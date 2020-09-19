The Public Pulse: Census confidence; Catholic Church does much good; Sasse's bad ideas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have confidence in census

As a census worker I want to dispel the notion that somehow our count is inaccurate or incomplete. At least in Omaha the work has been meticulous and thorough.

As a census enumerator (I held the same job 40 years ago in 1980, but then we used pencil and paper and now we are using smartphones. Of course this is a federal job, and the Census Bureau is under the U.S. Department of Commerce), I can tell you we have been everywhere in Omaha many times.

If somebody still has not filled out the questionnaire, which you can do online, then we will visit up to six times at your place of residence. Then if you are still being stubborn we will call you and send a letter. We are required to wear masks and we took an oath to keep the information we gather confidential for our entire lives.

The census is very accurate in Nebraska, and people can still make our jobs easier by filling out the important information.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

Church does enormous good

While I agree with Todd Gift’s opposition to Donald Trump (Pulse, Sept. 13), I take issue with his criticism of the Catholic Church.