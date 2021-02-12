The Public Pulse: Censure of Sasse is fully justified; Senate, show leadership

Cathy Lindmier, Omaha

Out of jail free

I am bewildered and quite disappointed that Sen. Fischer voted Tuesday in favor of a January exception which would allow a sitting president an exemption from prosecution and accountability for any crimes committed in the least month, or so, of their term. With her vote in the impeachment trial she is claiming that it is unconstitutional to prosecute any crime committed if the prosecution can’t occur during their actual term in office — effectively a Get Out of Jail Free Card for all future presidents.

I thought Sen. Fischer was for law and order. Apparently not anymore.

RThomas Rasmussen, Omaha

Need for leadership

When I was a college student, I was an intern in the U.S. Senate working for Sen. Zorinsky, a lifelong Republican, who switched parties to get elected. He always told me that people did not care about his party affiliation; they just needed help and that our job was to help them. The sense of pride of being a Nebraskan working in the Senate on behalf of Nebraskans and walking to and from the awe-inspiring Capitol dome every day stayed with me for more than 40 years.