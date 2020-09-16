The Public Pulse: Change election process; Trump gets a pass; Other presidents did same

Change election process
I felt heartened reading that Mr. Preston Love Jr. announced his write-in candidacy for the Senate race. While I am so disappointed and outraged that Chris Janicek has not stepped down and made necessary space for Alisha Shelton, I will be proud to write in Mr. Preston Love Jr.’s name. He is someone I look up to, and I am happy I have the opportunity to vote for him in my life.
That being said, our election systems need to be designed better so that if a similar situation arises, any one person does not have the power to obstruct a Senate seat.
Michaela Wolf, Omaha
Sigerson was admirable leader
Former state Republican Party Chairman and Omaha City Councilman Chuck Sigerson was a special public servant. He helped lead a resurgence of the Republican Party in Nebraska in the late ’90s. I valued his friendship and trusted his counsel. He was a strong believer in America and all of its goodness. No one worked harder at helping others than Chuck. Nebraska and America have lost a true patriot.
Chuck Hagel, Washington, D.C.
(U.S. senator, 1997-2009)
Trump’s loutishness gets a pass
I have to agree with the general point Frank Blank made about anonymous reporting in his Sept. 9 Pulse letter. It is not fair to excoriate the president for the denigrating remarks he supposedly made about fallen soldiers unless someone comes forward with credible corroboration. What is absolutely fair is to judge someone by empirical observation. And it requires little research to expose the multiple degrading, misogynistic, racist and subversive remarks and actions of President Trump that have been publicly preserved for posterity.
What is so infuriating is how this man gets a pass on all of it. He has recently implored people to do him the favor of a felony and vote for him twice, and he has televised the request! Or how about the Woodward tape recordings, which reveal that he knew in early February about the deadly nature of COVID, including its airborne infectiousness, but downplayed it and continues to host tightly packed political gatherings of unwitting, unmasked supporters.
Why bring up stories slightly tainted with innuendo when you can grab lower-hanging fruit? The Trump presidency is littered with verifiable episodes of behavior that is an affront to human dignity as well as many that should be considered nationally alarming. Complain about those. But don’t expect it will have much impact where it matters.
Lee Miltner, Omaha
Other presidents did the same
Regarding President Trump not wanting to panic the public with the initial report about COVID-19, why is no one saying there is a history of presidents not wanting to panic the public? President Franklin Roosevelt withheld the news of German subs torpedoing hundreds of ships off the coast of North Carolina during World War II so we wouldn’t panic, and they even killed thousands of U.S. citizens. When President Kennedy withheld that Russia had subs off the coast of Florida ready to nuke us, he had to make a deal to withdraw our missiles from Turkey and Italy, and he had the press keep it from us.
Presidents have a history of keeping us in the dark about dangerous things. Google “Torpedo Alley” and the “Bay of Pigs Crisis” for more details. Give Trump a break!
Judy Shinkle, Omaha
Trump acted quickly with travel ban
Regarding The World-Herald’s COVID-19 timeline on Sept. 13, I was looking for the date that President Trump ordered the travel ban from China and could not find it. The date was Jan. 31, 2020. President Trump declared a travel ban from China amid criticism from many. I am a reader who appreciates what President Trump did that day.
Mary E. Sortino, Bellevue
These Nebraskans need help
I am having difficulty understanding Gov. Ricketts’ refusal of emergency supplemental food aid. His statements as published in the Omaha World-Herald article from Sept. 10 are telling about his character. He says, “We’re going back to the program as it existed before the pandemic. We want people to get used to the idea that, hey, we’re going back to a more normal life.” He goes on to say in regards to something he terms the “cliff effect” in which people will face a sharp drop-off in assistance at some point and that not having this aid would ease this transition.
These ideas are ridiculous. If you are poor and struggle with food insecurity, you would take any assistance you can get at any time. Thousands of Nebraskans were food insecure before the pandemic and will be so after the pandemic. Why refuse to help them when the pandemic has worsened their food insecurity? For them they will be going back to their “normal” life, one where they don’t know where there next meal is coming from.
Gov. Ricketts demonstrates no understanding or empathy for their situation. These statements are incongruent with someone who touts himself as being pro-life. I doubt Gov. Ricketts knows what it is like to want for the basics.
David Finken, Omaha
We need racial solutions for present
Most Omaha area people know Preston Love, Jr. as a local university professor, educator, activist and writer. Preston’s Sept. 8 column iterates well-known historical events that most Americans are already aware of but may need to be reminded of. Although his list is extensive, he has overlooked America’s original sin: slavery!
Regardless of Mr. Love’s intent, his column does nothing to address today’s problems. Mr. Love well knows the problems of today originate at ground level. He knows that the Black communities suffer from the absence of fathers in the home. He knows that misbehavior in public schools robs all students of basic elementary and high school education. He knows that violence begets violence and can only be erased by lawful behavior and good citizenship. He, also, knows that lawful, peaceful behavior will incur that same treatment by our peace officers. And he knows, full well, that all lives matter not just Black lives. With his vast knowledge and experience he can be, and should be, a major contributor to the solution of today’s many problems.
Today, America needs the help of talented leaders — educators like Preston Love — to aid in the solution of the many issues facing Black and White citizens. We need no more reviews of past sordid events to fan the flames of perceived abuse by our long dead ancestors. We need positive education and corrective measures, not a flagging for the actions of the long dead.
Ellis McClintick, Papillion
