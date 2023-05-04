





Council resignation

City governance is on the line here in Omaha. We have a small and thoughtful city council that shapes the way many live, work and prosper in Omaha.

Vinny Palermo must resign. This goes beyond my position as the chair of the opposing party, this hits me as a constituent of District 4 represented by Councilman Palermo. Enough is enough. It was hard to stomach Councilman Palermo being elected vice president of the council on a party-line vote, after he was convicted of tax evasion a few years back.

I’m a big believer in innocent until proven guilty, but Omaha should not have to tolerate city leadership where his or her personal lives become the headlines in town. This distraction must move beyond us. We currently have to wait three months for Vinny to be removed while he is in jail, then go through a grueling appointment process. Omaha is better than this.

Councilman Palermo, please let the city of Omaha continue to move on without your distractions.

Chris Routhe, Omaha

Chairman, Douglas County Republican Party

Be kind

Every year, the first full week of May (7-13) is Be Kind Animals Week. I believe it’s very easy for this observance to pass before our eyes without recognition. This may even be the first time many have heard about such an observation.

We, as the busy human species of animals, may tend to only think of ourselves and/or may not realize we are supporting systems that deliberately harm animals by our daily choices. Systems that deliberately separate species of animals and justifiably exploit, harm and kill animals (cows, pigs, chickens) that have the very same characteristics of other animals selectively given the privilege to be close members of the human family (dogs, cats, birds). The only difference between the animals is the relationship we choose to establish with a particular animal.

Think about if the national bird was a turkey and we protected this bird like we do the bald eagle. We would naturally go along with this, mistakenly thinking, this is just the way things are supposed to be.

I would like to believe, everybody has experienced some time in their life of having a close loving relationship with an animal. You may even relate to Kim Shotola when she shares “animals are a window to your soul and a doorway to your spiritual destiny. If you let them into your life and allow them to teach you, you will be better for it.”

I often write with a focus on animals because I am in solidarity with the French novelist Emile Zola when he spoke “the fate of animals is of far greater importance to me than the fear of appearing ridiculous.”

Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln

Classified information

As a retired U.S. Air Force officer, I cannot be more dismayed at the current deliberate leak of classified information. I served as an intelligence/operations officer on Looking Glass, the Strategic Air Command aircraft with the responsibility for survivable command and control of our nuclear forces. I held a Top Secret clearance and was vetted multiple times in my career to insure my access to this information.

The most recent breach of classified material by Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National airman is another example of how far the control of our defense secrets has fallen. It starts at the top with a cavalier attitude by high ranking officials and permeates to the lower echelons.

President Biden’s storing of classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette, Donald Trump’s hoard at Mar-a-Largo and Mike Pence’s items stored illegally, not to mention Hillary Clinton’s unlawful server, all point to a cavalier attitude and a disregard for proper accountability. None of these people have been held accountable and probably won’t be.

Airman Texeira surely didn’t possess a “need-to-know” and the fact the he was able to remove documents, copy and post them on the social media platform Discord point to lax security procedures within our government and too wide a dissemination of classified documents.

I’m sure he will be punished as would have I as an active duty officer. Will those in higher offices be given a pass? It’s a sad commentary on our nation!

Jeff Sena, Bellevue

Male solutions

Do you like the fact that most sexual crimes are committed by males and unwanted pregnancies resulting in abortion are created by males — unless they are virgin pregnancies. Our male-dominated legislature addresses women’s issues but no male solutions addressing these issues. Last year there was a sexual related issue among legislators themselves. Some of the legislators, not all, are doing everything possible to keep the focus on women rather than themselves. Blaming women has been a long time male approach. Would you like it to stop? Ask them to focus on male solutions such as sexual education for boys, teenage boys, and adult men. If they wont do that, fire them via the election process.

Elvin Siebert, Omaha

National Day of Prayer

May 4 is the National Day of Prayer, a day all Americans need to lift up our nation in prayer and ask the almighty God to heal our land. We also need to ask Him to forgive us and to help us to love one another just like He loves us. Our nation has been so blessed by God that we should be praying and thanking Him everyday, not just one day of the year. We need to remember that we are in a spiritual battle against evil and that only God can save us from it. Please take a time out this May 4 and spend some time in prayer, as a matter of fact, spend some time in prayer every day and watch as God moves across our land. God, please bless America again.

Ed Volpi, Fremont

Unfair tax credits

The Nebraska Legislature is nearing final approval of a bill (LB 753) that will grant unfair tax credits for donors to scholarship funds for private schools. Why are these tax credits unfair? Consider this example. If this bill becomes law, an individual or corporation could donate $100,000 to a private school scholarship fund and receive a corresponding $100,000 tax credits, a deduction from state income taxes owed.

On the other hand, an individual or corporation that makes a $100,000 donation to their public school’s foundation would only receive a deduction from their taxable income that would result in about a $7,000 reduction in their state income taxes owed. One-hundred thousand dollars vs. $7,000, with the same intent for both donations — to help children. Under this bill, private school scholarship funds would have an unfair advantage over all other nonprofits.

It also seems fair to expect that supporters of this bill would favor accountability and measurements for those private schools benefitting from the bill. Unfortunately, this is not the case. The bill does not include any provisions for accountability such as what students are admitted, what students are not admitted, and what students are expelled and why. Accountability standards would ensure that private schools are willing to tackle the same types of challenges as public schools are required to tackle, such as children with behavior problems or children with special needs. Standards for measurements would look at whether and how private schools are improving academic performance for children who receive the scholarships.

LB 753 is bad for Nebraska. As reported by the Legislature’s Fiscal Office, it has the potential to reduce revenue to public schools. It creates an unfair system of tax credits. Finally, it lacks any standards for accountability and measurement of its impacts.

Maggie and Mike McMeekin, Omaha

Charged rhetoric

I have long held great respect and admiration for Preston Love, whose op-ed recently took center stage in The World-Herald (“Déjà vu all over again“). I applaud him for his ongoing efforts to convince more North Omaha Black citizens to register to vote and engage in the political process.

Many things such as a bat, a car, or a branch from a tree become “assault weapons” when used to harm others. I had an eighth grader in my classroom who was charged in the beating death of a man by a tree branch in North Omaha some time back, in fact.

Millions of law-abiding Americans own and safely use modern sporting rifles which are not “select fire” or automatic. Also, the latest crime statistics cite law enforcement with a higher crime rate than the millions of citizens with concealed-carry permits. Quite curiously, that last fact does not appear in mainstream news.

The Democratic Party has used emotionally and politically charged rhetoric since the late-1970s when under the Carter administration, the CDC proposed to ban the .22-caliber cartridge, the world’s most popular round, as a “hazardous substance.” Then came Ted Kennedy with the “Saturday Night Special” term in calls for a handgun ban in the 1980s; the Clinton administration in the early 1990s saying police “are outgunned” while arming civilian law enforcement with military hardware and presiding over the Waco and Ruby Ridge debacles; and Sen. Joe Biden deploying the “assault weapons” term to advance a bill in the 1990s.

Mr. Love, consider dropping the borrowed, flawed, charged and divisive term, “assault weapons,” in your otherwise commendable efforts.

Scott Yahnke, Bennington

Letter response

Fred Nass (“LB 574”), you make great points regarding your support of LB 574. You should run for legislature.

There are 16 who should educate themselves or resign.

Gary Domet, Omaha

War stories

Funny how some Republicans keep blaming Biden for 13 deaths in Afghanistan, Republican President George W. Bush got us in more then one war over there, Over 50,000 Americans died in those wars. So, some Republicans think it’s OK for thousands to die but 13 is bad. Even though Biden saved many future casualties.

James Trummer, Omaha