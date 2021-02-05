The Public Pulse: Child welfare worries; A concerning start; Ode to Joe

They’re to be prized
Thank you, Omaha World-Herald for holding the Nebraska Legislature, Nebraska HHS and St. Francis Ministries’ feet to the fire over the miserable contract failure leaving needy children, families and other small agencies in even more uncertainty. My former boss, the late Rev. Val Peter of Boys Town, was oft-quoted saying “children are to be prized, not priced.” Seemingly this isn’t part of contract criteria anymore.
Now, taxpayers have a gun to their collective heads to save incompetence, and kids who are set up to fail are even more at risk.
John Melingagio, Omaha
Civil disagreement
I would have to totally agree with Don Wells Jr. (Jan. 31 Pulse): There is a better way. I have thought about writing some sarcastic comments into the opinion page and then I thought better of it, knowing all I was doing was trying to do was shout down the other side. My wife is a Democrat and I am a Republican, I don’t mow over her flowers in the summer, and she doesn’t pour my alcohol down the drain. We even sleep in the same bed!
Come on, man, as someone once said, we can do better in America.
Brad Augustin, Kenesaw, Neb.
A worthy priest
In reference to the article in the Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 30, I would like to say I don’t know that much about exorcisms, but I do know that our Church has many prayers of exorcism. Our Holy Water is blessed with an exorcism prayer. The St. Michael prayer is a prayer of exorcism. As well as many other holy prayers in our Catholic Church. Exorcism simply means casting out the devil. That is a good thing. “He prowls about like a roaring lion seeking those he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8).
But I do feel that not only did Father Fulton have a right to be at that rally — in his clerics — he should be commended for it. I am edified at seeing priests in full dress at the Walk for Life, the March for Life and the Life Chain. This event was no different from any of those. It was a peaceful show of support for President Trump!
Father Fulton reported that he had nothing to do with any of what went on at the Capitol building and he was back in his room before he even knew that any of that was going on. Not only should Father Fulton not have to apologize for anything, but he should stand strong and continue to defend the causes he represents. I know him personally and he is a good and holy priest who is loved and admired by many!
Virginia Nelson, Genoa
Blood donations
Great job, Mercy High School National Honor Society, nurses, Mercy High School volunteers and Red Cross! As i think about all the good that “donating blood” can do for so many as well as the apparent shortage, thereof: Why not give blood donors some of the early COVID shots? I’m quite sure we could get some large pharmaceuticals behind this idea.
B.R. “Billy” Butler, Omaha
A concerning start
I was encouraged by Biden’s inaugural address and his plan for bipartisan unity. However, the past two weeks have been very disconcerting. First, Biden signaled his approval of Trump’s impeachment. The House process was a sham with no investigations, no hearings, no witnesses and no chance for Trump to defend himself. Most constitutional experts belief the trial is unconstitutional because impeachment is to remove elected officials from office and Trump is already gone. The chief justice has refused to preside at the trial as required by the Constitution, suggesting he believes the trial is improper.
If people want to punish Trump, they can indict him and try him in civil court. This impeachment appears to be vengeance and not an act of justice.
Second, without talking to anybody involved, Biden closed the Keystone Pipeline. The flow of oil south will not stop but will now happen in railcars and trucks, which are less safe and more pollutant-and will cost 11,000 people their jobs. Shouldn’t there have first been a meeting of all concerned parties to discuss?
Third, during his campaign, Biden said he would avoid executive orders, which signaled dictatorship rather than working with people. But in just two weeks, Biden has signed more executive orders than the combined totals of the past five presidents for the same period. Many of these orders were not explained, and he signed them like an assembly line.
Let’s hope these two weeks are an anomaly and not a signal of silo management.
James Smith, Omaha
Failure
How dare Dannette Smith, CEO of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services state, “The Department has never wavered from doing what’s right for children and families in Nebraska” (OWH Jan. 30). You did wrong the minute the contract was signed with St. Francis Ministries! A bid of 60% less than others didn’t ring any bells that something was wrong? Did she never hear the adage, “You get what you pay for,” And now Nebraska has signed on to dump more money down a rat hole and it will end up being more costly than the other bids were.
The taxpayers are only one of the losers in this fiasco. The real losers are the the children and families that Nebraska DHSS were supposed to care for and protect. They have failed miserably.
Lois Hurd, Grinnell, Iowa
Ode to Joe
Oh, where oh where has Moderate Joe gone.
He campaigned so well as Moderate Joe.
The people believed him as Moderate Joe.
We elected him as Moderate Joe.
Oh, where oh where is Moderate Joe.
Has he been kidnapped by AOC never to be seen again?
The country yearns for Moderate Joe.
Joseph R. Dixon, Omaha