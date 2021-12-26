The Public Pulse: Clean energy; Divided on vaccine; Pillen offers leadership

Clean energy
Clean energy in Nebraska is getting closer! With NPPD’s vote last week to commit to net zero emissions by 2050, they have joined OPPD and LES in making Nebraska the first Republican-dominated state to commit to a goal of net-zero electricity emissions by 2050.
OPPD recently presented their analysis of how they will get to net zero emissions by 2050. These findings will inform their Integrated Resource Plan due early 2022. As stakeholders, it is important to understand how our largest supplier of energy is planning to operate in a future that will have many challenges.
While OPPD feels it is difficult to commit to an accelerated time frame (2035) to reach net zero emissions, they are committed to being environmentally responsible and open to re-evaluating their delivery as new technologies become available.
What would make innovation and technology available to the energy sector to get to net zero by 2035?: A carbon price. Economists have long stated that a carbon price is the most effective, efficient, market-driven mechanism to encourage new technologies and innovations.
The ability to commit to a 2035 deadline for net zero emissions is really in the hands of our representatives in Washington, D.C. Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, and Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer should note the governing boards of Nebraska’s three public power utilities represent what the people want: a clean energy future.
As electrification increases across all sectors, Nebraska’s public power utilities face unprecedented challenges. It’s time Nebraska’s elected officials give our public utilities the support they need, in the form of a price on carbon, to navigate this change. It’s fair, and it will produce results.
Katherine Finnegan, Omaha
Ask why?
In response to Gene Williams (“Get the shot,” Dec. 14): Have you ever asked an unvaccinated person why they haven’t gotten the shot? Have you done so with an open mind? Your letter in The Public Pulse seems to show your desire to aid in the division of our country and not to unite it.
Terri Reppert, Pender Neb.
Roads issue
Infrastructure investment is essential for Nebraska’s economic development. No one understands this better than Jim Pillen, who has been a longtime supporter of Highway 275 project along with bonding for roads and rural broadband.
Pillen’s opponents misrepresented his position after he criticized Biden’s infrastructure bill. The claim was that eyebrows were raised over the remark (Dec. 6), which some framed as claiming Pillen was against infrastructure spending.
Joe Biden’s agenda is bad for Nebraska and slapping the label “infrastructure” on the bill doesn’t change that. Pillen was clearly saying he’s against Joe Biden’s agenda, not against infrastructure.
Rather than rely on Democrats in Congress to fix our roads, Nebraskans should look for leadership within our state that can tackle the problem. Our roads are not bad enough that we have to sacrifice our values and beliefs to compromise with radical, coastal Democrats.
Mike Hamernik, Clarkson, Neb.
Healthcare workers
To Mary Anna Anderson (Pulse, Dec. 15): I am a nurse who has worked full time for the past 35 years. I am fully vaccinated with my booster. It amazes me that last year’s “healthcare heroes,” who worked 12 hour shifts, were asked to extend their shifts and pick up shifts, caring for COVID patients prior to the vaccine, are now judged if they don’t get the vaccine. Some of these healthcare workers gave their lives saving strangers lives. My former friend and co-worker was one of them and in her early 50s with children and grandchildren. I wish they would all be vaccinated, and, at my place of work, it is mandatory. However we have all seen that even vaccinated you can get COVID. They are masked, gowned, gloved, goggled, and sanitized. They are quizzed for symptoms prior to every shift. If they have not been vaccinated, they must have good reason. Would you honestly go in to that war every day with no protection, without a good reason. Healthcare workers are human with all of the same ailments of everyone else. We will continue to care for all. The vaccinated, unvaccinated, drug addicts, cancer victims, mentally ill, alcoholics, obese, newborns, new moms, dying, children, surgical, because that is what we took an oath to do. Healthcare workers don’t deserve your harsh comments.