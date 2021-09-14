The Public Pulse: City disrespected bikers on Friday; Steak fry shows GOP's decline

I have always thought that teachers were overworked and underpaid. They are expected to do so much for their students and most get great satisfaction from doing so. They are truly the gatekeepers of America’s future. Now in the name of equality and inclusion, they also have to know each individual student’s pronoun preference. They can be sued if they ignore the answer, or don’t ask the question, or accidentally use the wrong word with the child?

Like many other liberal movements, the basic idea of making all students feel welcome regardless of their gender identity is fine. However, here is yet another task for the teacher to do in a proper manner or else. We ask so much of our teachers and most gladly give it, but at some point they’re going to say “enough.”

I’m frankly surprised that the NEA would go along with this, but their fear of the inclusion police might be causing their acquiescence.

John Glazeski, Omaha

