The Public Pulse: Climate change stigma; The problem with privilege; Peace through strength

Combating climate change

Thanks are due to Erin Bamer for an excellent report on the debates in the Unicameral about an update of an eight-year-old climate-change report, a “rare step” which may actually produce some long-overdue state recognition.

Along the way to the funding of this report, Bamer found a large number of state senators who “shut down” at the mention of the words “climate change,” plus a generous number of senators who are still beating a small stable of very dead horses. There’s the “natural cycle that will correct itself” horse, and the granddaddy of them all, the “hoax,” a total dismissal in four handy letters.

The debate usually takes place without mention of climate science. Earlier this month, the United Kingdom registered all-time highs of 105 F, breaking previous records in an area with nearly no air conditioning. At the same time, more than 1,000 Europeans died during the heatwave that spawned numerous fires. Last year, Seattle registered 108 F and Portland, Oregon, 115 F. Don’t forget our December tornadoes.

Watch the level of carbon dioxide. It has reached 425 parts-per-million after a very long period in the 180 to 280 range. The last time the level was that high was during the Pliocene, 2 to 4 million years ago, when the oceans reached about 100-feet higher than today, and air temperatures reached averages of about 6F higher. And why isn’t it that hot today, if carbon-dioxide levels are similar? Heat does not reach levels associated with its CO2 reading all at once. Thermal inertia requires about 50 years in the air and 100 years in the oceans.

We now have enough heat “in the pipeline” to reach Pliocene levels within the lives of the next generation.

Bruce E. Johansen, Omaha

Privilege is a problem

Appreciate Sheritha Jones column and perspective regarding white privilege. I encourage the World-Herald to feature her more often in this capacity. White folks (of which I am one) need to consider, learn and reflect on American history, past and present. We live in a culture built by and for the benefit of white supremacy. The humanity of each and every one of us has been inexorably altered by the legacy of slavery, (yes, we’re still talking about it) the Jim Crow era and our contemporary society smothering the lives of Black men and their families through a national incarceration system that has no intention of reforming. I imagine Sheritha’s lived Black experience will spur all kinds of White folks to deny, dismiss or diminish her story. I salute and thank her.

Ellen Platt, Omaha

Come a long way

Thank you for sharing Sheritha Jone’s column on privilege (July 17). I am White. I like to hear others’ perspective on things. I fully believe that back in the ‘80s, there was a lot of privilege. It would be horrible to go through that. I am not defensive, but would like to point out in 2022, we have come a long way. Different cultures have blended very well these days. Could it be you are planting seeds in your kids that will be carried on to their kids, by explaining “the rules for being black in America?” My 17-year-old son, got pulled over with his friends last summer, twice, because they were a group of teens running through parks and neighborhoods, playing a game similar to hide and seek. All White, all questioned by the police. Our daughter was dating a boy in a small town nine years ago. She is White, and got pulled over three times to be questioned by police . No traffic violation any of the times. As parents, my husband and I have always talked to our kids about being decent humans, and respectful in whatever situation they are in, especially with adults. That is called parenting. We don’t call it rules for being White in America. Can you not just parent, and not bring up the rules for being Black? If we want racism to end, both of us have to work on this with our kids. Thanks again for your article.

Karen Hiles, Omaha

Peace through strength

I read with interest the letter by Henry Dsouza, (“People over Pentagon Act,” July 13).

What Mr. Dsouza and other liberals don’t realize, is that if we don’t maintain a strong national defense, China, Russia, and other dictatorships will eventually take control of our once great nation and there will be very low priority for climate change, poverty and other social issues. I was a crew member on B-52 nuclear bombers during the Cold War and our motto was “Peace Through Strength.” That is still true today. We must maintain a strong military. It is a necessary evil. Most Americans don’t realize how serious a threat China and others are to our national security.

David Heer, Omaha

Title 42

Title 42 does not stop the spread of COVID-19. Medical experts across the country, even within the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), have rebutted this policy, stating it has no impact on controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The policy forces the CDC and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to keep border expulsions in place and contradict the CDC’s scientific analysis which found that the expulsion policy is not necessary to protect public health.

This policy politicizes COVID-related emergency public health designations, putting health related programs and funding in jeopardy as they would then be tied to immigration policy.

As people around the world watch the generosity with which Ukrainian refugees are being welcomed by European neighboring countries, our cruel Title 42 policy which violates national and international law, provides a stark and shocking contrast.

Human rights organizations have documented instances of people being kidnapped, tortured, sexually assaulted, and murdered as a result of Title 42, including families with small children and vulnerable people fleeing violence and persecution.

Bernardo Mujica, Sioux City