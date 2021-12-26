The Public Pulse: Clean energy; Divided on vaccine; Pillen offers leadership

Healthcare workers

To Mary Anna Anderson (Pulse, Dec. 15): I am a nurse who has worked full time for the past 35 years. I am fully vaccinated with my booster. It amazes me that last year’s “healthcare heroes,” who worked 12 hour shifts, were asked to extend their shifts and pick up shifts, caring for COVID patients prior to the vaccine, are now judged if they don’t get the vaccine. Some of these healthcare workers gave their lives saving strangers lives. My former friend and co-worker was one of them and in her early 50s with children and grandchildren. I wish they would all be vaccinated, and, at my place of work, it is mandatory. However we have all seen that even vaccinated you can get COVID. They are masked, gowned, gloved, goggled, and sanitized. They are quizzed for symptoms prior to every shift. If they have not been vaccinated, they must have good reason. Would you honestly go in to that war every day with no protection, without a good reason. Healthcare workers are human with all of the same ailments of everyone else. We will continue to care for all. The vaccinated, unvaccinated, drug addicts, cancer victims, mentally ill, alcoholics, obese, newborns, new moms, dying, children, surgical, because that is what we took an oath to do. Healthcare workers don’t deserve your harsh comments.