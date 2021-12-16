The Public Pulse: Choose governor wisely; vaccinate health care workers; Pass on mural rescue

Eye of the beholder

GOP political figures

Jim Pillen thinks that Nebraska’s roads are “not that bad” (Dec. 6). Compared to what, a war zone? Remarks like these show that Pillen must live in his own little isolated world, should not be a University of Nebraska regent and is not qualified to follow the present, woefully inadequate Governor Pete Ricketts, to the governor’s mansion. No doubt all of the Republican gubernatorial hopefuls, if elected, will turn down the $2.5 billion slated to come to Nebraska due to Biden’s first infrastructure bill, because they are imbedded in the Trump cult, only care about power and nothing that would benefit Nebraska. And Ricketts had no hesitation about spending $69 million of Nebraskans’ taxes on an upstart company, Nomi Health, for no-bid COVID-related contracts (“Nebraska has awarded $69 million in no-bid contracts to Utah company,” Nov. 21). Some of the money was spent for Nomi Health to find hospital beds for COVID patients. It seems like mask and vaccine mandates to protect all Nebraskans would have been a better use of resources.