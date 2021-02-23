The Public Pulse: Censuring Sasse; Creighton excellence; Energy facts

Censure not needed

As a former leader of the Nebraska Republican Party, serving as chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, member of the executive committee of the state Republican Party, and Republican national committeeman, I am puzzled by the move to censure Sen. Ben Sasse.

When I was involved in the party, our primary mission was to recruit and elect Republicans to office. We sought candidates who were conservative, intelligent, electable and had the integrity of his/her convictions. Sen. Sasse has demonstrated he has all these characteristics.

Disagreement between party members and an elected Republican party official is not unusual, but that disagreement is ordinarily communicated directly with the elected official, discussed and hopefully resolved.

But censure in this case does nothing to contribute to teamwork and the service of the party’s basic goal, that is, promoting Republican values through election of officials that can serve those values.

Sen. Sasse, like him or not, is one of the most conservative members of the Senate (and votes that way) and has the potential to provide leadership for a long time to come.