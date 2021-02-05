The Public Pulse: Child welfare worries; A concerning start; Ode to Joe

A worthy priest

In reference to the article in the Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 30, I would like to say I don’t know that much about exorcisms, but I do know that our Church has many prayers of exorcism. Our Holy Water is blessed with an exorcism prayer. The St. Michael prayer is a prayer of exorcism. As well as many other holy prayers in our Catholic Church. Exorcism simply means casting out the devil. That is a good thing. “He prowls about like a roaring lion seeking those he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8).

But I do feel that not only did Father Fulton have a right to be at that rally — in his clerics — he should be commended for it. I am edified at seeing priests in full dress at the Walk for Life, the March for Life and the Life Chain. This event was no different from any of those. It was a peaceful show of support for President Trump!

Father Fulton reported that he had nothing to do with any of what went on at the Capitol building and he was back in his room before he even knew that any of that was going on. Not only should Father Fulton not have to apologize for anything, but he should stand strong and continue to defend the causes he represents. I know him personally and he is a good and holy priest who is loved and admired by many!

Virginia Nelson, Genoa