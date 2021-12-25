The Public Pulse: Chanticleer production a hit; Bacon a statesman; Trump a con man

Religious ‘war’

Do those powers and factions that have for decades worked to move the United States away from its higher purpose of freedom for all, realize that history may be repeating itself and that they may instead be waking a sleeping giant? While our two major political parties, who should be working to strengthen America, engage instead in pitched battles against each other, they are not defending the United States from inside and outside enemies. Also, the movement to remove a belief in God or a higher power may have the opposite effect for those who do believe. The hate groups formed to cause unrest and dissension, are instead sending people of faith to their churches and mosques and temples and to their knees to pray to restore the balance and ask for peace among all people here and around the world, and I believe we will win this “war.”