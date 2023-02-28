





Cheers for Katrina Kohel

I enjoyed the story of the young lady from Morrill High School, “Cheerleader competes solo at state.” She was the one and only person on her school’s cheer team to perform at state finals. Wow, I smiled as I read of her tenacity. And how the crowd embraced her. It was nice to read of a person of such character.

Dave Merriam, Omaha

Doesn’t go far enough

Governor Jim Pillen’s tax bill is good on its surface, but it just doesn’t go far enough. It doesn’t limit school districts in their ability to issue bonds nor does it limit county assessors raising property valuations to no more than 3% a year. Unless these deficiencies are addressed, property owners will continue to pay higher and higher taxes until we are all priced out of our homes.

Tim Goodman, Omaha

Animal shelters

What is wrong with all you people who have life-long pets just to dump them off because they are getting old, or don’t want to spend the time to train them? Is it the we’re moving and they don’t take dogs routine, or the “seemed like a good idea” during COVID? Are you the same people that tell your children to be responsible? I’ve witnessed first-hand while caring for shelter dogs their depression waiting for “their family” to get them. Maybe you don’t deserve them, but at least be responsible!

Patrick Peterson, Omaha

Semester in Bulgaria

I just got back home to Omaha last month after a semester studying in Bulgaria. My home university, UNO, had an amazing opportunity for me to engulf myself in another culture, one far from home. I couldn’t turn it down, and I’m so glad I didn’t.

Bulgaria is in eastern Europe and isn’t well heard of — at least in my group of family and friends. Quickly into my arrival there, I found that Bulgarians are the kindest people. They have an ancient charm with a rich history, traditions and values. One of the most unique and charming tradition is to nod the head for “no” and shake it for “yes” … I’m definitely still getting used to readjusting after that. I was able to find some familiarity during my months there, such as the climate being nearly exactly as Omaha’s, but our cornfields were replaced by breathtaking mountains.

My Midwestern ways were not very applicable there. Bulgarians don’t have the same response to smiling at you while passing along the street or in the car. The reason for this is the cultural understanding that smiling is reserved for saying hello to people you know. I guess I said hello to everyone as though I knew them!

If you have the time, I recommend taking some time to research the beautiful country of Bulgaria and to learn about its amazing people. And as they say in Bulgaria — наздраве (naz-dra-ve), or cheers!

MacKenzie Loncke, Omaha

Good reason for streetcars?

I have been getting from point “A” to point “B” all my life without rails and if the route is blocked or closed, I take an alternate route. So far, most of the Pulse letters have been in opposition to a rail system for Omaha. It was impressive to see five mayors sign on, but their letter “for” should carry no more weight than the many letters “against” it. If there was a vote, I am sure It would fail.

I have not seen one good reason for a rail system, but have seen several good reasons for not wasting more money for another transportation system. Like many others, I have never seen more than a very few riders on the ORBT. That was a waste too.

I think the “powers players” are jealous of other cities like Kansas City. We could be much better than them by not wasting one dime on something most people don’t want nor will ever use! Tell me I am wrong.

B.L. Cork, Omaha