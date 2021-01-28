The Public Pulse: Child welfare mess; Virus, blame; Pipeline was needed

Child welfare mess
As a member of a Sarpy County Foster Care Review Board, it comes as no surprise to me that St. Francis Ministries is failing in its obligations to children in foster care in Nebraska. Since St. Francis has taken over, we as a board have received old information, incomplete information or no information regarding some of the cases that we are responsible for reviewing.
As stated in the OWH article, St. Francis won the Nebraska job by offering to do it for less than 60% of the bid made by PromiseShip, the former provider for Douglas and Sarpy Counties. When the bids were reviewed, PromiseShip outscored St. Francis on all areas except cost. The Ricketts administration’s decision to give St. Francis the contract is irresponsible and an abuse to children in foster care in the State of Nebraska.
The contract was based on 25 cases per case manager when the maximum should be 15-17 by state law. No wonder our Foster Care Review Board is not getting updated information.
Now St. Francis comes to ask Nebraska lawmakers for $25 million to cover this year’s costs and $10 million to cover last year’s costs. This comes at a time when in my view they are not doing their job.
Children are our future. Instead of building another prison, l think lawmakers need to look at fully funding responsible care for children in foster care, our public schools and preschools. Thank you to case managers and teachers who are doing their best. We need responsible state leadership and care for all of our children.
Marie Meyers, Omaha
Virus, blame
In Friday’s OWH, Dr. James Lawler of the UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security did his best Monday morning quarterbacking by blaming former President Trump for the thousands of deaths from COVID-19 due to his so-called lack of response and lack of endorsement of wearing masks.
First and foremost, former President Trump was following the CDC’s mixed signals that he was getting at the time, so he left it up to each individual state to form its own mask mandate and whatever it deemed necessary to stem the tide of the COVID-19 attack in their state.
Dr. Lawler, like many others these days, blames someone else who can no longer defend himself against these allegations.
Let’s remember that the COVID-19 vaccinations were formulated during former President Trump’s term and the first of the stimulus money was made available during his last days of his presidency. Also, the availability process of getting the vaccinations to the people was formulated by his administration.
Daniel R. Beeson, Omaha
Playing politics
Gov. Pete Ricketts, unsurprisingly, “100 percent disagrees” with Dr. James Lawler’s assessment that ex-President Donald Trump’s errors in dealing with COVID cost thousands of lives. The governor uses the same tired defense that at the beginning of 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci downplayed masks. What the governor fails to note is that the guidance changed, and at his press conference to announce the CDC’s recommendation to wear masks, former President Trump mockingly stated that he wouldn’t wear them. Yeah, that’s real leadership during a global pandemic.
Was Ricketts wowed by the federal non-response that caused U.S. states to actually have to bid against each other for personal protective gear? Did Ricketts react approvingly to Trump spending his entire time the last few months lying about an election victory as case numbers and deaths spiked?
Here we are in January 2021 and our state executive is still playing politics with a pandemic to defend a losing response — sadly, you just can’t make this stuff up. No wonder national pride is so low.
Michael Zack, Omaha
Liberals inconsistent
It is very curious to me how liberals interpret things. Mark Douglas (Jan. 23 Pulse) believes Twitter, Facebook, Google, etc. have every right to block Donald Trump and people like him and to not host certain services because they are private companies, not government entities. Well, bakeries are private companies, not government entities, but liberals don’t think it’s right for them to block services to whom they want. Again, the left wants certain privileges for themselves only.
Harlan Holmes, Omaha
Senate, cauterize it
Our nation has been wounded by recent actions of Donald Trump. He has wounded our election process by baseless claims of fraud and by threatening election officials in Georgia. He has wounded the Republican Party by attacking officeholders such as Mike Pence for carrying out their constitutional responsibilities. He has wounded the Congress, and put lives in jeopardy, by greenlighting a mob attack on the Capitol building.
Now that Donald Trump has left office, some are asking for unity so we can move on and bind up the nation’s wounds. However, some wounds must be cauterized before healing can begin. In the coming impeachment trial, the U.S. Senate should vote to convict to remove Donald Trump from the party of Lincoln.
Kevin Cole, Lincoln
Pipeline was needed
In addition to the Jan. 23 Pulse letter by Ricky Fulton regarding the Keystone XL pipeline, the rest of the story should be told. The developers and proponents worked with opposition to try to solve concerns.
They moved the pipeline plan direction to allay environmental concerns. They worked with the Indian tribes and came up with revenue-sharing deal that I understand the tribes agreed with. The plan was adjusted to move the oil using solar power so the oil would be delivered using little or no energy. The oil is now delivered by train, so effectively the cost for the oil to the refinery is more expensive than if the line was installed! No taxpayer money was to be used.
So next time you complain about the cost of gas for your car, understand why and who to give credit! Union-scale jobs were promised to do the installation and upkeep, so we lost good jobs in the state. Bottom line: Moderate- and low-income people in the state are the biggest losers.
Finally, Trump did nothing wrong. I do think it is time to quit making negative statements about a former president who did his job as he saw fit on this project when in office.
Randy Lenhoff, Omaha
Extremism’s dangers
In a Jan. 23 Pulse letter, the writer said he was amazed that Trump got anything done because he had “to fight Democrats and RINOS,” among others. Let us use the name calling he suggests Democrats always use as we have no better argument than to refer to those groups as citizens of the United States of America who had enough integrity to disagree with the former president’s personal agenda exercising their right to trust in the facts, trust in the science and trust in the truth.
“Makes me think of Russia and China,” the writer suggests. Yes, it does. I am ever so thankful through the good fortune of birth that I reside in this country. Extremism such as we saw in the previous administration would last for generations in some countries. I had to endure only four years of the rampant lies, distortions and, most unforgivingly, the inaction in the face of a pandemic.
In his reference to a reprieve that God can give us, if you believe God gets involved in U.S. politics, the wait for four years is over.
Dennis Gehringer, Omaha
Wake up, America
Patriot Americans, who love this country, will not be silenced by “big tech” or by anyone else. Americans want freedom in a democracy with free and fair elections. Regrettably in the 2020 election, there was ample evidence that there were voting irregularities in some states. Maybe voter identification would help avoid these questionable votes.
Americans do not want a socialist country with rigged elections, which is a step closer to communism. America was built on freedom, not by overbearing government mandates. Americans want to work and earn a living to feed their families and to prosper by taking some risks that are offset with greater rewards. Americans do not want handouts from a corruptible government bureaucracy.
Wake up, America, before it is too late. Fly the American flag with pride, the flag with which I served my country during the Vietnam War.
In God we trust,
Gaylan C. Abood, Omaha
Great OWH carrier
I received a notice that Tuesday’s paper would be late because of the storm.