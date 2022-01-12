The Public Pulse: Civil recover laws; Good soldiers; Diversity

Civil recovery
State Sen. Rich Pahls’ column “Nebraska’s civil recovery laws must fit the depravity of child sex abuse”, (Dec. 30) lays out a clear rationale for making changes in the civil recovery laws of our state. I would hope that the changes proposed will also allow those who suffered child sexual abuse from perpetrators (and those who shielded them) not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church, to seek justice. Victims of public school employees, church leaders of other denominations and governmental child protective organizations also deserve access to the changes in law that Sen. Pahls is proposing. If we are truly interested in righting past wrongs for all victims of these abhorrent crimes, why change the laws only for the victims of the Catholic Church?
James Andrews, Omaha
Thank you
I was hospitalized from Sept. 20th through Sept. 24. Due to the number of COVID patients, I was kept in the emergency room for 26 hours before I could get a bed on a floor. My care was excellent despite the fact that it was a very busy place. While a patient, my care was excellent. There were many student nurses but one in particular stands out in my mind. She was in the room when the oncologist came to talk to me. The doctor asked if I had seen the cat scan and, since I had not, she pulled it up on the computer. One look at the liver and there was no doubt things were not good. The doctor was honest as we talked about treatment possibilities and likely outcome. After the doctor left, she pulled up a chair and sat down. I looked at her and she said “you don’t have to talk to me, I am going to stay here with you, I don’t want you to be alone.” She has been on my mind for weeks. Being a retired nurse, I can see she is going to be an excellent nurse and I wish her all the best and would like to thank her.
Janet Rentko, Omaha
Good soldiers
So glad to read the article on James Earl Williams (Dec 29). One tough Marine and a fine person.
My cousin, Claude Frerichs, passed away just recently. Like Williams, Claude was a Marine who also served in Da Nang and actually during the same time period. Claude, the cousin closest to my age, was my big adventure buddy on our grandparents’ farm near Coleridge as we both were growing up. The reader can probably imagine the fun two boys had, hunting, target shooting, hiking about, wrestling across the floor, and enjoying the wonderful meals our mothers prepared when we all got together so frequently. I should mention that I watched Claude take a ride on a big, feisty calf while I, being a city slicker, simply watched in fun and awe.
General Douglas MacArthur’s words as he retired come to mind as I consider men like my cousin and James Williams: “Old soldiers never die; they just fade away.” However, my cousin Claude will never, ever fade from my memory. So, Semper Fi, Claude and James. God bless you and your loved ones, and thanks for being good soldiers along with being fine human beings, husbands, fathers and grandfathers.
Scott Yahnke, Bennington, Neb.
A different lens
In Kelly Kaluza’s Pulse letter (Dec. 25), he stated he sees the word “diversity” and thinks of words like “divide” and “segregate.” It reminds me of Aesop’s fable of the traveler meeting a farmer on the road to a new village. “Pray tell, sir, what kind of people live in the village ahead?”
The farmer replied, “What type of people lived in the village from whence you came?” The traveler responded, “They were lazy, mean, cheating, and selfish.” The farmer said to him, “Unfortunately, you will find the same sort of people in the village ahead.” On to the village the traveler went, disgruntled at his continued misfortune.
Another traveler came upon the farmer, and asked the same question. When the traveler was asked about the people from his previous village, he responded, “They were hardworking, honest, kind, and friendly.” The farmer replied, “Luckily, you will find the same sort of people in the village ahead.” On his way the traveler went, happy to seek his fortune in a new town.
We see the world through the lens we choose.
I prefer to see the world of diversity through a different lens: that we are better and stronger when we welcome diversity, because it requires us to learn the wonders of other people and their cultures, and we grow to have empathy for others.
Kaluza identifies those who have different wants, needs, and interests, as dividers. I seek the benefits we gain through the sharing of new and different interests and ideas. When we demand homogeneity, we will always be only what we are. We never get better.
Our founders liked the idea of diversity so much, they put it in the motto of the United States: E Pluribus Unum.
John Wees, Omaha
Westside masks
We applaud the Westside schools superintendent, Mike Lucas, and the board of education for making the mask decision as students re-enter school after Christmas vacation (now called winter break). I’m sorry this decision has resulted in threats to your family, numerous messages and emails from those who disagree but have not learned the importance of being civil. These decisions, while never easy, are for the safety of students and staff. Please know the majority of us in Omaha are pleased with your having the courage to do what is best for your school district. Thank you.
Bob and Mary Lykke, Omaha
COVID questions
Here in America, many are dealing with the COVID-19 deaths of over 800,000 Americans by not asking themselves, “What am I protecting?” even after their neighbors, friends and relatives are dead. Why is that? Was it always like this?
Terry Niver, Omaha
Merrick Garland
What Dale Rezac (“Undemocratic Union”) and Julie Maloney (“Packing the court”) Pulse, Dec. 31 don’t realize is that even if Merrick Garland’s nomination for the Supreme Court had been considered, the most likely outcome is that he would have been voted down by the majority of the Senate since the majority of the Senate were Republicans and they wanted nothing to do with President Obama’s nominee(s). Merrick Garland did not stand a hope of sitting on the Supreme Court at that time. The votes to put him there were not present.
Donald R. Ferree, Sr., Bellevue
