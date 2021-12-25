The Public Pulse: Chanticleer production a hit; Bacon a statesman; Trump a con man

Good show
While browsing the paper faithfully, my wife and I often focus on looking to attend an event that we have already experienced — because we enjoy it every time. We had already seen “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” many times and experienced a wide variety of productions. And now the relocated Chanticleer Theater was offering their version of the classic. We think they have hit — a home run!
Changing formats and adding little touches throughout, it was one continuous feed of talent which resulted in one of the most entertaining versions ever. We salute Chanticleer in their deciding to put their spin on this show. We will always remember this production. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Jerry Golmanavich, Omaha
Rare class
As a relative newcomer to Nebraska, I am appreciative of Dr. Galusha’s appraisal of good leaders, past and present, from the area. It’s a lamentably short list. While I have a few issues with Don Bacon, I’m happy to see him on Dr. Galusha’s “good people” list. Don Bacon seems to be one of the few elected officials who have put country over party, and who could be put in a rare class with the late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole: statesman.
Kaye Jones, Bellevue
The con
So far, I don’t think the most accurate words are being used to describe what is taking place. Precise language, straight talk has merit. It clarifies.
For instance, when Donald Trump said the only way he could lose the 2020 election would be if there was fraud, this was not merely presumption. It was a scheme, a plot, a sly intrigue.
After losing in 2020, he cried foul and falsely claimed he had won. This was a con, as in con game and con man, one with a persuasive way of talking, one who persuades with dishonest means.
Next, Trump claimed the election had been stolen. This was a blatant deception. And like all deceptions, it spawned a slew of supporting lies. That is the trouble with lying, every lie requires props to keep it up.
When a self-respecting citizen makes a deal to abolish Roe v. Wade with a notorious scoundrel she would not sit next to at a fish fry in the church basement during Lent, that is a devil’s bargain.
When a political party uses an issue like critical race theory to create hostility and hysteria at school board meetings, that is an attack on the free exchange of ideas, and the onset of censorship and mob rule. When a politician promises to keep a program that was never intended or designed for grade schools, out of grade school, that is a sham, a straw man.
When a grifter finds his mark, in this case a politician fooling his base, what must he think of these easily manipulated, naive, gullible citizens? He thinks of them in the abstract, as numbers, as votes, as a base. He thinks of himself, remember, as a genius. He may exploit and play to their weaknesses but he can not respect such dupes and pawns.
Those who, for whatever reason, swallow the big lie are not too bright. To paraphrase Thomas Jefferson: He who wants to be ignorant and free, wants what never was and never will be.
James Tunzer, Omaha
God’s help
Amen to Dave and Rita Persing’s Pulse letter asking for God’s help during these dark days. Satan is the prince of this world, and we surely need God’s help to stay afloat. Worldatlas.com reports that 75% of Nebraskans call themselves Christians. If that’s the case then let’s all get on the narrow road that leads to abundant life through Christ and do all we can to tell others the good news. Yes! Wake up, America and be the light that will help others find the joy and peace that comes only from above. Merry Christmas, He is born!
Ed Volpi, Fremont, Neb.
Religious ‘war’
Do those powers and factions that have for decades worked to move the United States away from its higher purpose of freedom for all, realize that history may be repeating itself and that they may instead be waking a sleeping giant? While our two major political parties, who should be working to strengthen America, engage instead in pitched battles against each other, they are not defending the United States from inside and outside enemies. Also, the movement to remove a belief in God or a higher power may have the opposite effect for those who do believe. The hate groups formed to cause unrest and dissension, are instead sending people of faith to their churches and mosques and temples and to their knees to pray to restore the balance and ask for peace among all people here and around the world, and I believe we will win this “war.”
Georgia J. Johnson, Omaha
Divided states
When I hear folks spew out the word “diversity,” I think of other words like “divide” and “segregate” are what they probably are implying. After all, diversity implies difference — different wants, different needs and different interests.
This country is not the Diversity States of America.
It is the United States of America. It is one — although never has been nor will be perfect — that has citizens striving to form a more perfect Union. By one definition of union ... a combination so formed, especially an alliance or confederation of people, parties, or political entities for mutual interest or benefit.
We cannot let the dividers control the narrative and continue as it is going on the current course.
Merry Christmas to all and to all a happier Union.
Kelly Kaluza, Papillion
Protect the planet
Last month, the House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, a historic effort to support economic recovery and build more resilient communities in the United States. As a young Christian, I applaud efforts that help to care for God’s creation and that is why I am pleased that Build Back Better will reverse Trump-era efforts to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas production. The language included in the bill is a major step in investing in America’s clean energy future and will permanently protect the Arctic Refuge from oil and gas development and restore protections to the Outer Continental Shelf.
After several years of threats and attacks to our public lands, it is encouraging to see prompt action being taken to reverse harmful and unjust initiatives. Opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to exploitation through gas and oil leasing was in direct opposition to the moral and faithful action needed to protect our environment and combat the climate crisis. My faith calls me to love God, love my neighbor, and care for creation, and I am joined by over 57,000 Christians who have taken action with the Evangelical Environmental Network to oppose the leasing of this sacred land to gas and oil drilling.
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is a unique, sacred, and necessary piece of wilderness that needs our protection and care. The diverse landscape of coastal lands, boreal forests, and alpine tundra is home to incredibly diverse and magnificent wildlife: polar bears, arctic fox, moose, seals, musk oxen, hundreds of bird species, and the migrating porcupine caribou herd, which sustain the indigenous Gwich’in people’s way of life. Remarkably, the porcupine caribou herd makes the longest migration of any land mammal on earth between their winter range in the boreal forest to their calving grounds on the coastal plain. Oil and gas drilling would threaten this migration pattern and put the species at risk. Not only that, but would also threaten the wellbeing of the Gwich’in people who reside on the refuge. The Gwich’in have lived in the Arctic Refuge for millennia and heavily rely on the porcupine caribou herd as a primary food source.
Scripture calls us to act justly (Micah 6:8) and to love our neighbor, which in this case necessitates joining the Gwich’in people in their struggle for justice. Justice for the Gwich’in people involves protecting and guaranteeing their sovereignty and rights on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Opening up the refuge to gas and oil leasing violates these rights and threatens their culture and livelihood. Loving our Gwich’in neighbors means safeguarding their rights and unique means of tending God’s creation.
I applaud members of Congress for reintroducing legislation to protect this incredible piece of God’s creation and am thrilled that President Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement on his first day in office, which commits the U.S. to moving away from the burning of fossil fuels to renewable forms of energy. Fossil fuel burning-induced climate change has resulted in unprecedented warming patterns, with the Arctic warming at a higher rate than anywhere else on Earth, further threatening this beautiful, wild landscape. Therefore, it is high time to move beyond fossil fuels toward a cleaner, more just energy system. I hope that Nebraska’s decision-makers in Washington, D.C. will commit to permanently protecting the Gwich’in people’s home and ban all current and future exploitive initiatives, such as the leasing of land for oil and gas drilling. The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is a majestic piece of God’s creation and requires our faithful, God-glorifying care and protection.
Lindsay Mouw, Omaha
