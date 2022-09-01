The Public Pulse: Cheer up Husker fans; Escalating disasters; Debates are not valuable

On the bright side

For any Husker football fans who are sad and blue after the loss in Ireland, cheer up! The Husker volleyball team won its first matches and is ranked high. Go Big Red!

Gary Brehmer,

Pender, Nebraska

Climate crisis

“The repeated floods that wreaked havoc in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and France this summer caused some $38 billion in damage. A total of 240 people lost their lives.” — The Brussels Times.

“Record heat and flooding are the latest extreme weather events in the US this summer, [fatal] in Kentucky and St. Louis. Pacific Northwest temperatures topped 100 degrees in places, and more than 85 million people were under heat advisory.” — Business Insider.

Not understanding the science, feeling trapped, scared and helpless, many people vent their fear on scapegoats, blaming whoever’s in power for the escalating disasters, regardless of whether it’s an administration that is taking action to face the challenges or one that denied that there is a human cause for the crisis.

There is no “left” or “right” science, there are facts. Projections often included three scenarios; best case, worst case and middle. Most of what we’ve seen over the past decades (Arctic warming, for example) has fallen into the worst-case categories.

“Of the 17 climate change models examined, 14 were quite accurate in predicting global warming’s effects. The researchers plugged real emissions levels into the models and predictions matched what has happened.” — weather.com

We’re in danger of becoming fatalistic or numbed: “Oh, yeah, another disaster? So where’s FEMA?” Unimaginable disasters lie straight ahead as long as we continue blaming everything but our own complicity.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Debates not valuable

Debates are not valuable given the time restrictions on answers. I would like to see a non-partisan journalist interview each candidate separately. Sound bites do not give the critical information that the voter needs to make an informed choice. Candidates who visit their constituents and have a record of career accomplishments should be evaluated on their character, leadership ability and the interest of the electorate.

Annette Anzalone, Omaha

Game over?

Lots can be said of Jim Pillen’s refusal to enter the debate game with Sen. Carol Blood, but one thing he can’t be accused of, is not knowing the score: 604,914 R’s to 346,011 D’s.

Robert J. Giese, South Sioux City

Qualified immunity

Qualified immunity is a court-created doctrine that offers special protections to police officers and other public officials who abuse their power. As a result, there has been very little accountability for police violence, and people — disproportionately Black people — have endured tremendous suffering, and innumerable cases of civil rights violations have been thrown out of court.

So much for “and justice for all.”

I care about the Constitution. I care about the rights of my fellow citizens. I want to see the police, which is funded by our tax dollars, serve and protect, not harass and harm. I want accountability, no excuses.

Bernardo Mujica, Sioux City, Iowa

Bacon support

It has been fun to watch the Congressional race develop between Vargas and Bacon. Nebraska Democratic leadership say Bacon is too partisan and yet he’s rated the best elected official in the country for seeking common ground by the Common Ground Committee and Georgetown rates him in the top 3% for bipartisanship.

Democrat leaders also say Bacon is anti-labor, yet the National Steamfitters rated him the best legislator in Congress and Bacon has the support of 30 unions. Democrats also say Don is loyal to Trump, yet Trump came to Nebraska and campaigned against him. Don is not a “yes” man to anyone and works for our district.

Chase Stenger, Omaha

Government dollars

I am very curious about this: when a government program is intended to help ordinary people — like government loan forgiveness or extending medical coverage to those who currently have none, our elected and nominated government representatives find it will “shift the burden onto taxpayers,” “force blue-collar workers to subsidize white-collar students,” “be big-government socialism,” “raise the debt and increase inflation,” “be economically backward,” “be Robin Hood in reverse.” (World-Herald, Aug. 25)

When the Trump administration proposed big tax cuts for businesses and wealthy owners, those who offered the critiques above voted for it or supported it. The result was to add millions to the wealth of the already-rich. It did not result in better pay for workers or lower taxes for those blue-collar workers. It just added to the deficit.

All government spending has to come from the same pot or deficit, whether it is cutting taxes or spending on programs to help people who will never have to worry about putting their millions into tax shelters.

Patricia Ohlmann, Seward

Help during a fall

To the ladies who helped me get to my feet and my car after a fall in a parking lot, thank you.

After lunch on Saturday, Aug. 20, I fell in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Egg on 132nd and Center. I couldn’t get up, but three ladies helped me up and got me to my car.

It’s kindness like this that makes me believe there are still great people out there.

Lonnie Janssen, Omaha

