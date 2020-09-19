The Public Pulse: Census confidence; Catholic Church does much good; Sasse's bad ideas

Have confidence in census
As a census worker I want to dispel the notion that somehow our count is inaccurate or incomplete. At least in Omaha the work has been meticulous and thorough.
As a census enumerator (I held the same job 40 years ago in 1980, but then we used pencil and paper and now we are using smartphones. Of course this is a federal job, and the Census Bureau is under the U.S. Department of Commerce), I can tell you we have been everywhere in Omaha many times.
If somebody still has not filled out the questionnaire, which you can do online, then we will visit up to six times at your place of residence. Then if you are still being stubborn we will call you and send a letter. We are required to wear masks and we took an oath to keep the information we gather confidential for our entire lives.
The census is very accurate in Nebraska, and people can still make our jobs easier by filling out the important information.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Church does enormous good
While I agree with Todd Gift’s opposition to Donald Trump (Pulse, Sept. 13), I take issue with his criticism of the Catholic Church.
For all its admitted failures, the Catholic Church has provided hope and help to millions of people for hundreds of years. It is the largest non-governmental provider of health care and education in the world. It is an institution of compassion, not hate. Its principled opposition to abortion is consistent with its advocacy for the poor and unfortunate, regardless of their religious affiliation.
It is the Democrats who are deserving of criticism. Their prominent support of abortion for any reason is at odds with their professed concern for the less fortunate. Rather than welcoming pro-lifers, who support many of their issues, such as health care, food stamps, and workers’ rights, they are actively pushing them toward the Republicans, which cynical Republicans are only too happy to exploit.
With the stakes so high, one would think that the Democrats would do everything they can to attract these voters. They should broadcast the fact that the number of abortions has gone down under Democratic administrations. They should respect and encourage pro-life Democratic lawmakers, such as John Bel Edwards and Katrina Jackson of Louisiana. (It is no surprise that the only Democratic governor in the Deep South is pro-life.) And they should certainly stop insulting and demonizing honorable people whose justifiable opposition to abortion is based on scientific fact as well as concern for the baby and the mother, both before and after birth.
Susan Judd, Omaha
Best approach for political ads
It would be refreshing, informative, and helpful if our political candidates would put forth their own ads stating their vision, platform and process for achieving this vision. The citizens would hear the candidates’ own words and be able to make a thoughtful choice for whom they want as their leader.
Having the candidates’ personal statements of their platforms, we could evaluate and support our hope for the future of our country for the next four years.
Sr. Marie Alice Ostry, Omaha
Sasse’s terrible ideas
Our senator, Ben Sasse, has called for the repeal of the 17th Amendment. This is the amendment to the United States Constitution that allows us to vote for our U.S. senators directly instead of them being appointed by the state legislature.
Imagine what this means. Only political cronies well known by the members of the state legislature would ever be appointed. This would be a return to the backroom deals, political wrangling and corruption that the 17th Amendment did away with when it came to selecting our senators, the most powerful elected officials we send to Washington. The U.S. Senate would no longer be directly answerable to the people of the states they are supposed to represent. Instead they would be answerable to the powerful lobbies that have access to those backroom deal makers. That is not you or me.
Sen. Sasse also wants to abolish cameras from Senate hearings. That means regular people, like you or me, will not be able to know what is really happening. Again, less accountability to the people he is supposed to represent.
Since Ben Sasse wants to take away your right to vote for him, give him what he wants and refuse to vote for him on Nov. 3.
Alan Meyer, Cedar Bluffs, Neb.
