shame! The feature article in Sunday's News section was on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s march on Washington 60 years ago. In that AP article, Aaron Morrison lumped the "eroded...abortion rights" in with a wide variety of other issues as a cause for concern. Dr. King was pro-life, whose movement was characterized by nonviolence. He never would have condoned the violence that is perpetrated on the pre-born babies that happens during every abortion.

Paul Koehler, Omaha

Trump's scowl

A petulant schoolboy making scowling faces at the class photo camera.

That was Donald Trump at his Georgia police station felony booking — an aging bully trying to look his fiercest, straining to please his feckless gang of supporters whom he fears may be growing tired of his high-maintenance leadership.

Trump was spared the perp walk and other police station booking indignities by the grace afforded every former president of the United States. In the past, such deference has been shown for both the title and the gentlemanly presidential predecessors themselves. But this time, such is certainly not intended for Trump himself.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo, Neb.

Potential revenue losses

Vic Massara's letter, "Better use of tax dollars," has a structural failure in the argument it presents, which is based on estimates of lost federal revenue in an opinion piece from the Wall Street Journal, a generally right-leaning publication. But according to Deputy Treasury Department Secretary Wally Adeyemo in an interview with NPR, the IRS misses around $600 billion in revenue due to loopholes in regulation and lack of enforcement toward the wealthy. The IRS chief says that the IRS fails to collect about $1 trillion yearly due to sophisticated tax avoidance schemes perpetrated by affluent individuals (including Hunter Biden) and businesses. This portrays a larger ongoing loss of potential revenue than the scraps the WSJ opinion suggests. The influx of agents and funding will allow more effective collection of what is owed.

Using reliable and less biased sources will do wonders for understanding of the issue. Having an incorrect estimation, likely driven by political bias, off by $400 billion to $900 billion dollars is not a suitable margin of error.

Neil Appleby, Omaha

Official portrait?

Wow! One of the candidates running for the presidency has his very own mug shot. The good news is that if he is elected, that will save the taxpayers money on his official portrait. He can just enlarge the mug shot.

Birte Gerlings, Omaha

Good governance

Since taking office earlier this year, Nebraska's Governor Pillen has deployed 10 members of the Nebraska State Patrol and 61 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to Texas to assist in Operation Lone Star. This is a Texas effort to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking across its border with Mexico. Those deployed assisted the Texas National Guard in their efforts to secure the border. Nebraska is one of 14 states that have provided troops and/or resources to help Texas do the job the Biden administration has failed to do. While these temporary deployments could cost the state $2.6 million, it is money well spent. Preventing illegal immigrants and dangerous drugs from entering our country is not just a border state problem. Because all states are impacted, Nebraskans should be proud that our governor has provided this assistance to Texas. This is an example of good governance.

Jim Raiman, Omaha



On hurricanes

Friends and family from Nebraska always call whenever a hurricane strikes Florida. I tell them that we live at Heathrow, north of Orlando. I point out that Idalia roared up the Gulf Coast striking near Tampa, 100 miles west of us. Mimicking the meteorologists from the Weather Channel, I relate that once over land, a hurricane entering Florida from the Gulf Coast begins dissipating as it usually moves in a northeasterly direction. Heavy rains and strong winds continue for hundred of miles as the hurricane continues on its relentless journey. But warm ocean waters fueling a hurricane’s energy are left behind in the storm’s destructive wake, eventually robbing the storm of its cyclonic power.

I tell them the hurricanes capturing my attention are those roaring into the Atlantic coast. Here in Heathrow we are approximately 25 miles from the eastern shoreline. Depending upon where a hurricane strikes on the East Coast, we could still be 200 miles or more away from the eye of the storm. Since our arrival at Heathrow a decade ago, no hurricane has plowed into New Smyrna Beach near us, although a major storm there would likely cause a calamity for our community.

As far as Idalia visiting us here in Heathrow, the storm was uneventful. The winds were less than the flutter of a butterfly’s wings and the rain no more than the lifting of a small hound’s leg. What we often observe on TV is simply the hype from local weather forecasters who delight in standing in lashing winds and horizontal rains to demonstrate their machismo.

Still this hurricane season is young. We continue to watch the west coast of Africa where embryonic storms develop from the dry Sahara desert. Perhaps one of these infants will grow into a monster with its one eye focusing on the Atlantic coast. We are watching and waiting, keeping an eye out for Cyclops. If he threatens to visit, we shall see you in Omaha!

Matt Reres, Omaha and Heathrow, Florida