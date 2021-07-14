The Public Pulse: Cleanup frustration; Thanks, OPPD; Jan. 6 riot

I received an email from the city “starting Tuesday, street maintenance crews will be assisting FCC with curbside debris collections. ... Only yard bags and bundled debris will be picked up. The more debris you can fit in your garbage cart, the better.”

Obviously, no one from the city has bothered to drive through North Omaha all the way to Ponca. We have huge oak trees cut up and waiting to be picked up. I could easily put several hundred pounds in my trash cart and it would not make a dent in the pile but would be too heavy to lift.

I guess it’s not surprising that west Omaha didn’t get much damage, so there is no problem. After all, the election is over.

Our power was out for almost 48 hours and I applaud the OPPD crews and their efforts. City of Omaha, not so much.

Neil Willer, Omaha

Hard-working crews

A huge thank you to OPPD for their work getting the power restored after the weekend storm. It was impressive how organized the crews were and how well the electrical and tree crews worked in tandem to get our electricity restored. Kudos, OPPD.

Maralee Gifford, Omaha

Priorities